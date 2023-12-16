15 Best Farm & Ranch Insurance Companies Heading into 2024

In this article, we’ll take a look at the 15 best farm and ranch insurance companies heading into 2024. To skip our detailed analysis, you can skip straight to The 5 Best Farm and Ranch Insurance Companies Heading into 2024,

Pula Insurance: Making insurance accessible

Some stakeholders, including companies, are making continued efforts to protect smallholders in emerging economies. One such startup is Pula Insurance. Pula Insurance is an agricultural insurance company focused on unbanked and uninsured smallholders around the world. The company operates mainly in Africa and Asia. The company aims to revolutionize agricultural insurance through innovation. So far the company has provided insurance coverage to more than 1.1 million farmers. You can also take a look at organic food and farm stocks.

In October, Pula Insurance published a quarterly update for the third quarter. The company entered the Ethiopian market during the last quarter. In Phase 1, the company launched an insurance program for over 122,000 farmers by providing them with a National Fertilizer Supply System. This will help the startup develop climate risk resilience among farmers across the country. Additionally, the company was also awarded a grant by the Development Innovation Ventures (DIV) of the United States Agency for International Development. The grant will allow the company to leverage its capabilities in embedded insurance.

Major Names in the Farm and Ranch Insurance Industry

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG), American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG), and Liberty Mutual Insurance are leading names in the farm and ranch insurance industry. Let us discuss some recent updates of these companies.

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) is an insurance company based in Connecticut, United States. The company offers coverage in several categories of insurance, including Auto, Business, Commercial, Car, and Farm & Ranch. The company’s diverse portfolio underlines its solid financial performance. On October 26, The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) reported earnings for fiscal third quarter 2023. The company reported earnings per share of $2.29, beating estimates by $0.32. The company also reported revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, which was $4.62 million above the market consensus, representing a growth rate of 10.54% year-over-year.

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) is a financial services and insurance company based in Ohio. The company operates primarily in the insurance and investment industry. The major insurance covers provided by the company include property insurance, casualty insurance and agricultural insurance apart from other insurance lines. Wall Street American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). On December 14, Janney Montgomery Scott analyst Robert Farnum gave American Financial Group, Inc. a buy rating and a price target of $135. (NYSE:AFG). Over the last 3 months, 9 Wall Street analysts have recommended buying the stock. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has an average price target of $73.46 and a forecast high of $83.

Liberty Mutual Insurance is a leading name in the insurance industry. The company offers coverage for auto insurance, home insurance, renters insurance, motorcycle insurance, car insurance and farm and ranch insurance. On September 18, Liberty Mutual Insurance announced an agreement to acquire House of Guaranty (HOGS). HOGS is a managing general agent based in Norway. 450 customers will join Liberty Mutual when the deal closes in early 2024. Liberty Mutual Insurance will leverage the partnership to expand its footprint in Norway and Sweden.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG), American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG), and Liberty Mutual Insurance, some of the largest farm and ranch insurance providers include Chubb Ltd. (NYSE:CB). ), Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTC:ZURVY), and AXA SA (OTC:AXAHY). Let’s take a look at the 15 best farm and ranch insurance companies heading into 2024. You can also take a look at some of the best vertical farming and hydroponic stocks to buy.

our methodology

We took a consensus approach to come up with the 15 best farm and ranch insurance companies heading into 2024. We examined 6 industry reports including Straits Research, Verified Market Reports, Verified Market Research, IMARC, Allied Market Research and Advanced Market Analytics. This thorough process enabled us to create a list of the 20 Best Farm and Ranch Insurance Companies Going into 2024. We then sourced market cap for publicly listed companies or latest annual revenue for private companies to identify the 15 best farm and ranch insurance companies heading into 2024. We obtained market cap from Yahoo Finance and annual revenue from official company reports.

For some private companies, we were unable to obtain the source of reported annual revenue. For such companies, we decided to rank them based on the number of employees or associates, as this reflects the company’s size and position in the industry. The number of employees may not be a completely accurate way to measure a company’s valuation, but is a close depiction of a company’s position in the industry.

This list of the 15 Best Farm & Ranch Insurance Companies Going into 2024 is in ascending order of market capitalization or annual revenue for the latest year available as of December 14, 2023.

15. Farm Bureau Financial Services

Number of employees: $1,900

Farm Bureau Financial Services Ranks Among the Best Farm and Ranch Insurance Companies in 2024. The company offers property insurance, business succession insurance and farm and ranch insurance. Under its Farm and Ranch insurance policies, the company provides coverage for livestock, crops, farm property, ranches and hobby farms. The company is home to 1,900 employees and 4,000 field associates.

