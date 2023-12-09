In this article we will discuss about 15 cheapest countries to live in Asia. If you want to skip our discussion on the growth of Asian economy, you can skip to 5 cheapest countries to live in Asia.

Asia, with its substantial population, offers significant potential for economic development. Despite the challenges posed by the shift in global demand from goods to services and the implementation of tight monetary policies, the Asia-Pacific region is playing an important role in driving global growth. According to the International Monetary Fund’s Regional Economic Outlook report released in October 2023, the region is projected to grow by 4.6% in 2023, an increase from 3.9% in 2022. However, the sector’s growth is projected to slow to 4.2%. in 2024 and 3.9% in the medium term.

Although inflation has increased significantly in the Asian-Pacific region in recent times, the average inflation rate is still low compared to other regions. There is also significant variation across countries, with some countries experiencing historically high inflation and others seeing significantly lower rates. On average, increases in food, fuel and transportation prices contributed about two percentage points of the 4.5% inflation seen in the region in 2022. In particular, Asian emerging markets saw a slight increase in fuel costs. Meanwhile, in the developed economies of Australia, Korea, New Zealand and Singapore, inflation trends are consistent with the pattern seen in the United States and the euro belt. Initially, there was a decline in headline consumer price index (CPI) inflation during the early stages of the pandemic, which was followed by a steady increase. The inflation cycle was influenced by fluctuations in the producer price index and imported inflation.

changes in economic dynamics

While Asia is widely recognized for its dense population, it is also home to some of the The world’s fastest growing economies, Surprisingly, there are many countries in the region where the cost of living is so affordable that people from the United States can live comfortably without needing much income. This unique combination of Low cost of living and high quality of life This is evident in many Asian countries. China has been a major power in Asia with its strong economic growth rates. However, with China’s growth slowing, India is well positioned to emerge as the next emerging economy in the region. Projections indicate that India’s GDP growth for the year ending March 2024 is expected to reach 6.4%, surpassing the initial forecast of 6%. In contrast, China’s GDP growth is projected to be 5.4% in 2023, which will decline further to 4.6% in 2024, leaving India ahead in growth rate. However, Asia’s diversity extends beyond these giants and includes countries such as Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Malaysia, and Kazakhstan. These countries are also notable for their economic growth and promising long-term GDP growth rates. For example, according to IMF projections, real GDP growth rates for 2023 vary across these countries, with rates ranging from 4.4% for Kazakhstan, China and Malaysia to 5% for the Philippines, Indonesia, Mongolia and Nepal. And are 6.2%. For Vietnam and Cambodia. You can read more about this Here are the 15 fastest growing countries in Asia.

The growth of economies in Asia can be mainly attributed to the strong performance of notable companies such as Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (TADAWUL:2222), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (KRX:005930), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM). Could. within the area. These companies provide significant job opportunities and help improve the overall economic outlook. Here’s what Wedgwood Partners said about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

“Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) performance declined, as revenue declined 10% from a year ago. The company is projecting revenue growth of over +40% (compared to 2022) during each quarter through 2023, so it’s more instructive to look at the health of the business through the lens of a multi-year time-frame. Most of the company’s customers see near-term weakness in demand as the pandemic normalizes. However, we believe the long-term trend of more silicon per device is still largely intact, and given its strong market share in leading capacity, the company is well positioned to accomplish this. The company’s aggressive investment in leading devices, rigorous development with fabless IC designers, as well as the adoption of open development libraries should continue to drive improved competitive position and attractive long-term growth.

our methodology

To determine the 15 cheapest countries to live in Asia, we used data from sources like WiseVoter and LivingCost. The cost of living has been calculated by considering the prices of utilities, food, rent, transportation and various other living expenses in each country. These factors collectively form a consumer basket, assuming a moderate lifestyle and average consumption. The cheapest countries to live in Asia are ranked in ascending order of their monthly cost of living in US dollars until 2023.

