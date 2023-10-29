14 Sources Of Protein You Might Want To Avoid

If you’re going for seafood, you might think that swordfish is a classy, high-protein choice. And in some respects, you’d be correct: Swordfish is abundant in protein, with 23 grams per 100-gram serving, and it’s also high in heart-beneficial omega-3 fats. Regrettably, though, not all is as it seems. “As much as I want people to consume seafood at least twice a week to reap the omega-3 fatty acid benefits, I also want people to use caution when selecting their seafood choices as not all are created equal,” says registered dietitian nutritionist Elizabeth Shaw per Eat This, Not That.

The issue with swordfish is that it has one of the highest mercury levels of any seafood. Swordfish has roughly 0.995 ppm of mercury on average, with some quantities reaching 3.22 ppm — for anyone wondering, that’s a very high amount. For comparison’s sake, shrimp has around 0.009 ppm. Eating too much swordfish, therefore, can significantly increase your risk of mercury poisoning, and symptoms include tremors, numbness, and loss of muscular function. The NHS advises that you limit your swordfish consumption to a maximum of one portion per week and that you limit it entirely if you’re pregnant or trying for a baby. You should also avoid eating it alongside other high-mercury fish, like shark, marlin, or King mackerel.