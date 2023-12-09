15 Best Commercial Insurance Companies Entering 2024

In this article, we’ll take a look at the 15 best business insurance companies heading into 2024. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can skip to The 5 Best Commercial Insurance Companies Heading into 2024,

According to a report by Deloitte, the future of business insurance is highly dependent on the ability of companies to effectively integrate technology and transform themselves to enhance the customer experience. Deloitte emphasizes the need for companies to make progress in adopting new technologies, especially Generative Artificial Intelligence. The technology will not only enable companies to extract actionable insights from the available data, but it will also help customers access more insurance products and services. For the third consecutive year, the non-life insurance sector is experiencing strong growth, with prices above average in many lines of business.

Underwriting results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 were not very satisfactory, with a net underwriting loss of $7.34 billion in the United States, the highest loss in 12 years. As a result, the market is struggling to raise prices to meet expenses. Globally, non-life insurance premiums rose 0.5%, below the 10-year average of 3.6%. However, before the end of 2023, premiums are expected to improve to 1.4%, with the trend improving in 2024 with premiums improving to 1.8%. This is mainly due to the strictness of professional and personal lines. However, higher interest rates, as well as expectations of slowing inflation, provide some hope to the industry as 2023 approaches. You can also check out the states with the most expensive home insurance in 2023.

Some of the best commercial insurance companies in the world include Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB), Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC), and Allianz SE (OTC:ALIZY). Let’s see some recent updates from these companies. You can also check out the best insurance companies in the United Kingdom.

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) is an insurance company based in New Jersey, United States. The company operates in 54 countries and provides commercial, personal property, casualty, accident and health insurance services. The company’s expertise extends beyond insurance to providing a streamlined customer journey through technology integration. On November 14, Chubb Ltd. (NYSE:CB) announced the launch of a new developer portal that provides business-to-business-to-consumer companies with easier access to digital insurance products. The platform includes a series of insurance APIs, SDKs, and microsites. Developers can use the platform to develop and execute digital insurance campaigns and test their applications.

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) is driving progress in the insurance sector with its ability to innovate. This reflects the company’s strong financial results. On October 24, Chubb Ltd. (NYSE:CB) announced earnings for its fiscal third quarter of 2023. The company reported earnings per share of $4.95, beating estimates by $0.53. The company reported revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, which was $17 million above the market consensus, representing a year-over-year revenue growth rate of 8.42%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) is a leading name in the insurance industry. The company provides a range of insurance services to commercial and capital clients. On November 21, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) announced the launch of a new generative AI tool. The new tool, LaneAI, is available to more than 85,000 company associates worldwide. The tool is built with technologies from Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and OpenAI. Colleagues can use the tool as a search engine, work on multiple documents simultaneously, perform calculations, and retrieve information from publications.

On October 19, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) reported strong earnings for its fiscal third quarter of 2023. The company reported earnings per share of $1.57, beating estimates by $0.18. The company also reported revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, which is $166.75 million above the market consensus and up 12.83% year-over-year.

Allianz SE (OTC:ALIZY) is an insurance services provider based in Munich, Germany. The company has more than 100 million private and corporate customers in 70 countries. The company is not only known for its insurance services but also for its commitment to building strong partnerships. On November 28, Allianz SE (OTC:ALIZY) announced its partnership with ING Group (OTC:INGVF) in the Netherlands. The partnership allows companies and entrepreneurs of all sizes and positions to take advantage of a range of insurance products by Allianz SE (OTC:ALIZY). The policies will be available before mid-2024. The policies are expected to be implemented in phases, and customers may be able to access auto, van, corporate and professional liability insurance services from ING Group (OTC: INGVF).

We took a consensus approach to come up with the 15 best business insurance companies heading into 2024. We examined 6 industry reports, including Allied Market Research, GM Insights, IMARC, Grand View Research, MarketStatsville, and Maximize Market Research. This thorough process enabled us to create a list of the 20 best business insurance companies heading into 2024. We then sourced market cap for publicly listed companies or latest annual revenue for private companies to identify the 15 best business insurance companies heading into 2024. Cap from Yahoo Finance, and annual revenue from official company reports. The list of 15 Best Commercial Insurance Companies Going into 2024 is in ascending order of market capitalization as of December 7, 2023 or annual revenue of the latest year available.

It should be noted that most insurance companies are not purely commercial insurance companies. Therefore, we have mentioned the services of each company in the business and commercial sectors.

