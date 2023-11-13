14 “Kitchen Mysteries” Photos That Will Shock You To Your Core

14 Restaurant Kitchen Photos That Are Wild

I’ve always been fascinated by the inner workings of restaurant kitchens. This is why I love reading r/KitchenConfidential on Reddit – it’s full of lots of wild photos and stories that provide an inside glimpse into the lives of restaurant employees. Here are 14 photos from this year that shocked me, confused me, and made me laugh:

1. This extremely picky customer who knows no limits:

2. This chef who feeds delicious food to some very lucky dishwashers:

3. This is apparently the key demographic every restaurant employee fears:

4. These crew members from a restaurant on a boat had a blatant smoothie slip-up in the freezer:

5. This kitchen housed a domestic exterminator (cat) named Cooper, who tragically died after 13 years on duty. RIP Cooper <3:

6. This server knows how to subtly communicate important messages to the kitchen staff:

7. This chef found tuna so fresh it still had a harpoon in it:

8. This dishwasher sent her coworker a perfect breakup text:

9. This extremely honest “dietary restriction” request:

10. This general manager is going to be really concerned with the diet of the kitchen staff:

11. This is how a chef serves ibuprofen to his co-worker:

12. The owner of this restaurant doesn’t mess with food delivery services:

13. This chef was having too much fun in the kitchen:

14. And finally, this employee really liked kitchen life this much:

