In this article, we discuss 14 low PE high-dividend stocks to buy right now.

A low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio indicates that the stock is undervalued relative to its earnings. Investors may see this as an opportunity to buy into a company at a price below its earnings potential. Stocks with low P/E and high dividends often attract the attention of investors seeking a balance between value and income. Another argument behind the effectiveness of these strategies is their proven track record of success over extended periods. These approaches, based on seeking out undervalued stocks or prioritizing dividend-paying stocks, have consistently demonstrated their ability to deliver positive results over time. Heartland Advisors cited a study that looked at U.S. stock returns from 1802 to 2002. According to this study, the real growth in dividends and dividends was 5.8% of the total annual return of 7.9% over a 200-year period. In a global context, a study conducted by researchers at the London Business School analyzed this topic. Between 1900 and 2005, they found that the average real return in 17 countries was about 5%. Meanwhile, the average dividend yield of these countries during that period was 4.5%. These discoveries hold significant attraction for investors focused on long-term investment strategies.

Like dividend stocks, low P/E stocks also boast a strong historical performance. The same report from Heartland Advisors emphasizes that historically, stocks with low P/E ratios have outperformed the overall market. Moreover, these stocks offer investors less downside risk than other equity investment strategies. In one of our articles, we discussed a report from Oakmark Funds that emphasizes the importance of holding low-value stocks over extended periods. The article references research conducted by Eugene Fama, a distinguished professor at the University of Chicago, and Kenneth French, a distinguished professor at Dartmouth College. His study showed how stocks with low price-to-book ratios outperformed the S&P 500 index from 1963 to 1990. This emphasized the ability of lower priced stocks to deliver better returns than the broader market index during that time frame.

Investors often prefer high dividend yields, believing that higher is always better. However, Wellington management conducted a study that highlighted potential flaws in this approach. Their research showed that stocks with the highest dividend payouts and yields performed well over time, but they did not outperform stocks with high, though absolute, levels of dividend payouts and yields. This study shows that extremely high yield may not always correlate with best performance, highlighting the importance of a nuanced approach rather than focusing solely on the highest yield. According to analysts, dividend yields between 3% and 6% are considered healthy.

That said, there are some stocks with above-average dividend yields that not only offer attractive yields but also demonstrate a strong history of consistently increasing their dividends over time. For example, Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), and Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD) boast dividend yields in excess of 7%, a remarkably high figure while maintaining impressive returns. A decades-long streak of steady increases in their dividends. This combination of a high current yield and a strong track record of growing dividends reflects their commitment to rewarding shareholders and their ability to generate income sustainably for investors. In this article, we’ll take a look at some other best dividend stocks with low P/E ratios and high dividend yields.

To compile this list, we filtered out dividend stocks with a P/E ratio below 15 and a dividend yield above 7% as of November 21. From that group, we chose companies with a proven track record of consistently paying dividends to their shareholders. The ranking of these stocks is based on their P/E ratio, arranged from highest to lowest.

14. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

P/E ratio as of Nov 21: 13.94

Dividend yield as of Nov 21: 8.94%

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) is an American real estate investment trust company that focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and management of specialty properties leased to state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. On September 15, the company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.80 per share, which was in line with its previous dividend. It has raised its dividend every year since 2017, making IIPR one of the best dividend stocks on our list. The stock’s dividend yield as of November 21 is 8.94%.

In addition to IIPR, Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), and Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD) are some other dividend stocks with high dividend yields.

At the end of the second quarter of 2023, 16 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owned shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR), which was more than 15% last quarter. The total value of these stakes is more than $122.3 million.

13. Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

P/E ratio as of Nov 21: 12.79

Dividend yield as of Nov 21: 9.22%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is a Texas-based company that operates in the midstream energy sector. The company is primarily involved in transportation, storage and distribution of various energy commodities. According to Insider Monkey’s database, it was part of 34 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to 35 the previous quarter. The collective value of the stakes owned by these hedge funds is more than $606.3 million.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET), one of the best dividend stocks on our list, currently offers a quarterly dividend of $0.3125 per share, which is up 0.8% from September this year. Through this increase, the company extended its dividend growth streak to eight years. The stock’s dividend yield as of November 21 was 9.22%.

12. Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

P/E ratio as of Nov 21: 9.94

Dividend yield as of Nov 21: 11.62%

Barings BDC, Inc., an American business development company. (NYSE:BBDC) is next on our list of the best dividend stocks with a low PE ratio and high yield. The company has always been committed to its shareholder responsibility as it returned $81.3 million to shareholders through dividends in the first nine months of the year. Furthermore, it has been continuously increasing its dividend since 2018. The company offers a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share and its dividend yield is 11.62%.

As of the end of the second quarter of 2023, the 12 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owned Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE: BBDC), worth a total of more than $38.6 million. In comparison, 11 hedge funds had stakes in the company last quarter.

11. Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

P/E ratio as of Nov 21: 9.82

Dividend yield as of Nov 21: 9.46%

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) is a New Jersey-based real estate investment trust company that owns and manages high-quality properties primarily in the retail and office space sectors. The company’s primary focus is on the ownership and management of properties in the New York City metropolitan area.

On October 25, Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) declared a quarterly dividend of $4.50 per share, which was in line with its previous dividend. The company has been making regular dividend payments to shareholders since 2010, making ALX one of the best dividend stocks on our list. As of November 21, the stock’s dividend yield is 9.46%.

At the end of June 2023, 5 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database held shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX), whereas in the previous quarter their stake was 6. The collective value of these stakes is more than $33.4 million. Among these hedge funds, Taconic Capital was the company’s major stakeholder in the second quarter.

10. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

P/E ratio as of Nov 21: 9.81

Dividend yield as of Nov 21: 8.30%

Ladder Capital Corp. (NYSE:LADR) operates as a real estate investment trust and is primarily engaged in commercial real estate finance. The company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share for a dividend yield of 8.30% as of November 21. It raised its payout twice last year and has been paying regular dividends to shareholders since 2015, which keeps LADR on our list of the best. Dividend Stock.

Insider Monkey’s Q2 2023 database showed that 11 hedge funds had a stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR), down from 12 the previous quarter. The consolidated value of these stakes is more than $38.7 million.

9. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

P/E ratio as of Nov 21: 8.54

Dividend yield as of Nov 21: 9.73%

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) is an American specialty finance company operating as a business development company. It primarily focuses on providing financing solutions to mid-market companies in various industries. The company has raised its dividend for three years running and currently offers a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share. As of November 21, the stock’s dividend yield is 9.73%.

According to Insider Monkey’s database, Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) was a part of 18 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2023. The total value of the stakes owned by these hedge funds is approximately $128 million. With more than 2.6 million shares, Two Sigma Advisors was the company’s major stakeholder in the second quarter.

8. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

P/E ratio as of Nov 21: 8.33

Dividend yield as of Nov 21: 9.60%

Altria Group, Inc., an American multinational tobacco company. (NYSE:MO) operates through various subsidiaries and has diversified its portfolio beyond traditional tobacco products. The company is the dividend king with 54 consecutive years of dividend growth. It currently offers a quarterly dividend of $0.98 per share and its dividend yield as of November 21 is 9.60%.

Altria Group, Inc. was held by 43 funds out of 910 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey at the end of the second quarter of 2023. (NYSE:MO), which is down from 49 in the previous quarter. The total value of these stakes is $446.2 million.

7. Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP)

P/E ratio as of Nov 21: 7.98

Dividend yield as of Nov 21: 14.09%

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) is a master limited partnership (MLP) that was created by Green Plains Inc. It primarily focuses on storage, transportation and logistics of ethanol and fuel related products. On October 20, the company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.455 per share, which was in line with its previous dividend. It has been making regular dividend payments to shareholders since 2015. With a dividend yield of 14.09% as of November 21, GPP is one of the best dividend stocks on our list.

At the end of the second quarter of 2023, Jeff Osher’s No Street Capital was the sole stakeholder of Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP), owning 2 million shares in the company.

6. Nordic American Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:NAT)

P/E ratio as of Nov 21: 7.55

Dividend yield as of Nov 21: 10.96%

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) is a shipping company that operates in the tanker vessel segment of the maritime industry, focusing exclusively on crude oil transportation. The company has been paying uninterrupted dividends to shareholders for the last 28 years and currently offers a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share. The stock’s dividend yield as of November 21 was 10.96%.

As of the end of the second quarter of 2023, 16 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database reported having a stake in Nordic American Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:NAT), compared to 23 a quarter ago. These stakes are collectively valued at more than $50.7 million.

