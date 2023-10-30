13 financial tips and tricks

trick or Treat? getty

trick or Treat? This is a phrase you may have been hearing a lot last night. The original tradition is that the “trick” was an implicit threat if you did not give a treat. It’s all for harmless fun and games, but when it comes to our finances we often fail to provide the “gifts” and fall victim to many “tricks” that we should really be afraid of. Here’s a countdown of 13 money-related “tricks” and remedies that can help keep them at bay:

Trick #1: Getting Your Identity Stolen

Remedy: Check your credit report for errors once a year for free at AnnualCreditReport.com. Sign up for free credit monitoring with sites like Credit Karma (uses data from Equifax).

and TransUnion so you may want to sign up for monitoring directly with Experian). Place a security hold on your credit report to prevent anyone from accessing your credit without your permission. Be careful where you use debit and credit cards.

Trick #2: Suffering from an accident or illness

Treatment: Make sure you have adequate property and casualty, health and disability insurance, advance health care directive and durable power of attorney.

Trick #3: Dying Without Proper Estate Planning

Treatment: Although no one can prevent death, you can minimize the impact on your heirs by providing greater control, such as adequate life insurance for your dependents, a will, up-to-date beneficiary designations, and possibly a trust to avoid probate. . Disposition of your property, and minimizing property taxes.

Trick #4: Lose your job

Remedy: Try to build enough cash reserves to cover at least 3-6 months of essential expenses.

Trick #5: Struggling with Debt

Remedy: Consider ways to reduce the interest on your credit cards and reduce your expenses. Then invest that savings in the loan with the highest interest rate. As one loan is repaid, put those payments toward the remaining loan with the highest interest rate until it is all paid off. (Once you get to loans with interest rates below 4-6%, you may not want to pay them off early because you can earn more in the long run by investing savings instead.) You can use this Loan Blaster calculator. Use this to see how quickly you can pay off your debt and how much interest you’ll save.

If you’re having trouble making the minimum payments, you may want to negotiate an affordable payment plan with your creditors or work with a nonprofit credit counseling agency to do this for you. As a last resort, filing for bankruptcy protection can give you a clean slate to rebuild your credit. It’s nearly impossible to get rid of student loans through bankruptcy, so if you’re struggling with those payments, consider a new federal loan repayment plan or talk to a loan servicer about deferment or forbearance options.

Trick #6: Not Saving Enough for Retirement

The remedy: Put at least enough money into your employer’s retirement plan to get any matching funds and run a retirement calculator to see how much more you need to save to reach your goals. When running the calculator, be sure to assume below average real investment returns and above average life expectancy just to be on the safe side.

Trick #7: Paying Too Much in Taxes

Remedy: Use tax-advantaged accounts like employer-sponsored retirement plans, IRAs and HSAs as much as possible. Use taxable accounts to make tax-efficient investments like equity index funds, individual stocks and investment real estate and crop losses in your portfolio each year.

Trick #8: Lose to Inflation

Remedy: For long-term wealth, keep at least a portion of your portfolio in stocks to allow enough growth to keep pace with inflation. You may also want to include real assets such as real estate and commodities in your portfolio as a hedge against periods of rising inflation.

Trick #9: Bad Market Timing

Remedy: Stick to a diversified asset allocation strategy based on your time horizon and risk tolerance and rebalance at least once a year. An easy way to do this is with asset allocation funds because they are designed to be a completely diversified one-stop shop. If you prefer to build your own portfolio, you can use free online tools like Portfolio Visualizer to view the performance history of different asset allocation models, including models you can design yourself. You can also use a robo-advisor or an old-fashioned human financial advisor.

Trick #10: Low Investment Returns Due to Investment Fees and Trading Costs

Treat: Low fund fees have been found to be “the most proven predictor of future fund returns.” You can reduce fees and trading costs by joining index funds (including low-cost target date funds made up of index funds or ETFs). If you want help choosing your investment allocation, look for free workplace financial education and guidance programs from your employer, online tools that may be offered for free by your retirement plan provider, or representatives from a discount brokerage firm. .

Trick #11: Burdening Your Child with Student Loans

The cure: If your child is still young and you can save for his or her education, start putting money into a 529 plan and/or a Coverdell Education Savings Account, both of which can be used tax-free for education expenses. If your child is approaching college-going age, check out these tips for maximizing financial aid eligibility and look for ways to cut costs such as choosing a less expensive school or paying for the first few years. To get started in community college.

Trick #12: Reducing Assets for Long-Term Care Costs

Treatment: If you’re between 50 and 60, consider purchasing long-term care insurance while you’re still relatively young and healthy enough to qualify. In particular, see if your state offers a long-term care partnership program, which allows you to qualify for Medicaid benefits while the insurance coverage you purchased through the program continues if your insurance benefits expire. They also hold an amount of property equal to Rs. This way you know exactly how much insurance to buy: enough to cover your property.

Trick #13: Procrastinating on any of the above

Remedy: Make a list of all the things mentioned in this article that you need to do and then break them down into manageable steps. If necessary, consider working with a financial planner who can help guide you through the process and hold you accountable. Your employer may also offer access to financial planners for free through a workplace financial wellness program.

There will be lots of witches, zombies, vampires and other monsters running around tomorrow night. Fortunately, they are quite harmless. But the real dangers are not so obvious, and it will take little more than a few pieces of candy to keep them away.