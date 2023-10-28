In this article, we will take a look at the 15 best laptops for students or home use in 2023. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the laptop industry, you can skip to 5 best laptops for students or home use in 2023,

Laptop Industry: At a Glance

According to a report by Grandview Research, the global laptop market size was estimated to be $194.25 billion in 2022. The global laptop market is expected to grow to $334.51 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth of laptops is mainly driven by the increasing demand for portable computing devices, increasing use of laptops in educational institutions and the phenomenon of remote working and e-learning.

The report also highlights how laptop usage is being driven by rising demand for e-commerce, with 331 million users in the United States engaged in digital transactions. Additionally, more than 60% of people have access to the Internet in the fastest-growing Asia Pacific region, with high e-commerce adoption rates. All these factors have driven the use of laptops globally.

PC market is showing signs of improvement

On July 11, 2023, Gartner published a report on the laptop industry and discussed the major players in the industry. During the second quarter of 2023, PC shipments reached 59.7 million units. Despite a significant decline of 16.6% in PC shipments compared to Q2 2022, the market is showing strong signs of recovery and stabilization. According to the report, the decline in the industry is slowing down and the increasing demand for laptops and PCs globally is a strong sign towards recovery. According to Gartner, the laptop and PC market will stabilize by the end of 2023 and start growing in early 2024.

The prospects for the PC and laptop industry explain why companies are making significant investments in new technologies. On October 24, Reuters reported that Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) unveiled its new PC laptop chip with built-in AI features for 2024. Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) revealed that Windows-supported laptops will be inherently faster and more well-equipped. Handle tasks supported by artificial intelligence, such as summarizing emails, text writing and image creation. The new Snapdragon Elite X chip will be available in laptops from 2024. Qualcomm Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:QCOM) new chip beats Apple Inc. in terms of efficiency. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is also expected to challenge the MacBook.

Notable names in laptop market

The Gartner report also details some of the key players in the PC and laptop industry. These include Lenovo Group Limited (OTC:LNVGY), HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), and Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL). You can also find some of the biggest PC companies here.

Lenovo Group Limited (OTC:LNVGY) is a multinational technology company based in China. Lenovo Group Ltd. (OTC:LNVGY) captured 24% market share in the global PC industry with total shipments of 14.3 million in Q2 2023, Gartner reports. On October 2, Lenovo Group Ltd. (OTC:LNVGY) released its new IdeaPad Chromebook Plus laptop collection. The new collection comes with advanced hardware and integrates AI-powered tools. The new laptop includes features like file sync that allows you to access Google Drive files offline, a 1080p webcam, and AI-powered tools like the AI-powered Google Photos Magic Eraser. To highlight the usefulness of the new collection as an ideal choice for work and study, Benny Zhang, director and general manager of Chromebooks at Lenovo’s Global Innovation Center, Intelligent Devices Group, said:

“The adoption of the remote and hybrid workplace, as well as the ability to be productive regardless of location, has truly highlighted the benefits of having a portable, capable yet affordable laptop. The Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Plus family of laptops gives modern users the tools to be productive “Gives the convenience and tools to be creative, no matter where they are.”

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is a technology company that produces and sells personal computers and printers. According to Gartner report, HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) recorded a market share of 17.4% during the second quarter of 2023, with total shipments of approximately $10.4 million. On September 14, HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) launches new HP Specter foldable PC. The new device is a three-in-one PC, laptop, tablet and desktop. The laptop has a foldable screen, providing users with a hybrid and flexible experience. The laptop offers a wireless charging keyboard and pen with the device. The 12.3-inch laptop is one of the smallest and thinnest devices in the world. Currently, the availability of the device is limited but a mass launch is expected by the end of 2023.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) is a leading United States multinational technology company. According to Gartner report, Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) had a market share of 22.5% in the PC and laptop industry during the second quarter of 2023, with total shipments of 13.4 million. On August 31, Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) reported earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The company reported earnings of $1.74 per share and outperformed EPS estimates by $0.60. The company’s revenue for the quarter came in at $22.93 billion, which was $2.10 billion above the market consensus. Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has gained more than 57% so far in 2023 as of Oct. 26.

Laptops and PCs have become essential to people’s daily routine, especially for students and remote workers. It’s important to find the best value laptop for essential tasks at work or school. With that, let’s take a look at the 15 best laptops for students and home use in 2023. You can also see some of the largest PC companies in the world.

