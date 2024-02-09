In this article, we’ll take a look at the 15 best cities for hedge fund managers. If you would like to skip our analysis of the hedge fund industry, you can skip to 5 Best Cities for Hedge Fund Managers.

According to reports, the US currently dominates the hedge fund industry with 65% market share, followed by the UK and Hong Kong. Despite experiencing a decline in recent years, the industry saw a record number of new hedge fund launches in 2020 and 2021. However, 2022 recorded the lowest number of launches since 2010, with around 900 new funds hitting the market. Equity long/short funds were the most common type of new fund launches, followed by crypto and multi-strategy funds.

Among hedge fund categories, equity long/short represents about 27% of all hedge funds. Meanwhile, credit funds as well as other equity strategies, such as market neutral and long-term biased, each represent about 15% of the industry. Multi-strategy funds make up 13% of the overall hedge fund sector. In terms of investment styles, the discretionary approach is the most commonly used method, accounting for 53% of hedge funds. However, a clear trend towards quantification is now evident, with almost a third of hedge funds adopting a mixed discretionary and systematic approach. About 14% of funds apply a fully systematic approach.

After posting double-digit returns in 2021, the hedge fund industry had a reverse success in 2022. While the overall industry, as represented by composite hedge fund indices, outperformed both the stock and bond markets, individual hedge funds generally recorded losses. Tiger Global and Third Point are prominent among them. hedge funds that suffered losses During 2022. This loss was worth billions of dollars. Tiger Global’s long/short equity fund declined 56% in value, while the long-only fund declined 67% during 2022. Hedge funds lost a total of $18 billion for the year. Tiger Global’s top four stock holdings include Meta (NASDAQ:META), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO).

In 2022, many institutional investors began a trend of taking profits from hedge fund positions. This pattern continued into 2023 and could extend into 2024, potentially limiting some of the growth seen in hedge funds. There has been a greater focus on strategies providing diversification and featuring more flexible liquidity terms. Investors are increasingly turning to risk reduction strategies to diversify equity exposure.

Factors shaping hedge fund city selection

In terms of regional analysis, North America leads the industry with 68% market share, followed by Europe with 18% and Asia with 7%. Therefore, many American cities are included in this list. Best cities for hedge funds. Reports also suggest that France is preparing a new strategy to boost the appeal of Paris as a major finance center in the EU. The move comes amid the initial wave of relocation following Brexit. French President Emmanuel Macron is set to unveil the new measures in 2024, although specific details have not yet been publicly disclosed.

The goal is to build on Paris’s success in attracting major US banks and hedge funds. Hedge funds select cities based on various factors such as regulatory environment, talent availability, infrastructure, proximity to financial centers and client base. A regulatory environment may include low tax rates, liberal regulatory bodies, and strong legal frameworks. Major cities have large clusters of skilled professionals in the finance, law and technology sectors.

Furthermore, reliable infrastructure is essential for the efficient operation of firms, and proximity to financial centers facilitates easy access to resources and markets. Additionally, some cities also have large populations of high net worth individuals who are among the potential clients of hedge funds. These are the considerations that make cities like New York and London particularly attractive to many hedge funds. You can also see the top 20 financial cities in the world here.

With this context in mind, let’s take a look Best Cities for Hedge Fund Managers.

15 Best Cities for Hedge Fund Managers

our methodology

To choose the 15 best cities for hedge fund managers, we consulted multiple sources like Wall Street Oasis, PitchBook, HedgeThink, and Fortune. The highest number of hedge funds are located in these cities due to several factors such as favorable regulatory environment, strong talent pool and infrastructure. The best cities for hedge fund managers are ranked in ascending order of the percentage of hedge funds located in each of them. We used Preqin’s annual report to obtain information about the concentration of hedge funds in the top 10 cities. For the remaining 5 cities, we had to find other ways and use slightly older information due to lack of latest data.

