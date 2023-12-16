This article takes a look at the 15 best places to live in Florida for a couple only on Social Security. If you want to skip to our detailed analysis of Florida’s real estate market, you can go to The 5 Best Places to Live in Florida for a Couple Only on Social Security.

Florida’s Real Estate Market: An In-depth Study of Growth, Challenges, and Retirement Opportunities

The great news is that Florida is now the second most valuable housing market in the United States, surpassing New York, according to research from Zillow. The Sunshine State has long been a dream destination for many, attracted by the absence of state income tax, beautiful beaches and warm climate.

Despite this, the housing market in 2023 has been very scary for both sellers and buyers. Amid higher housing costs and mortgage rates, fewer home buyers are looking to move this year. Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) says those who are choosing to leave are doing so to avoid expensive coastal cities for more affordable options, many of which are in Florida. Their study notes that Orlando is one of the most popular destinations for home buyers who want to relocate. North Port-Sarasota, Cape Coral and Tampa are three other metro areas that appear on Redfin Corporation’s (NASDAQ:RDFN) list of most popular destinations. Orlando was ranked the fourth most popular city, while Tampa was the third most popular. Miami has also made it to the top 10. This is despite the fact that since 2019, home prices in Florida have increased 60%, as reported by Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Since Florida is a very hurricane and wind prone state, many insurance companies have been pulling out of the market for the past few years. Higher insurance costs, rising prices and interest rates are also encouraging many homeowners in some parts of Florida to sell their homes. This is especially true for areas like West Palm Beach. The state is facing an insurance crisis due to extreme weather events, increased litigation and high costs of reconstruction. Many homeowners who are choosing to stay put have dropped insurance altogether, or have opted to drop only wind coverage.

Despite the enormous climate risks, Florida remains a popular state to live, especially for retirees. Many individuals who wish to move to the Sunshine State wonder if the state is affordable enough to live on Social Security alone. According to Missouri Economic Research and Information Center (MERIC), the cost of living in this state is 101, which means the cost of living is 1% higher than the state average. With this in mind, it can be difficult for a retiree to Live in Florida only on Social Security,

However, the Sunshine State is one of the best states to retire in terms of taxes and cost of living. Since the cost of living is close to national numbers, retirees can live well compared to other states. Furthermore, there is no income tax in Florida, which is a big reason why residents flock to this state in large numbers. Social Security benefits, pension income, and even income from IRAs and 401(k)s are all tax-free in this state. Within the state, the cost of living in many towns and cities is lower than the state average. Retirees on fixed income can manage this live on social security In these areas. Let’s check out these places.

15 Best Places to Live in Florida for a Couple Only on Social Security

Methodology

compile a list of Best Places to Live in Florida for a Couple Only on Social SecurityWe have used many sources such as The Motley Fool, US News & World Report, and Florida for Boomers, among others. We also used forums like Reddit and Quora to find out where retired couples in Florida are living best on Social Security. All locations selected have a cost of living index of 95 or less. To elaborate, the cost of living in these places is 5% or more lower than the national average.

We have also discussed the average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment in the city/town centre, as well as listed the average house prices of the locations. Rents and home prices are sourced from Redfin, Zillow, Zumper and others. A consensus approach was further used to determine the ranking of each location. Each location was assigned a score each time it was recommended by a source. The scores were summed and the places were ranked in ascending order from lowest to highest score.

It’s here Best places to live in Florida for a couple only on Social Security:

15. Dunelon

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Cost of Living Index: 87

Average monthly rent: $1,350

Average listing home price: $278,000

The peaceful town of Dunellon is one of the Best Places to Live in Florida for a Couple on Social Security, Seniors can choose to live in active senior communities or find homes in many rural and suburban areas. For those looking for additional amenities, Ocala and Gainesville are 20 and 40 minutes away. Seniors can also find plenty of delicious options for dining, such as tiki bar and restaurant Blue Gator, and Swampy’s Bar and Grill, among others. The town’s charm is enhanced by the winding Rainbow River and surrounding state parks, which offer abundant recreational opportunities.

14. Wauchula

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Cost of Living Index: 82.6

Average monthly rent: $870

Average listing home price: $253,000

With the cost of living being 17.4% lower than the national average, Wauchula is one of the Most Affordable Places to Retire in Florida In our list. The city holds a distinct attraction for senior citizens who have a connection with nature and agriculture, as it boasts a rich heritage rooted in agriculture and has several natural parks nearby. Furthermore, the city offers a tranquil environment and a close-knit community for retirees. The surrounding natural landscapes are ideal for outdoor recreation.

