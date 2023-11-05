13-year-old entrepreneur teaches money management at Urbana middle school

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s not often that kids their own age are invited to give an educational lecture. On Friday, Urbana Middle School welcomed 13-year-old Caden Harris to teach students about financial literacy.

This special event came to fruition when two teachers, Letitia Douglas and Alyssa Ginzburg, applied for a $4,000 grant.

“I was looking at grants, and I saw one that featured Vincent O. Green Financial Literacy was written. I was like, this is it. It’s perfect,” Douglas said.

Caden Harris is a young entrepreneur, but he is best known for his involvement in a show Big RV Remix Starring Janice Faison and Big Boi.

“I always see people converting buses into houses. So this idea came to my mind: Why not turn a bus into a classroom where kids can learn about financial literacy in a fun and interactive way?” Harris said.

Harris said he never doubted his vision, but a chance encounter with Cookie was a guiding light.

“I received a fortune cookie that said, ‘You will be blessed with a four-wheeler investment in your future,’” he recalled. “And a week after that, I got the bus.”

Harris said he wants other children in the world to be able to believe in themselves.

“I want them to learn that everyone has a gift. You just have to find out what that gift is and apply it in your life. Because many times people say they want to follow their passion, but your passion may not be the thing that leads you to success.”

Harris now travels around the world teaching children about the importance of money management. The young prodigy said he likes it because he is addicted to it.

“I’m still a kid, which is something I enjoy,” Harris said.

Harris’s bus includes 3 essentials: a fake bank so kids can learn how to earn, deposit, and withdraw money, a fake grocery store so they can create a family budget, and a fake stock exchange so kids can learn How to invest in the stock market.