15 Best Cities for Hedge Fund Managers

15. Stamford

Hedge Fund = 0.17%

According to reports, Stamford, Connecticut, is home to approximately 52 hedge funds. It makes up 0.17% of hedge funds globally and 0.27% of hedge funds in the US. According to Preqin data as of April 2016, there were 79 hedge fund managers in Connecticut. The state is home to some of the world’s largest hedge fund managers, including Bridgewater Associates, AQR Capital Management, Viking Global Investors, and Tudor Investment Corporation.

14. Geneva

Hedge Fund = 0.18%

Geneva makes up about 0.18% of the world’s hedge funds, with a total of 53 hedge funds. Geneva is a leading global center for hedge funds, known for its strong financial sector and the presence of many leading hedge fund firms. Geneva benefits from a favorable regulatory environment, making it attractive for hedge fund managers who are looking for a safe and well-regulated location to base their operations.

13. Tokyo

Hedge Fund = 0.23%

Japan has achieved extraordinary progress in various fields, including hedge fund management. Tokyo makes up 0.23% of total hedge funds in the world. According to the last reported figures, there are about 68 hedge funds in Tokyo. This number may increase significantly by 2024. The surge in economic activity has turned Tokyo into a hot job market for fund managers, with many seeking employment in the city given the bullish market conditions.

12. Zurich

Hedge Fund = 0.33%

Zurich currently holds 0.33% of the world’s hedge funds. It is home to over 100 hedge funds, and that number has likely increased since the last report. Investors and professionals wishing to set up a hedge fund in Zurich will find a supportive environment for innovation and risk-managed investment strategies.

11. Dallas

Hedge Fund = 0.5%

Dallas has about 150 hedge funds, which is about 0.5% of the world’s total hedge funds. Dallas accounts for 0.77% of total hedge funds in the United States. The city is a center of hedge fund activity, with many companies offering specialized investment strategies and services. The job market and the presence of companies like Gage Capital and Highland Capital Management in the city indicate a competitive environment for hedge fund professionals.

10. Los Angeles

Hedge Fund = 1.6%

LA is one of the top 10 cities with the most hedge funds in the world. This makes up about 1.6% of hedge funds in the world and 2.5% of hedge funds in the US. Hedge funds in Los Angeles, California are part of a large and active investment landscape that includes different strategies and a wide range of companies.

9. Toronto

Hedge Fund = 1.6%

Toronto makes up 1.6% of the total hedge funds in the world. The presence of companies such as Peregrine Investment Management and Goodwood Funds indicates a strong hedge fund industry in Toronto, with a focus on high-performing strategies and a strong commitment to providing value to investors. The city ranks ninth on our list of the best cities for hedge fund managers.

8. Paris

Hedge Fund = 1.6%

Paris has the same number of hedge funds as Toronto and LA. It is home to several international hedge fund firms that have established European headquarters in the city. These companies have a global reach, investing across a wide range of asset classes and geographies. Paris-based hedge funds employ a variety of investment strategies, including long/short equity, event-driven, macro and alternative strategies. These strategies are designed to capture alpha in different market conditions.

7. San Francisco

Hedge Fund = 2.4%

San Francisco is home to 2.4% of global hedge funds. This accounts for 3.7% of total US hedge funds. According to Prekin, typical investors in San Francisco-based hedge funds include foundations, wealth managers, funds of hedge fund managers, endowment plans, family offices and banks. San Francisco ranks among the top cities in terms of hedge fund assets under management (AUM), reflecting its importance in the global hedge fund industry.

6. Greenwich

Hedge Fund = 2.6%

Greenwich accounts for 2.6% of the world’s hedge funds. Greenwich is famous as the hedge fund capital of the world, where a large number of hedge funds are located. It makes up about 4% of hedge funds in the US. The region is known for its investment-focused environment and the presence of some of the largest hedge funds by AUM. Companies like Meta (NASDAQ:META), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) are among the well-known holdings of many hedge funds.

