14 ways AI can help business and industry increase sustainability

These days, businesses and industries are using artificial intelligence to improve operations across a wide spectrum, from marketing and content creation to talent recruitment and human resources. Not surprisingly, business leaders are starting to think about ways in which AI can help them with what is increasingly becoming an important consideration for organizations of all types: reducing their carbon footprint.

It is not the right thing for businesses to do as much effort as possible to improve the sustainability of their operations; It is also an initiative that is increasing regulatory oversight from governments around the world. Additionally, engaged consumers keep an eye on environmental, social, and governance efforts when deciding which companies to patronize (or avoid). Below, 14 members of the Forbes Technology Council discuss ways AI can help business and industry promote sustainability and, thus, bottom lines.

1. Providing consistent ESG reporting

Although it is in its early stages, generative AI has the potential to help businesses navigate the evolving field of sustainability. Enterprise Generator AI-based platforms not only track, measure, and summarize business information more quickly and accurately, but also provide a consistent ESG reporting strategy across geographies. These tools help increase confidence when it comes to tracking ESG progress. – Jeff Wong, EY

2. Making recycling more efficient

AI can be used in waste management and recycling processes to automate sorting, prevent contamination, and predict maintenance needs. This improves recycling efficiency and increases sustainability by promoting the circular economy. – Neelima Mangal, Spectrum North

3. Management of supply chains

AI-powered inventory optimization and execution can be used to reduce excess inventory, optimize transportation, and enhance factory-supplier alignment and collaboration. It enables global manufacturers to align their operations around key priorities for efficient production and on-time delivery. This, in turn, reduces waste and improves sustainability in supply chains and manufacturing. – Richard Lebowitz, LeanDNA

4. Overseeing business operations

Using AI-powered drone technology equipped with environmental sensors, businesses can conduct real-time aerial inspections of their operations, identify pollution sources and assess ecological impact. This proactive approach empowers companies to rapidly address environmental issues, ensure compliance with sustainability regulations, and reduce their carbon footprint. -Jagadish Gokavarpu, Visen Infotech

5. Improvements in content discovery and battery design

In the fields of materials discovery and digital chemistry, AI can provide accurate insights that help researchers predict chemical properties, allowing better use of resources. It can also predict battery performance and endurance, allowing processes to be optimized for sustainable energy production and energy storage. All this leads to conservation of resources and less waste production. – AJ Abdullat, Beyond Borders

6. Tracking regulatory changes in real time

As ESG norms evolve globally, AI can assist companies in real-time tracking of regulatory proposals and changes, ensuring compliance across all sectors. This proactive approach minimizes penalties and protects the company’s reputation. By ensuring compliance, businesses not only meet legal standards, but leaders also demonstrate a commitment to sustainable and ethical practices. – Justin Goldston, Environmental Resource Management – ERM

7. Analysis of Stability Data

Consider the power of AI in analyzing big data. It’s as if a sustainability expert is reviewing every aspect of your operation 24/7, and making instant recommendations to ensure you’re as green as possible. This constant monitoring means businesses can adapt and grow in real time, staying ahead of potential environmental threats. -Sandro Shubladze, Datum

8. Predicting the equipment life cycle

Accurate life cycle predictions for devices can significantly improve sustainability. Most companies have equipment that cannot be shut down at any time. Even then, it may be impossible to store replacements. Thus, perfectly good systems are destroyed or sold when they reach nominal end of life. The impact of this practice can be significantly reduced by improving life cycle predictions and using the system over a longer period of time. – Kevin Korte, Univention

9. Managing power used for IT efforts

The governance of IT is often a non-considered issue in organizational sustainability efforts. Through AI, organizations can now forecast with a high level of accuracy, real estate capacity utilization, software requirements and, most importantly, data center capacity. This allows an organization to move from reactive to proactive management of energy, thereby better meeting sustainability goals. – Mark Brown, British Standards Institution (BSI)

10. Validating Computer Chips

Using AI in pre-silicon chip verification promotes sustainability for semiconductor companies. Automated testing and anomaly detection streamlines resource-heavy processes, accelerating chip development. This efficiency reduces resource consumption and waste, thereby reducing the environmental impact of chip manufacturing. – Suman Sharma, Procyon Inc.

11. Energy monitoring and control

Companies can leverage this for sustainability by using AI for real-time monitoring and control of energy and resource consumption. AI-powered systems can continuously analyze data from sensors and devices to optimize energy use, water consumption and resources, reducing their waste and carbon footprint. AI can also help tackle environmental risks, ensuring companies effectively meet sustainability goals. – Deepak Gupta, Cars24 Financial Services (Fintech)

12. Leveraging the Foundation Model

Companies adopting AI for sustainability can turn to foundation models that are trained on huge datasets and ready for immediate use. These off-the-shelf solutions reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions associated with model training. Adoption of such ready-to-deploy technologies accelerates green initiatives and underlines the intersection of innovation and eco-responsibility. -Amitkumar Srivastava, Fujitsu

13. Sorting Trash and Recyclables

AI can be used to help employees sort their waste. This is a task that can be confusing and stressful for a variety of reasons, such as lots of boxes, different types of plastics, and unfamiliar markings. An app that scans the litter item right in front of the bin and provides visual guidance and encouragement through a gamified design would be useful anywhere there is a litter-sorting stand. – Konstantin Klyagin, Redwork

14. Develop sustainable products

AI can be leveraged to develop sustainable new products. Large datasets can be analyzed to identify sustainable designs and packaging for the shipment of these new products. AI can look for ways to use more renewable materials in the new product development process, which will aid in better sustainability. -Derek Martinez, Konica Minolta