15. Hiscox Ltd. (OTC:HCXLF)

Market capitalization as of December 7, 2023: $4.61 billion

With a market cap of $4.61 billion as of December 7, 2023, Hiscox Limited (OTC:HCXLF) is one of the best business insurance companies heading into 2024. The company’s key business insurance solutions include general claims insurance, professional liability insurance,. And business owner’s policy insurance. Hiscox Ltd. (OTC:HCXLF) provides its services in cybersecurity, workers compensation, short-term liability insurance and medical malpractice claims.

14. Aviva PLC (OTC:AVVIY)

Market capitalization as of December 7, 2023: $14.84 billion

Aviva plc (OTC:AVVIY), a leading London-based insurance company, is ranked among the best business insurance companies in 2024. The company provides its services in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Canada. Key investment solutions include Employers Liability Insurance, Professional Indemnity Insurance, Equipment Insurance, Stock Insurance and Business Equipment Insurance. Aviva PLC (OTC:AVVIY) has a market cap of $14.84 billion as of December 7, 2023.

13. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Market capitalization as of December 7, 2023: $23.55 billion

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) is one of the best business insurance companies going into 2024, with a market cap of $23.55 billion as of December 7, 2023. Based in Connecticut, the company provides services across the entire business. Home, and car insurance. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) provides business insurance to companies of all sizes. Key solutions include property damage insurance, legal liability insurance, workers compensation insurance and employee-related risk mitigation solutions.

12. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

Market capitalization as of December 7, 2023: $25.06 billion

With a market cap of $25.06 billion as of December 7, 2023, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) is one of the best business insurance companies heading into 2024. The company provides its services in 140 countries. Some of the key business insurance services of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) include Public Liability Insurance, Motor Insurance, Marine Transit Insurance, Cyber ​​Liability Insurance, Professional Indemnity Insurance and Management Liability Insurance.

11. Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Market capitalization as of December 7, 2023: $41.55 billion

In accordance with our practices, The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) ranks among the best business insurance companies heading into 2024, with a market capitalization of $41.55 billion as of December 7, 2023. The company provides risk control insurance, claims insurance, premium audit insurance, and risk management information service insurance. Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) expands its services to digital customer tools and automated recurring payment solutions.

10. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Market capitalization as of December 7, 2023: $45.92 billion

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) ranks as the 10th best business insurance company in 2024, with a market cap of $45.92 billion as of December 7, 2023. The company offers its insurance solutions to individuals and businesses in 70 countries. , American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) provides commercial property insurance, group accident and health insurance, workplace violence insurance and professional liability insurance to organizations, directors and executives.

9. Liberty Mutual Insurance

Annual revenue (2022): $50.00 billion

With annual revenues of $50 billion in 2022, Liberty Mutual Insurance is one of the best business insurance companies heading into 2024. The diversified global insurer offers a range of commercial insurance services including commercial auto and fleet insurance, equipment breakdown insurance, environmental liability insurance. Management liability insurance, professional liability insurance, and workers’ compensation insurance.

8. Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

Annual revenue (2022): $56.80 billion

Ohio-based Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company reported annual sales of $56.8 billion in 2022. The company provides insurance and financial services throughout the United States. The company offers business insurance covering professional liability, commercial property, business income and equipment breakdown. Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company also extends its services to offer workers compensation insurance, cyber liability insurance, umbrella insurance and employment practices liability insurance.

7. Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Market capitalization as of December 7, 2023: $64.41 billion

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is one of the best commercial insurance companies in 2024, with a market cap of $64.41 billion as of December 7. Based in London, the company offers a range of insurance and risk mitigation products. The company provides commercial insurance to small businesses through its platform aoncover.com. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) covers general liability insurance, workers’ compensation, business owner’s policy, commercial property, professional liability, commercial auto, errors and omissions, cyber liability and employment practices liability insurance, and more.

6. AXA SA (OTC:AXAHY)

Market capitalization as of December 7, 2023: $73.51 billion

With a market cap of $73.51 billion as of December 7, 2023, AXA SA (OTC:AXAHY) is one of the best business insurers heading into 2024. Based in Paris, the company offers a range of investment and financial management solutions. Axa XL is a US subsidiary of AXA SA (OTC:AXAHY), which provides global insurance and reinsurance. The company provides services in cyber risk management, credit insurance, factoring, environmental risk and political risk.

