Having the support of multiple investors can be a big boost for a business that is just getting off the ground. Although the guidance and funding provided by these investors is critical to building a successful business, entrepreneurs must also be adept at balancing competitive feedback and expectations.

To build truly positive relationships with investors, it is important that entrepreneurs put processes in place to ensure that all parties are aligned, have space to communicate openly and have common goals before accepting any funding. Be dedicated to working towards. Below, each of the 14 members of the Newsweek Expert Forum offers one piece of advice to help entrepreneurs make sure their investors feel heard and are happy with the way things are progressing.

1. Look for knowledgeable investors

The need for investment can sometimes outweigh the importance of selecting a suitable investor. Smart money is always preferred by an investor. As with all relationships, look for savvy investors who are familiar with the business, management and stakeholders to ensure aligned expectations. A respectful and flexible relationship requires all parties to work together toward a common goal. – Jean Olinger, MRIGlobal

2. Recognize their expectations

Reach out to all the investors and say, “The most important thing to us is that you all get investor happiness rather than investor regret.” Invite them to share with you the top things you must do so investors feel the former and not the latter. Communicate that you will share the results anonymously and what you plan to do next to accomplish this. Remember to thank them for trusting you. – Mark Goulston, Mark Goulston, MD, Inc.

3. Determine how success is defined

Clearly define and document the definition of success for each investor before the engagement begins. Unexpressed expectations will always remain unfulfilled. Conflict often arises due to lack of clarity. Ask for their definitions and then publish a plan of record to show the measures of success to different investors. In times of uncertainty or conflict, fall back on the plan. Also remember to revisit and adjust these metrics regularly. – Karen Mangia, The Engineered Innovation Group

4. Establish open communication

Establish transparent communication by regularly updating all investors on company progress, challenges and decisions. Encourage feedback, hold group meetings to foster collaboration and address concerns quickly. Although it is impossible to please everyone, building trust through transparency ensures that investors feel valued and included. – Bala Satyanarayanan, GREIF Inc.

5. Be transparent

Transparency is key to maintaining a balanced relationship with all your investors. This means keeping investors informed throughout the process, accelerating consensus, and ensuring that everyone’s voice is heard during decision-making processes. Always try to be as clear and concise as possible with them, as fostering trust and open communication strengthens partnerships. – Steve Smith, Zayo

6. Listen actively

Actively listening to your investors is a way to establish open and transparent communication and trust. By actively listening, you acknowledge their opinion and emphasize their point of view. Regular updates, structured decision making, and mediation when necessary can help ensure that all investors feel satisfied and satisfied with the company’s progress. – Adi Sehgal, Hapi

7. Provide regular communication

Keeping stakeholders and investors excited and well-informed about business ventures is important to maintain their support and trust. To keep multiple investors engaged, provide regular communications and detailed reports that are tailored to the needs of each stakeholder. Make each investor feel heard by paying special attention to them by telling a compelling story about customers and growth projections. – Lillian Gregory, The 4D Unicorn LLC

8. Focus on common goals

All investors have the same goal, just different ideas to get there. Focus on similarities and common objectives, and be prepared to examine different viewpoints. First build consensus on business goals and strategies. Then ideas and details can be evaluated through the lens of strategy rather than mere opinion. -Christa Neher, Boot Camp Digital

9. Prioritize consistency

Managing multiple investors is a balancing act. My main advice is to prioritize consistency and routine. By establishing regular communication channels, every investor will feel included. Although opinions may differ, a consistent approach ensures that all voices are heard and valued. Consistency is the bridge to harmonious cooperation. – Ian Wilding, Hangar 75

10. Be proactive about feedback

The most important factor is open communication and being proactive in accommodating investors’ insecurities and suggestions. Offer weekly or bi-weekly updates, as well as reports on sales, losses, and ways to improve. Hold personal meetings for investors who are concerned or have insecurities. – Tammy’s Sons, TN Nursery

11. Schedule regular meetings

Prioritize open communication and transparency. Set up regular meetings to keep everyone on the same page and encourage investors to express their concerns and ideas. By proactively addressing matters through data-driven analyzes and rational arguments, everyone can better understand the big picture and put controversial details into perspective, fostering a collaborative environment. – Umang Modi, TIAG, Inc.

12. Review Personality and Communication Needs

You have to avoid dealing with problematic and headache causing investors. Make sure each personality meshes well with the others. All your investors are different people and groups with different motivations. Some people will want a quick win and will want to contact you frequently, while others will have a longer time frame and may only talk to you occasionally. Try to get feedback beforehand before adopting them. – Zain Jafar, Zain Ventures

13. Be empathetic to different viewpoints

Always be empathetic! Every investor has unique experiences and goals that inform their investing path. Without putting yourself in their shoes and understanding their motivations and pains, you’ll never be able to get everyone on the same page. The key to collaboration is to accept and respect your differences and constantly look for common ground. – Gergo Vary, Lensa

14. Organize a ‘Harmony Round Table’

Taking inspiration from group therapy principles, you might consider holding “harmony roundtables” or structured meetings where each potential investor is given equal time to express their perspectives and concerns without interruption. You can then post all of their contributions on a “Harmony Board,” the purpose of which is to encourage them to find harmonies and patterns, not differences. – Dr. Kira Graves, Kira Graves Consulting