14. American National Insurance

Annual revenue (2022): $3.86 billion

American National Insurance is one of the best farm and ranch insurance companies in 2024. The company is based in Texas and offers coverage for life insurance, business insurance, auto insurance, health insurance, homeowners insurance, renters insurance, and farm and ranch insurance. , American National Insurance provides comprehensive farm and ranch insurance coverage for livestock, farm machinery, equipment, equine liability, farm liability and personal liability. The company reported annual revenue of $3.86 billion in 2022.

13. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Market capitalization as of December 14, 2023: $10.24 billion

With a market cap of $10.24 billion as of December 14, American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Ranks Among the Best Farm & Ranch Insurance Companies to 2024. The company is based in Ohio and primarily operates in the insurance and investment industries. The Great American Insurance Company, American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG), provides coverage for casualty insurance, property insurance and farm and ranch insurance. Under its agricultural insurance policies, the company protects farms, fields, crops and livestock.

12. American Family Insurance

Annual revenue (2022): $14.4 billion

American Family Insurance, also known as AmFam, ranks among the best farm and ranch insurance companies in 2024. The company offers coverage among the auto, casualty, property, motorcycle, health, life, commercial, and farm and ranch insurance lines. Under its customizable Farm and Ranch insurance policy, the company provides compensation for bodily injury, medical expenses and farm property damage. American Family Insurance to report annual revenue of $14.4 billion in 2022.

11. QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTC:QBEIF)

Market capitalization as of December 14, 2023: $14.43 billion

QBE Insurance Group Ltd. (OTC:QBEIF), with a market cap of $14.43 billion as of December 14, is one of the best farm and ranch insurance companies in 2024. The company is based in Australia and provides property insurance, casualty insurance. Motorcycle insurance, and farm and ranch insurance, among other insurance lines. QBE Insurance Group Ltd. (OTC:QBEIF) offers flexible coverage for its farm and ranch insurance policies. The company engages in the protection of livestock, vehicles, equipment and property.

10. Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTC:SMPNY)

Market capitalization as of December 14, 2023: $16.51 billion

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTC:SMPNY), a Japanese insurance company, ranks among the best farm and ranch insurance companies in 2024. The company offers life insurance, care insurance and agricultural insurance. Under its Farm and Ranch strategy, the company provides traditional and innovative crop insurance and productivity tools to farmers, ranchers, farm suppliers and agribusinesses. As of December 14, Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTC:SMPNY) has a market cap of $16.51 billion.

9. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Market capitalization as of December 14, 2023: $24.26 billion

With a market cap of $24.26 billion as of December 14, The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) is one of the best farm and ranch insurance companies going into 2024. The company offers a range of car, insurance services. Auto, business, and farm and ranch insurance lines. For its farm and ranch insurance policies, the company offers specialty livestock, horse and animal death insurance to businesses and livestock owners. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) was founded in 1810.

8. United Services Automobile Association

Annual revenue (2022): $36 billion

United Services Automobile Association, also known as USAA, ranks among the best farm and ranch insurance companies in 2024. The company offers a range of insurance coverage including car insurance, homeowners insurance, motorcycle insurance and farm and ranch insurance. The company offers comprehensive farm and ranch insurance for hobby farms, estate farms, horse operations, orchards and vineyards, tractors and equipment. United Services Automobile Association projects annual revenue of $36 billion in 2022.

7. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Market capitalization as of December 14, 2023: $42.30 billion

With a market cap of $42.30 billion as of December 14, The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) is one of the best farm and ranch insurance companies heading into 2024. The company is based in New York and offers coverage including travel insurance, auto insurance, business insurance, homeowners insurance, and farm and ranch insurance. Under its Farm and Ranch insurance policies, the company covers farm dwellings, household personal property, farm structures, private structures and additional living expenses. Insurance policies apply to commercial producers of agricultural products, estate farms, and family farms and ranches. Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) was founded in 1853.

6. Liberty Mutual Insurance

Annual revenue (2022): $50.00 billion

Liberty Mutual Insurance ranks among the best farm and ranch insurance companies in 2024. The company is based in the United States and provides coverage for auto insurance, home insurance, renters insurance, motorcycle insurance, car insurance, and farm and ranch insurance. Under its Farm and Ranch policy, the company protects individuals and businesses against financial losses related to horses, animals and livestock. Liberty Mutual Insurance reported annual revenue of $50 billion in 2022.

