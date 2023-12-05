You can use the database to search by county or restaurant name.

Florida restaurant owners are not required to post restaurant inspection results where guests can see them. So every week, we provide that information for you.

For a complete list of local restaurant inspections, including violations that do not require warnings or administrative action, visit our Lee County Restaurant Inspections site.

Here are the details of recent health inspections in Lee County, Florida for the week of November 22-29, 2023. Please note that some more recent, follow-up inspections may not be included here.

Disclaimer: The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as a ‘snapshot’ of the conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have more or less violations than those noted in its most recent inspection. Inspections conducted on any one day may not represent the overall, long-term conditions of the establishment.

For complete restaurant inspection, food truck and catering details, visit our Lee County Restaurant Inspection site.

Which Lee County restaurants, caterers or food trucks got perfect scores on their health inspection?

These restaurants met all the standards during November 27 to December. 3 inspections and no violations found.

Cindy’s Catering, 11770 A Metro Parkway, Fort Myers

Original Shrimp Dock, 2500 Main Street, Fort Myers Beach

Los Asados ​​Nika Food Truck, 4503 Lee Blvd., Lehigh Acres

Seeking Ice Cream Food Truck, 11770 Metro Parkway, Unit A, Fort Myers

El Buen Sazon de Hidalgo Food Truck, 11770 Metro Parkway, Unit A, Fort Myers

Believe Dream Luxury Ballroom, 11770 A Metro Parkway, Fort Myers

MikeFamous Kitchen, 11770 A Metro Parkway, Fort Myers

CaribbeanQ Food Truck, 1400 Colonial Blvd., No. 35, Fort Myers

El Captzin Food Truck, 1400 Colonial Blvd., Suite 35, Fort Myers

Dave’s Dog House Food Truck, 1400 Colonial Blvd., Suite 35, Fort Myers

ChickenCon, 19521 Highland Oaks Drive, Suite 303, Estero

Burger King, 1160 Homestead Road, Lehigh

Two Brothers Kitchen Food Truck, 1400 Colonial Blvd., Suite 35, Fort Myers

Nickel City Red Hots Food Truck, 11770-A Metro Parkway, Fort Myers

What other Lee County restaurants, catering businesses and food trucks had high-priority violations?

Subway, 5660 Bayshore Road, Unit 48-51, North Fort Myers

Gandules Grill, 5705 Lee Blvd., Suite 11-12, Lehigh Acres

Pincher’s Crab Shack, 18100 San Carlos Blvd., Fort Myers Beach

Monarca’s Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill, 1604 SE 46th St., Cape Coral

Waffle House, 9420 Daniels Parkway, Fort Myers

Iguana Mia of Fort Myers, 4329 S. Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers

Ollie’s Pub Records & Beer, 1019 Cape Coral Parkway E., Cape Coral

Guaca-Mole, 4125 Cleveland Ave., Suite 1150, Fort Myers

Yucatan Beach Stand, 250 Old San Carlos Blvd., Fort Myers Beach

Misto Bar & Grill, 231 Del Prado Blvd. S., No. 1, Cape Coral

Wingnuts, 231 Del Prado Blvd. S., Suite 8, Cape Coral

Los Taquitos Mexican Food II, 1044 NE Pine Island Road, Cape Coral

Matthew’s Pizza Kitchen, 303 NE Third Avenue, No. 1, Cape Coral

Wow Wing House, 1227 Miramar St., Cape Coral

Siam Hut Thai Restaurant, 4521 Del Prado Blvd. S., Cape Coral

El Majorcazo, 1327 NE Pine Island Road, No. 108, Cape Coral

Cork Soccers, 837 SE 47 Terrace, Cape Coral

Which agency inspects restaurants in Florida?

Regular regulation and inspection of restaurants is carried out by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The Department of Health is responsible for the investigation and control of foodborne illness outbreaks associated with all food establishments.

How do I report a dirty restaurant in Florida?

If you see abuses of state standards, report them and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation will send inspectors. Call Florida DBPR at 850-487-1395 or report a restaurant online for health violations.

Get the full story on our restaurant inspections database.

What does all that terminology mean in the Florida restaurant inspection?

fundamental violation Are they considered against best practices?

A alert Issued after an inspector has documented violations that must be corrected by a certain date or within a specified number of days from receipt of the inspection report.

One administrative complaint A form of legal action taken by the Division. Inadequate compliance following a warning, a pattern of repeated violations or the existence of serious situations requiring immediate action may result in the Division initiating an administrative complaint against the establishment. The division’s website states: “It is important to correct violations, but fines may be imposed on violations that are corrected even after the warning period has expired.”

One emergency order – When a restaurant is closed by an inspector – it is based on an immediate danger to the public. Here, the Director of the Hotel and Restaurant Division has determined that the establishment must cease doing business and any division’s license is suspended to protect the health, safety or welfare of the public.

A 24-hour call-back inspection will be conducted following an emergency closure or license suspension.

