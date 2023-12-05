start slide Show

Most markets in Realtor.com’s top U.S. housing markets forecast for 2024, released Monday, offer relative affordability compared to the national average home price.

This is welcome news for first-time home buyers, 49% of whom consider buying a better option than renting in the next year, according to a recent survey by Realtor.com.

Seventy-six percent of participants feel that they can fulfill their dream of building their own home.

The survey also found that first-time buyers looking to buy a home in the next 12 months have been saving for more than two years, on average, and are putting away about $800 per month. Nearly all expect they will be able to buy a home in their lifetime, and 40% said they will be able to buy a home within the next year.

In the nation’s largest 100 metropolitan areas, sales price growth is expected to exceed the national average in 2024, according to research from Realtor.com. Average sales prices in those metros are expected to increase by an average of 1.2%, compared to a 1.7% decline nationwide.

Home sales in the 100 largest markets will decline an estimated 2.2%, while sales overall will increase only 0.1%.

“Now that we’re seeing the beginning of a turnaround in affordability, home buyers are still looking for markets where they can capitalize on low prices,” Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com, said in a statement. “Even in some of the more expensive markets, we will see double-digit sales growth as sales begin to rebound from their historic lows, helped by mortgage rates that are expected to eventually decline.”

Are there any wildcards in this scenario? Realtor.com notes that so far, the national labor market remains strong despite the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes.

In the top markets of the Northeast and Midwest, housing market growth could be in jeopardy if unemployment rises above expectations, or if job creation weakens in key sectors including education, health care, manufacturing and government.

In California, growth in home sales in top markets will depend on mortgage rates sequentially decreasing to 6.5% by the end of 2024, according to Realtor.com. If inflation takes longer to subside and the decline in mortgage rates stops or reverses, home sales in those markets may remain flat or decline.

Realtor.com researchers use data on the housing market and the overall economy to forecast the values ​​of these variables in the coming year, then rank these markets based on the combined forecasted growth in home prices and sales.

Additionally, Realtor.com and Censuswide conducted a survey among 5,012 U.S. adult respondents in October.

See the attached gallery for the top housing markets in 2024, according to Realtor.com.

