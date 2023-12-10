13 truck drivers parked their trucks next to each other at midnight to save their lives

At about 1 a.m. on April 24, semi-truck drivers in the Oak Park area of ​​Michigan received a distress call from area police: An unidentified man was standing at the edge of a local bridge, apparently ready to jump onto the freeway below. .

Then those drivers did something amazing. They rushed to the scene to help – and parked their trucks under the bridge, providing a relatively safe landing spot if the man jumped.

Luckily, he didn’t.

The impressive line-up was no coincidence – the drivers were prepared for exactly this type of situation. Sergeant. Jason Brockdorff of the Huntington Woods Police Department told The Detroit News that the response was something local police and truck drivers were actually trained for. But what Was The sheer number of drivers responding to the call was unusual.

“It’s a drill we use when we have a jumper,” Brockdorff said. “We try to do this every time, so that if someone jumps, the distance they have to travel is reduced. Luckily, that didn’t happen.”

This incident continued from morning till about four hours. However, once the trucks were in place, police were able to converse more comfortably with the unidentified man.

Ultimately, the man walked off the bridge on his own and is currently receiving medical attention.

In a pair of tweets, the local police department drew attention to the incident to remind people in similar situations the importance of seeking mental health services (emphasis mine):

This photo shows the work that soldiers and local officials do to serve the public. But in that picture a man is struggling with the decision to take his life. Please remember that help is available at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

You can also call a loved one, a member of the clergy, or 911. There are many people who can help you get help and choose to live! Our hope is that another photo like this will never be seen again.

Police and everyday strangers working together to save a life.

Ordinary people heeded the call to service to help a fellow who was struggling. It’s a powerful image that’s impossible to ignore, and it’s a reminder of the best of humanity.

