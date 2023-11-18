In this article, we discuss the 15 best fighting games of all time. If you want to read about some more fighting games head over to The 5 best fighting games of all time.

Video games are one of the most popular sources of entertainment among children and adults. This represents a significant revenue opportunity for large companies as technological advancements in virtual reality and artificial intelligence make it possible to make games more immersive and lifelike, as well as more profitable. Game developers are also exploring in-depth stories that combine gaming with other real-life experiences to create entire digital worlds that mimic real life. Some of the companies that have invested heavily in this sector include Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

According to a report by professional services firm PwC, video games are capturing a larger share of consumer spending, advertising and entertainment markets. The firm estimates that total gaming revenue is expected to grow from $227 billion in 2023 to $312 billion in 2027, representing a compound annual growth rate of approximately 8%. Advertising revenue in this sector alone will essentially double over the next few years, reaching above $100 billion in 2025. Sports are also becoming an increasingly important inspiration for hit films. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) and top streaming services like HBO Max have several game-inspired movie titles.

Video games have also come a long way from being labeled anti-social and isolating. In fact, video games are now used to develop social relationships. During the 2020 pandemic lockdown, video game sales skyrocketed as people found gaming as one of the ways to deal with mental health problems arising from the lockdown. PwC expects video games to generate about 11% of all entertainment revenue by 2027, up from just 6% in 2017. The most popular genre in the video game world, fighting video games, is expected to lead this rally for the gaming world. coming year.

This increase in popularity of fighting video games comes as a direct result of the implementation of new technology such as Blu-ray, motion sensor technology, virtual reality, high-definition audio, and improved Internet speeds in games. Even with gaming on personal computers and consoles down, the expansion in the mobile gaming sector will more than make up for any shortfall. In the coming years, mobile gaming will account for more than half of the global gaming market worldwide. The Asia-Pacific region, home to China, Japan, and Korea, is the largest market for these mobile fighting video games.

Adroit Market Research estimates that the global fighting games market size will exceed $320 billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate of more than 11% between 2021 and 2028. Cloud gaming, mobile VR gaming and smart device gaming are all taking off, helped by the adoption of the latest technology by game developers and electronic manufacturing companies. Global content delivery networks like Netflix have also begun to focus on this aspect of streaming. The arrival of streaming giants in the gaming world will have a positive impact on the development of games in the next few years.

Morgan Stanley has predicted that video gaming restrictions imposed in 2021 to curb video game addiction among young adults in China will ease in the coming months. As China approves new game titles and these hit Play Stores, a new gaming boom could be on the horizon in the country. The effect of inflation, in which gaming is often cheaper than going out to eat or other outdoor activities, is also likely to have some impact on the gaming market around the world. Games may also be threatened by short form video content which is rapidly becoming the top source of entertainment for people globally.

In this article, we will list the 15 best fighting games of all time. We scoured the internet for the best fighting games of all time, looking at articles from major websites, Reddit threads, and gaming pages. After the initial selection from these sources, sales figures for various games were compiled using various sources and the 15 best-selling fighting games were selected from this list. It is important to mention that only data from primary and reliable sources were considered in the ranking of this article. Major news publications, investor presentations from gaming firms, earnings calls from game publishers, and other such sources were used to compile sales data. For greater clarity, the original sources of sales data are also mentioned. Video games that have a prominent fighting component as well as other action or adventure themes are considered fighting games as many games have fighting themes that are based on a larger backstory.

15. Super Smash Bros.

Sales: 31 million units

Super Smash Bros. is a fighting game series published by Japanese gaming firm Nintendo. It was first released in 1999. The game is famous because unlike other fighting games, it features a damage counter and the objective of the game is to knock the opponent off the platform rather than kill them. The game is also famous because it features characters from other Nintendo franchises such as Super Mario, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, Yoshi, Kirby, Star Fox, and Pokemon.

14. Far Cry

Sales: 50 million units

Far Cry is a first-person shooter game developed by German video game manufacturer Crytek and published by French firm Ubisoft. It was first released in 2004. The franchise consists of six mainline games and several spinoffs. Although it was initially developed only for Windows software, it has expanded over the years and is now available on all major gaming consoles. The gameplay features a main character in the jungle who must survive by fighting wild creatures and other competitors for control of the territory.

13. God of War

Sales: 51 million units

God of War is an action adventure video game created by Sony. It was first released in 2005 for the Playstation. The game follows the exploits of a Spartan war hero, who later becomes a Greek god of war. It follows a war hero who fights various mythological creatures and gods. The first part of the series featured battles with the Greek gods while the later series featured conflicts with the Norse gods. The God of War game series is the most profitable Sony game of all time and has even inspired comic books and novels.

12. Tekken

Sales: 54 million units

Tekken is a fighting video game developed by Japanese gaming firm Bandai Namco. The game was first released in 1994 and has become one of the best fighting games of all time. It features a street-fight between two characters, similar to wrestling, except that the fight does not take place inside a ring or cage. The game has 10 titles and several spinoffs. It has also been adapted into films and comic books. Over the years, the game has incorporated combat moves into the gameplay to add to the traditional block and hit moves.

11. Metal Gear

Sales: 60 million units

Metal Gear is an action adventure video game series developed and published by Japanese gaming firm Konami. Originally a stealth video game when it was released in 1987, it was transformed into a fighting game. The gameplay involves the main character as a super agent who is tasked with taking control of the ultimate weapon that launches nuclear devices. The game is available on multiple platforms and is famous for exploring character backstories with references to Hollywood films.

10. Hello

Sales: 65 million units

Halo is a first-person shooter game first released in 2001. It was developed by US-based Bungie. Since then, the game has released several spin-offs and is now managed by 343 Industries. The franchise is owned by Microsoft. The game started as a real-life strategy game before becoming a third-person shooter and then a first-person shooter game. It is one of the games that has solidified Microsoft’s position as a leader in the video game industry. The game has inspired films, comic books and animated series.

9. Insects

Sales: 75 million units

Worms is a series of artillery-themed combat video games developed by British firm Team17. The first title of the series was released in 1995. The game features a series of insects fighting each other on an epic battlefield. The ultimate objective of the game is to be the only surviving team. Worms is a tactical video game involving projectile weapons. In fighting games, the use of projectile weapons was not extensively explored in the era during which the game was first released, making it an instant favorite.

8. Border area

Sales: 77 million units

Borderlands is a first-person shooter video game based in space. It was developed by Australian gaming firm 2K Australia and published by American studio 2K. It was first released in 2009 and the sales figures are remarkable, considering that the other best fighting games had a ten-year head start on Borderlands. The video game has also inspired a film adaptation. The game is famous for its multiplayer shooter gameplay that is graphic but also has a comedic element, which other shooter video games lack.

7. Mortal Kombat

Sales: 79 million units

Mortal Kombat is a fighting video game released in 1992 by the American gaming firm Midway Games. Since its release, the game has become a media franchise, with films, books, television series, and card games released based on the original game. The game is one of the few popular video games in which opponents are killed rather than defeated, with murder scenes portrayed with graphic horror. The game inspired the video game rating system used in the film industry.

6. battlefield

Sales: 88 million units

Battlefield is a first-person shooter video game. It was developed by Swedish video game firm EA DICE and published by US-based Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). The game was first released in 2002 and is a Windows software and a proprietary software developed by Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was exclusive to personal computers running OS Eventually, the game was also released for gaming consoles such as Xbox and Sony Playstation. The game is usually played as online multiplayer, involving joint combat and the use of large maps.