15 best laptops for students or home use in 2023

15 best laptops for students or home use in 2023

our methodology

We took a consensus approach to our title, 15 Best Laptops for Students or Home Use in 2023. We consulted eight sources who ranked the best laptops for students and home use in 2023, including The Verge, Miami Herald, Research.com, T3, ExpertReviews, DigitalTrends, Computing for Geeks, and Techopedia. Studying various reports, we found out that ease of use, price and high performance are the primary factors determining the purchase of a laptop or PC among students or the general public.

Through this process, we shortlisted high-performance laptops for students or home use. We then used an item count system to prepare our list of the 15 best laptops in 2023 for students and home use. Later, we ranked the top 15 best laptops for students or home use based on the average ranking, which was calculated by adding the respective rank of the item in each source and then dividing it by the number of items we encountered . Source. The list is in descending order of the calculated average ranking.

It should be noted that our sources have provided us with the best laptop series or collection for students or home use. Of the series, we chose the most affordable device in our ranking.

15 best laptops for students or home use in 2023

15. HP Specter x360 2-in-1 13.5″

Average Ranking: 11.75

Number of mentions: 4

According to our methodology, the HP Specter x360 2-in-1 13.5″ is one of the best laptops in 2023 for students and home use. The affordable laptop comes with powerful features including 360-degree rotation and a 13th Gen Intel Core processor Is.

Lenovo Group Ltd. (OTC:LNVGY), HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), and Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) are some of the leading companies engaged in the production and sale of personal computers for students and home use.

14. HP Envy x360 2-in-1 15.6″

Average Ranking: 9

Number of mentions: 4

The HP Envy x360 2-in-1 15.6″ is one of the best laptops in 2023 for students and home use. The high-performance laptop offers features suitable for all types of users, including an advanced touchscreen and a 256-gigabyte SSD .

13. Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Gen 7

Average Ranking: 8

Number of mentions: 4

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Gen 7 is one of the best laptops in 2023 for students and home use. The Lenovo IdeaPad 1st Gen 7 has a ton of features including a 15″ display, a razor-thin frame, and an AMD Ryzen 7 3700U mobile processor with up to 8GB of memory.

12. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 8

Average Ranking: 8

Number of mentions: 4

According to our methodology, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 8 is one of the best laptops for students and home use in 2023. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 8 offers a number of attractive features including 1 TB storage, 32 GB memory, and an AMD Ryzen processor.

11. Apple MacBook Pro M2 13″

Average Ranking: 8

Number of mentions: 4

The Apple MacBook Pro M2 13″ offers exceptional value for money and is considered an investment. The laptop comes with Apple’s leading ARM-based processor with up to 20 hours of battery life.

10. Acer Chromebook Spin 311

Average Ranking: 7.75

Number of mentions: 4

With an average ranking of 7.75, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is one of the best laptops for students and home use in 2023. This lightweight device offers a range of features including an octa-core processor, 15 hours of battery life, and 360-degree rotation.

9. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

Average ranking: 7.5

Number of mentions: 4

Ultrathin touch laptop is one of the best laptops in 2023 for students and home use. The laptop comes in a variety of colors including ice blue, sandstone, matte black and platinum. The company allows customers to customize the device as per their wish. The official starting price as of October 27, 2023 is around $700.

8. Asus ZenBook 14 OLED

Average ranking: 6

Number of mentions: 4

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED is one of the best laptops for students and home use in 2023. The thin and lightweight device provides customers with a compact solution at an affordable price. Some of the key features of the laptop include 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD.

7. HP Pavilion 14

Average ranking: 5.6

Number of mentions: 5

HP Pavilion 14 is ranked among the best laptops in 2023 for students and home use. The laptop comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB DDR4, 256GB SSD, 14.1″ FHD IPS display, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and a backlit keyboard.

6. Acer Aspire 5 Slim

Average ranking: 5.25

Number of mentions: 4

According to our methodology, the Acer Aspire 5 Slim is one of the best laptops for students and home use in 2023. The laptop has exceptional battery life and is powered by an Intel Core i5-1335U processor, 512GB of storage, and 8GB of memory.

Lenovo Group Ltd. (OTC:LNVGY), HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), and Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) offers a variety of high-performance laptops at affordable prices for students and home use.

15 best laptops for students or home use in 2023 Originally published on Insider Monkey.

