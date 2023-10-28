15 In-Demand Skills Every Professional Needs in Today’s Job Market

You need to upskill and reskill

Standing out in today’s competitive job market requires a strategy. You don’t become the preferred candidate by chance. Maybe 10 or 20 years ago it might have been possible to walk into an office, ask for a job, and get an offer the same day. But times have changed. Industries are developing. The demands are high, and with this, the ability of quality candidates to meet market and industry expectations.

But there is a problem.

There is a shortage of skilled workers in the labor market. For example, there are an estimated 9.8 million job openings in the US, but only 5.9 million unemployed workers, according to an October report from the US Chamber of Commerce. Based on this logic, even if every unemployed person in the country were hired, there would still be about 4 million open jobs.

This means that if you as a job seeker (and even a working professional) want to skill yourself in a variety of ways through a mix of specific, technical and non-technical “soft” skills , then you have a better chance of landing a job. Countless doors to career opportunities that are truly waiting for you.

What are some of these in-demand skills?

LinkedIn analyzed job listings on its site and released a report on some of the most in-demand skills in March 2023 and listed management, communications, customer service, leadership, sales, project management, research, analytical skills, marketing and teamwork. .

Additionally, some of the most valuable (and high-earning) tech skills include artificial intelligence, data analysis, UX (user experience), software development, and cloud computing.

How can I acquire these skills as a job seeker?

To improve your visibility and competitive edge as a candidate, you need to make the most of every opportunity available to develop your skills. If you’re currently unemployed you probably won’t be able to afford expensive training, although there are a range of alternative options for upskilling, particularly online. For example, you can use cheap and free sites like LinkedIn Learning’s courses, and get certifications; You can try Google’s certification programs which are both free and low-cost; You can also take advantage of free webinars hosted by universities and education institutions, or enroll in a course through Udemy.

How do I acquire these skills as a working professional?

Don’t wait until you’re at risk of becoming unemployed before deciding to upskill. Start by setting SMART professional development goals. While working, you can enhance your skills through a variety of sources, such as requesting your employer to provide you with access to broader opportunities on projects at work, reading business publications, listening to podcasts, and even reading industry news articles. Stay up to date on industry news by joining the membership. Associations These membership bodies often host seminars, conferences, events and plenty of on-demand resources, as well as introducing you to a valuable network of connections that you can leverage to seek more opportunities to advance your career in the future. Can pick up for.

How employers can upskill their employees on low L&D budgets

Learning and development professionals are facing dwindling resources, with more than half citing budget issues as their top challenge this year.

However, Jeremy Walsh, executive vice president of Employer Solutions at Allcampus, believes employers can still strategically design effective learning and development programs that maximize resources without sacrificing skills development despite budgetary constraints. “Employers should prioritize enhancing critical skills that align with organizational development objectives and identify those skills that will have the greatest impact toward those goals. While employers with limited resources may have limited learning and development options “Aligning employee development goals with skills can help achieve the employer’s desired outcome,” he says.

“Managers and directors can play an important role in providing opportunities for employees to exercise or learn new skills in their daily roles. By providing cross-functional opportunities, employers can provide workers with the chance to apply new skills, provide constructive feedback “And encourage continued practice in real time. Provide flexible learning options such as online asynchronous learning options, forums, mentor groups, or individual workshops,” Walsh recommends. “Employers should also think about learning and development holistically and consider how existing benefits such as tuition assistance can be better leveraged and aligned with the company’s learning and development objectives Is.”

Job seekers, employers and working professionals can all play a unique role in boosting the economy and shaping the future of careers. Take time today to take at least one small step toward developing yourself toward your overall career goal. One step in the right direction will lead to another, and put you on the journey to becoming a highly sought-after professional in your industry.

I'm dedicated to unlocking the career and leadership potential for Gen Z and millennial professionals. I am a corporate career coach with over 8 years of experience. My clients range from graduate level to senior executive level professionals in both the public and private sectors. I have trained clients in more than seven countries globally, and in my previous roles as a public sector contracts manager I led teams and operations to deliver large-scale national educational, career development and work-readiness programs.

