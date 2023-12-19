14 predictions for venture capital in 2024

Forecast for venture capital in 2024 getty

The stock market is coming back and interest rates are headed lower, yet the picture looks less rosy in tech. Compared to previous years, the tech ecosystem is feeling at odds with the macro environment: the tech IPO window is largely closed, investors are facing a liquidity crunch and many startups are struggling to raise capital. . The question in everyone’s mind is what’s in store for 2024?

I spoke to leading venture capitalists (VCs), investors in VC firms (called Limited Partners or LPs), and other experts to get their perspectives. He gave me his thoughts on what the fundraising environment will be like in the new year, what LPs will look for in new commitments, what the VC secondary market will look like and whether AI is an opportunity or overhyped.

The most surprising thing was actually the conflicting opinions and lack of consensus about what would happen in 2024. Will this be a good year for VCs? Is the tech rebound simply lagging public markets, or are there even rougher seas ahead?

#1: We will see great VCs resign

“We’re starting to see great [VC] Resignation, because many investors realize that they will not be able to raise new funds easily, and the time for liquidity is in the distant future. The better news is that this blowout is actually healthy for the ecosystem, because too much money in the system contributed to the hype cycle in the first place.

-Jenny Fielding, Co-Founder and General Partner, Everywhere Ventures

#2: Record amounts of dry powder will put pressure on returns

“The increase in capital, and hence left for deployment, was driven by the bull-run of VC returns between 2010 and 2015. Since 2015, venture capital dry powder has increased by 385%. Over the period between 2010 and 2015, first quartile managers achieved 3.0x TVPI in each vintage. In 2024, record amounts of dry powder, or committed but unallocated capital that companies have, will pressure returns as investors pursue deals to deploy capital.

– Sunaina Sinha, Global Head, Private Capital Advisory, Raymond James

#3: The hype around LLM will not last long

“Paul Amara famously asserted Amara’s Law, that we ‘overestimate the impact of new technology in the short term and underestimate it in the long term.’

The same is true for large language models (LLMs). Despite incredible progress in LLM, it is not clear whether there is enough market attraction from enterprise organizations to justify all the dollars going into this field. Expect many of these seed-stage startups to either pivot or move on to solving a more meaningful, less-hyped business problem.

-Remi Adib, General Partner, 1984 Ventures

#4: 2024 will prove to be an extremely important year for managing bias

“With forty countries going through an election cycle, we anticipate increased uncertainty and geopolitical friction in the markets, which will further add to the bias in the region. Additionally, the proliferation of AI will require significant developments to address bias in machine learning to ensure that industries across impact areas are accelerating both the speed of delivery as well as equity for diverse populations. Are. Fund managers have to be particularly flexible and true to their strategies to overcome bias while ensuring optimal impact and returns.

– Darrin Dodson, Managing Partner, Illumine Capital

#5: We’ll see a drop in “bridge” rounds in 2024, which means more cash for new startups

“In 2024, insider rounds (also known as bridge or extensions) will decline from 38% of all rounds to 25% or less. 2023 was full of expansion as investors pumped additional cash into their existing portfolio companies in hopes of helping them through to the next primary round. I expect VCs to be less generous to existing portfolio companies next year – but hopefully that will mean devoting more cash to new companies.

-Peter Walker, Head of Insights, Carta

#6: 2024 will be a banner year for tech M&A

“2024 will be a banner year for tech mergers and acquisitions. For startups struggling to raise money due to high interest rates and VC valuation wariness, a sale will feel like the best – and most face-saving – option.

Meanwhile, public and large private tech companies will be eager to leverage their strong balance sheets and access to large amounts of capital to acquire customers inorganically, promote adjacent product offerings, and add key distribution channels and partnerships. .

– Jeremiah Gordon, General Counsel, Capitalji

#7: VC secondaries will increase; then price expectations will be reset

“Driven by the need for liquidity, we will see growth in VC secondaries. We will also see a re-setting of price expectations required for transactions to clear the market.

– Sunaina Sinha, Global Head, Private Capital Advisory, Raymond James

#8: Investors embedded in the ecosystem will have access to the best secondary opportunities

“For 2024, I strongly believe that despite the potential for VC secondary opportunities to increase, it will actually be those frozen in the ecosystem who will be able to access the best deals due to the asymmetry of information they have.

Having transparency on how assets are actually performing, through strong relationships with both entrepreneurs and GPs, will allow for more accurate pricing and proprietary sourcing of the best deals.

-Chloe Dagnell, Principal, Isomer Capital

#9: We’ll see a surge in VC fundraising

“In the coming year, we will see a rebound in VC fundraising from the depths of 2023 – although do not expect fundraising to reach the highs of 2020 and 2021, as managers face an uphill battle to secure commitments.” Will continue to do. “There is going to be a ~50% decline in the number of funds raised in 2023 as well as a ~60% decline in the total capital raised from 2022 onwards.”

– Sunaina Sinha, Global Head, Private Capital Advisory, Raymond James

#10: Next generation family office leadership will support more VC commitments

“The volume of family offices has increased 10-fold since 2008 and has served as one of the few available capital sources for founders and fund managers in the current market downturn.

Against this backdrop, we are in the midst of the largest intergenerational wealth transfer in history. I believe this emerging wave of next-generation family office leadership (particularly millennials whose lives have been shaped by technological innovation) will support greater venture capital activity in 2024 and beyond. Typically, many of us want to generate top-quartile returns and align our investment portfolios with our values.

Broadly speaking, I look forward to a healthy venture ecosystem for all once the IPO market fully reopens.

-Esther Tricoche, Managing Director, Mallium

#11: New managers starting VC firms will increasingly be coming out of larger companies

“Over the next 12 months, I believe we will see a steady pace of new fund managers starting companies, and an increasing number of these managers will come primarily from existing brands rather than operational backgrounds. I expect there will be an appetite for “And this movement will benefit founders after years of tourist investors and put competitive pressure on other established investors to step up their game.”

– Lisa Cawley, Managing Director, Screendoor

#12: 2024 will be the year of the hyper-specialist VC

“2024 will be the year of the hyper-specialist VC. Where conviction is difficult to achieve, and FOMO is not driving investment decisions, experts who know how to make choices in this market will shine. With a significant reduction in capital allocated to VCs in 2023, the laws of supply and demand are leaning in favor of GPs with capital. Experts who select well and pay close attention to entry prices have the power to unlock big returns, whereas GPs who invest may make half as many.

– James Heath, Investment Principal, Dara5

#13: VC firms that are much stronger through legacy or expertise will be most attractive to LPs

“The same applies to how LPs are thinking about making new commitments; Those that have established deep roots, whether through legacy or expertise, will be the most attractive as potential primary investment opportunities for LPs, as a pair of safe hands in a still turbulent market.

Thus, emerging managers should build teams that can demonstrate some experience and passion about strategy, and may already have (or at least build) a competitive advantage to achieve, win, and grow larger investments in one cycle. Have been) can do. Investors have many choices for where and when to deploy their capital, so emerging manager offerings should be even more attractive than existing alternatives.

-Chloe Dagnell, Principal, Isomer Capital

#14: The best performing VC firms will generate the lion’s share of returns

“LPs may be best served by avoiding venture capital unless you have access to top-performing managers. The best performing VC firms will continue to generate the lion’s share of returns for the asset class, highlighting the importance and difficulty of manager selection.

Between 2010 and 2015, the average difference between the top quartile and middle quartile funds was 1.23x, which was a much larger difference than the 0.68x difference between the middle and third quartile funds.

– Sunaina Sinha, Global Head, Private Capital Advisory, Raymond James