Cheapest countries to live in Asia

15. Malaysia

Monthly Cost of Living: $574

Malaysia is a relatively small country with a rapidly growing economy. This predominantly Muslim country is home to more than 30 million people, most of whom live in or around the capital, Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia’s GDP in the third quarter of 2023 is expected to grow by 3.3% year-on-year. That exceeded analysts’ expectations of a 3% expansion, marking an improvement from the second quarter’s 2.9% growth rate.

14. Indonesia

Monthly Cost of Living: $564

Indonesia is known as the world’s largest archipelagic state. It is a Muslim majority country. Some of the country’s main exports include natural gas, crude petroleum, coffee and palm oil. With a population of 276 million, the cost of living in Indonesia is 4.04 times lower than that of the United States.

13. Uzbekistan

Monthly Cost of Living: $525

Uzbekistan is a landlocked country in Central Asia. With substantial mineral, oil and gas reserves, Uzbekistan is known for its orchards and vineyards and is famous for Karakul sheep and silkworms. Uzbekistan’s real GDP grew by 5.6% in the first half of 2023, driven by remittances, exports and consumption. Moreover, total exports and non-gold exports witnessed a significant growth of 16% and 12.5% ​​respectively during the same period.

12. Azerbaijan

Monthly cost of living: $522

Azerbaijan is a small nation located in the Caucasus region, which extends across Europe and Asia. The country’s economy is largely dependent on the export of oil and various energy commodities. Azerbaijan takes twelfth place on our list of the 15 cheapest countries to live in Asia.

11. Bhutan

Monthly Cost of Living: $498

Bhutan is a landlocked country in South Central Asia. The economy of Bhutan is mainly agricultural. The country’s GDP is projected to grow by 4.4% in 2024, while inflation is expected to reach 5.1%.

10. Tajikistan

Monthly cost of living: $491

Tajikistan is located in Central Asia. It is famous for its mountainous terrain and boasts a well-established hiking and mountaineering tourism sector. Over the past 10 years, Tajikistan has demonstrated strong economic performance, maintaining an average growth rate of over 7.1%. The combination of this strong economic performance and increased wages has played a significant role in reducing poverty in the country. The poverty rate has seen a sharp decline, from 32% of the population in 2009 to about 12.4% in 2022. The government is targeting 2 to 3.5 times increase in household income by 2030.

9. Kazakhstan

Monthly cost of living: $475

Kazakhstan has substantial reserves of fossil fuels and other valuable minerals and metals, including uranium, for which it holds the title of world’s largest producer by 2022. In the first half of 2023, Kazakhstan’s economy is expected to see a growth rate of 5.1%. The increase in Russian emigrants contributed to strong domestic demand, leading to more than 20% year-on-year growth in new business registrations through June 2023.

8. Bangladesh

Monthly cost of living: $448

Bangladesh is a densely populated South Asian country with one of the fastest growing economies in the region. The country is known for its remarkable achievements in the textile and apparel sector.

7. Kyrgyzstan

Monthly cost of living: $441

Kyrgyzstan has significant mineral reserves, particularly non-ferrous metals such as antimony and mercury ores. The country’s current account deficit is expected to reach about 29% of GDP in 2023, with it expected to decline slightly the following year. The recovery is predicted to be driven by better external demand for non-gold goods and expected growth in services exports.

6. Turkey

Monthly cost of living: $428

Turkey has a unique position as a country covering both Asia and Europe. It is a popular tourist destination due to its diverse geographical terrain, which includes mountains as well as the Black Sea, Aegean and Mediterranean coasts. In the third quarter of 2023, Turkey’s economy exceeded expectations and grew by 5.9%. Growth was mainly driven by domestic spending. However, the pace of economic activity is expected to moderate due to monetary tightening measures aimed at curbing domestic demand and higher inflation.

Overall, the expansion of economies in Asia can be attributed not only to government policies, but also to the strong performance of popular companies such as Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (TADAWUL:2222), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (KRX:005930), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Performance can also be given. Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is operating in this field.

