140-Acre Modern Estate in Prime Virginia Hits the Market for $11.5 Million

A modern mansion sits at the center of a 140-acre estate in prime Charlottesville, Virginia.

With the reputation of being the home of two early U.S. presidents, Charlottesville, Virginia is steeped in history. Still, only some things may be as old as they look. For example, a 140-acre luxury complex built in 2000 takes its style cues from historic properties while doubling down on modern luxury.

Eaglecrest, as it is called, is set among formal lawns, tree-filled fields and ponds. The property includes an early American-style main house, guest house, log cabin, two barns, as well as a 40 by 60-foot swimming pool, tennis courts, and a carriage house with space for 10 vehicles. It’s on the market for $11.5 million.

The complex, built in 2000, takes its style cues from historic properties and includes a variety of… [+] Of modern luxury.

The property has approximately 16,400 square feet of living space, including a seven-bedroom main house. Its brick facade with four white columns is an architectural nod to the past. “It definitely borrows from the Federal-style architecture of Monticello, and the Neoclassical and Palladian style of Mount Vernon,” says listing agent Fouad Tallout of Long & Foster Real Estate.

Rooms with high ceilings and two-story windows give the home an expansive feel. Custom millwork and wood moldings add an elegant flair. For example, grand staircases parallel to the reception area ascend to the second level, which converges on an interior balcony.

The estate, named Eaglecrest, features park-like grounds with formal lawns, tree-filled grounds… [+] And pond.

Also on the main level is an octagon-shaped living room with 20-foot ceilings and French doors that open to the outdoors and take advantage of natural light. More echoes of the past are found in the formal dining room, which features an Early American-themed mural surrounded by small columns. There’s a chef’s kitchen with cherry wood cabinets and granite countertops and a pantry nearby.

Glass-encased Palladian-style winding hallways lead to rooms in opposite wings of the house, each with its own conservatory and garage. The primary bedroom, also on the main floor, has a sitting area and an octagon-shaped bathroom with vanity, walk-in closet, and separate shower and bath. On the upper floor, there is an office area that leads to an outdoor terrace with views of the property. The home also includes a wine wall and bar, billiards area, library, game room, fitness area and sauna, and storage room.

The property offers approximately 16,400 square feet of living space.

For entertaining and overnight guests, there are accommodations scattered throughout the property. The stand-alone guesthouse has four bedrooms, and the log-cabin retreat made of pine logs and stone has a loft bedroom and bathroom. There’s even a guest room in the carriage house/garage and an office suite upstairs.

The grounds offer some distinctive touches, such as a rustic wooden bridge, a beautiful reflecting pool and a pavilion for planting plants or arranging flowers. Five miles of paved roads and trails make it a great choice for horse lovers.

Pond on the grounds.

Eaglecrest is about 15 miles from two presidential homes, Thomas Jefferson’s beloved Monticello and James Monroe’s Highland estate. Both are open to the public and both share the history of their owners as well as the land’s relationship with slavery. The University of Virginia is also nearby. It was founded by Jefferson and, along with Monticello, was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1987.

The complex is located at 621 Woodlands Road; It is a one-mile drive from the front gate to the main house.

Eaglecrest is about 15 miles from two presidential homes, including Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello.

