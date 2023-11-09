15 Crypto Leaders’ Tips for Developers Moving from Web2 to Web3

Professionals working in the tech industry have seen more than their share of ups and downs recently. The employment environment has ranged from a talent shortage to layoffs at industry giants like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, with companies of all sizes struggling to land and keep tech talent. Forward-looking developers may decide it’s time to stop focusing on Web2 companies and products and start learning the ins and outs of the rapidly growing Web3 world.

While crypto companies are eager to welcome the next generation of Web3 developers, the process is not as simple as updating and sending a resume. Web3 is a completely different ecosystem with new technology and new ideas, and any Web2 developer who wants to make the transition will have to overcome a steep learning curve first. Below, 15 members of the Cointelegraph Innovation Circle – all crypto and Web 3 pioneers – share their advice and experiences for developers looking to make the move from the Web 2 to the Web 3 world.

adopt decentralized thinking

An important tip for developers transitioning from Web2 to Web3 products is to adopt a decentralized mindset. Understand the principles of blockchain, smart contracts, and the shift from centralized control to user empowerment. This change in mindset is essential to designing and building successful Web3 products that truly leverage the benefits of blockchain technology. – Vineeta Rathi, Systango

Stay focused on meeting users’ basic needs

While Web3 offers considerable disruptive potential for decentralization and democratization, it is important to remember that for the purposes of mass adoption, Web2 and Web3 users are effectively the same audience. Make sure your brand stays focused on how it’s meeting users’ most basic needs – like speed, cost or convenience – rather than starting the next revolution. – German Ramirez, The Relevance House AG

Connect with other developers in the ecosystem

Community is a major strength of Web3, and the same is true for builders. Events like hackathons are a great way to meet people who can answer your questions about blockchain development, and you can also find some very useful online communities on platforms like Telegram and Discord. -Wolfgang Ruckerl, ENT Technologies AG

Be well-rounded and keep learning

Listen, learn, and understand technologies beyond Web3 and cryptography. For example, technologies such as artificial intelligence are already realizing product-market fit alongside emerging Web3 products. Companies will demand you learn how other industries work to envision the bigger picture of our ever-changing digital future beyond Web3. -Megan Nievold, BingX

Make sure you understand the basic principles of blockchain

When making the jump from Web2 to Web3, it is important that you understand the fundamentals of blockchain technology. Educate yourself about decentralized systems, smart contracts, and cryptography to become fully familiar with the unique challenges and opportunities that Web3 development provides. -Anthony Georgiades, Pestle Network

build with true passion

Moving from Web2 to Web3 requires a change in mindset. Build with real passion, seek guidance from experienced mentors and develop a deep understanding of blockchain technology. Additionally, staying actively engaged with the community and connecting with other active developers in the field can ensure that you are at the forefront of this rapidly growing field and creating impactful and sustainable decentralized products. – Myrtle Anne Ramos, Block Tides

Be prepared to fully embrace the space

Moving from Web2 to Web3 may seem like a seamless transition, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. The Web3 space is a completely new area and needs to be fully understood before entering it. This is not just a change related to technology, but also a change related to communal and people. There are many areas you need to understand about Web3, and it’s important to be open and ready to embrace them all. -Elias Salvatore, Fluz XYZ

Know that there is uncertainty even in the world of Web3

Developers who are transitioning from Web2 to Web3 should always keep in mind that, as a dynamic world, Web3 can often be very unpredictable, especially in times of funding constraints. This can often result in layoffs or poor pay. Developers should be prepared to absorb these shocks or temporarily return to their Web2 profession if necessary. -Abhishek Singh, Advocate

Understand the concepts of collaboration and user empowerment

Fully adopt decentralization. Immerse yourself in blockchain, smart contracts, and trustless peer-to-peer mobility. It’s not just technical; This is a shift towards open collaboration and user empowerment. Understand the move from centralized control to community-driven governance. These concepts are critical to success in Web3 product development, which focuses on fostering innovation and inclusivity. – Sheraz Ahmed, Storm Partners

Combine your existing skills with new abilities

Imagine Web2 as classic arcade gaming with set rules and limited playing fields. Now, think of Web3 like entering a virtual reality universe with dynamic landscapes and AI companions. You don’t give up your joystick mastery; Instead, you mix it with VR maneuvers. Maintain your high scores, unlock new achievements and remember: in this game, the network and nodes define your next move! – Arvin Khamseh, Soldout NFT

Don’t just optimize; not reading

In Web3, code is not king, but the community. Instead of improving backend logic, focus on front-end transparency. Dive not only into decentralized applications, but also into the decentralized ethos. In this scope, it is less about server uptime and more about consensus uptime. Web3 is not just a technological change; This is a paradigm change. – Tiago Serdio, Partisia Blockchain

Learn the principles needed to build a truly Web3-native solution

Adopt a decentralized mindset. The transition from Web2 to Web3 is not just about learning new programming languages ​​or tools; This is a paradigm shift. Understand the principles of decentralization, immutability, and trustless transactions to design truly native Web3 solutions. – Maksim Ilyashenko, My NFT Wars: Riftwardens

Explore decentralized protocols and platforms

Understand the principles of decentralization and its impact on application design and architecture. Explore decentralized protocols and platforms that provide the infrastructure for building Web3 applications. These platforms often provide tools, libraries, and frameworks that simplify the development process, providing access to decentralized features ranging from smart contracts to decentralized identities. – Tammy Paola, ZeroCap

Prioritize Strong Security Practices

A valuable tip is to prioritize understanding and implementing strong security practices. The decentralized web brings new security challenges, and it is important to understand smart contract vulnerabilities, maintain data privacy, and ensure secure transaction pathways. In the blockchain sector, where hacks can be devastating, a strong foundation in security protocols is paramount. – Tomer Warschauer Nooni, Cryptomon

Break with centralized consolidation

Each iteration of the Web has signaled a dramatic change from its predecessor in the way content is produced and accessed. Web3 companies should embrace a return to the user-centric, community-focused features that inspired first-wave builders. By breaking away from the centralized consolidation that occurred under Web2, leaders stand to reinvigorate the sense of wonder that once thrived in our online spaces. – Oleksandr Lutskevich, CEX.IO

This article was published through Cointelegraph Innovation Circle, a verified organization of senior executives and experts in the blockchain technology industry who are building the future through the power of connection, collaboration, and thought leadership. The opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the opinions of Cointelegraph.

Source: cointelegraph.com