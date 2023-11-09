A UK-based startup is trying to breathe new life into a century-old technology that could power tropical island nations with nearly unlimited, consistent, renewable energy.

This technology, known as ocean thermal energy conversion or ‘OTEC’, was first invented by French physicist Jacques Arsene d’Arsenal in 1881. They discovered that the temperature difference between surface water heated by the sun and the cooler depths of the ocean could be used to generate electricity.

OTEC systems vaporize low-boiling liquids such as ammonia by transferring heat from warm surface water, creating steam that drives a turbine to generate electricity. As the vapor cools and condenses in contact with cold seawater pumped from the depths of the ocean, it completes the energy cycle.

how it works:

In theory, OTEC has the potential to generate at least 2,000GW globally, rivaling the combined capacity of all the world’s coal power plants. And unlike many renewables, it is a baseload source of electricity, meaning it can run 24/7 with no fluctuations in output.

However, technical barriers, lack of funding, and the rapid growth of cheap forms of renewable energy have largely sidelined OTEC. Globally, only two small demonstration plants are currently providing energy to the grid – a 100-kilowatt facility in Hawaii and another facility of similar size in Japan. This is enough energy for about a hundred homes.

pipe problem

OTEC requires a temperature difference of about 20 °C between hot and cold water to work. It can only be found in tropical areas, which is not a problem in itself.

The real caveat is that the OTEC plant requires a continuous supply of massive amounts of cold water from about 1,000 meters below the surface to operate efficiently. This means building a giant, storm-proof metal pipe, which, simply put, is very expensive. To build a modest plant of just 1MW, the pipes alone could cost between $60mn and $80mn. For comparison, installing an equivalent solar farm costs between $800,000 and $1.36 million.

Yet, one UK-based startup is undeterred by these seemingly insurmountable cost hurdles. For the aptly named Global OTEC, the time has come for a marine energy renaissance.

The company is developing a commercial-scale OTEC offshore rig specifically aimed at helping small island nations move away from diesel fuel and focus on clean, baseload energy. The structure, named Dominic, can generate 1.5MW once operational. The barge is set to be deployed off the coast of the African archipelago of Sao Tome and Principe in 2025.

learning from past mistakes

Global OTEC chose a floating barge design because onshore OTEC plants “require many multi-kilometre pipes on the seabed” to facilitate water acquisition and safe discharge. Offshore rigs, on the other hand, require only one large chilled water pipe that goes directly to the ocean depths – reducing costs.

A computer-generated image of Global OTEC’s ‘Dominic’ offshore ocean thermal power plant. Credit: Global OTEC

Grech said, “History is an important teacher and we are committed to learning from it.” “The failure of previous OTEC projects highlights where we must exercise caution,” he said. In June, the company received a major design certification for the structure’s cold-pipe technology, an important step toward feasibility.

Tropical islands are largely dependent on imported fossil fuels, but have great potential for renewable energy due to abundance of sun, wind and waves. For Grech, marine thermal energy technology is ideally suited to supply these island nations with baseload energy as well as cheaper, but more intermittent, renewable energy such as wind and solar.

Although Global OTEC is confident in its vision, the technology at this scale is still largely unproven. And at the time of writing it remains uncertain where the money for the Dominic installation will come from. Still, with climate change accelerating – and island nations most vulnerable to its effects – attempting to harness the ocean’s heat on a commercial scale is certainly, at the very least, worth a try.