13. Quincy

Insider Monkey Score: 7

Cost of Living Index: 83.7

Average monthly rent: $1,350

Average list home price: $170,000

Iconic for its rolling hills and gorgeous greenery, Quincy can be a great place to retire for people on a fixed income. The downtown district is full of Victorian homes to choose from, and the average list home price here is much lower than the national average. The city is ideal for those seeking a tranquil lifestyle. With a population of less than 8,000, residents can live in a peaceful and comfortable environment.

12. Rockledge

Insider Monkey Score: 9

Cost of Living Index: 95

Average monthly rent: $1,598

Average listing home price: $362,000

one of the following Cheapest Places to Live on Social Security Rockledge, Florida. Located on the east coast of Florida, the city’s seniors enjoy access to the Atlantic Ocean and coastal areas. Residents can take day trips to nearby nature parks, rivers and other outdoor recreation sites, engaging in myriad outdoor activities. Furthermore, the city offers a community-oriented environment, and all the necessary amenities and health services are also available here.

11. Cold proof

Insider Monkey Score: 10

Cost of Living Index: 91.6

Average monthly rent: $1,600

Average listing home price: $300,000

One of Florida’s Coolest Cities, Frostproof Might Be One Ideal place in Florida to live only on Social Security. The city’s name is inspired by its sunny weather and mild winters, which provide an ideal climate for senior citizens to live in. The town is very small and sparsely populated, but it has its own golf resort, theater and a charming downtown. Residents can also spend a relaxing day at Lake Clinch. Overall, it is an ideal place to retire for retirees with a limited budget.

10. Fort Meade

Insider Monkey Score: 11

Cost of Living Index: 91.6

Average monthly rent: $1,900

Average list home price: $232,000

Fort Meade offers a small-town atmosphere and a low cost of living for seniors. One of the oldest cities in Polk County, it is home to over 150 historic sites, and also offers numerous parks, restaurants, and stores. Seniors love hiking along the Peace Trail River, participating in local community events, taking nature walks and even experiencing wildlife at the Fort Meade Outdoor Recreation Area.

9. Barto

Insider Monkey Score: 13

Cost of Living Index: 91.6

Average monthly rent: $1,295

Average list home price: $315,000

Ideal for the lakeside lifestyle, Bartow is one of the Best Places in Florida for a Couple to Live on Social Security, History lovers will greatly enjoy exploring the rich narratives displayed at the Polk County History Center and the historic LB Brown House and Museum. There are plenty of restaurants and cafes in the city. Annual events and traditions such as the Bloomin’ Arts Festival and the Bartow Annual Craft Fair keep residents busy throughout the year.

8. Okeechobee

Insider Monkey Score: 14

Cost of Living Index: 85

Average monthly rent: $1,800

Average listing home price: $320,000

Located along the banks of the vast Lake Okeechobee, the city of Okeechobee is no less than a tranquil destination for those looking for a peaceful yet affordable lifestyle. There are plenty of activities to get involved in, like sailing, fishing and exploring nature trails. The Speckled Perch Festival, sponsored by Okeechobee Main Street, is held annually and is a major attraction in the town.

7. Deland

Insider Monkey Score: 15

Cost of Living Index: 94.9

Average monthly rent: $1,413

Average listing home price: $360,000

DeLand makes it on our list Best Places to Live in Florida for a Couple Only on Social Security Because its rent is affordable and the cost of living is 5.1% lower than the national average. The city has a charming historic downtown full of vibrant cultural amenities such as art galleries, theaters, and boutiques. Its welcoming community and friendly atmosphere help retirees feel at home. DeLand is also renowned for its beautiful natural surroundings, including parks and trails, which provide ample opportunities for outdoor activities. With a reasonable cost of living, diverse housing options and proximity to health care facilities, it is certainly an attractive option for retirees.

6. Arcadia

Insider Monkey Score: 16

Cost of Living Index: 81.1

Average monthly rent: $1,000

Average list home price: $173,000

Senior citizens who choose Arcadia as their home report having a wonderful experience in the city. Claiming that the cost of living is 18.9% lower than the national average, with housing prices significantly lower than the national average, it is one of the Best Places to Retire on Social Security. The city’s charming small-town atmosphere fosters a close-knit community spirit, providing seniors with a sense of belonging and social connectedness. It also offers a variety of recreational opportunities, including parks, nature trails and community events, catering to the diverse interests of retirees.

