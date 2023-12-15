13 countries with most foreign military bases

In this article, we take a look at the 13 countries with the most foreign military bases. You can skip straight to our detailed analysis on the strategic importance of these bases and the military advantage they provide to certain countries here. 5 countries with most foreign military bases,

Many major global powers maintain military presence and hold over various regions of the world through their overseas bases, which helps them provide an edge over their enemies. These military bases are often equipped with modern weapons and military equipment and allow countries to attack enemy targets anywhere in the world.

For example, the United States has more than 750 military bases in 80 countries, and has deployed approximately 175,000 troops in 159 countries around the world, giving them a significant edge over enemies and within striking distance if conflict occurs. Provides livability. To be outside These military bases are a major factor that contributes to America’s global hegemony and enables Washington to counter threats posed by countries such as China, Russia, Iran and North Korea.

US overseas military bases

Although exact counts are not known, the Americans operate several military bases in the Middle East that host more than 30,000 troops. Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, located west of Doha, is the largest US military installation in the region, and has been crucial to US operations in the Middle East and previously in Afghanistan. The base houses about a third of all US troops deployed in the Middle East and is equipped with modern weapons and fighter aircraft. In 2020, the US Air Force deployed five F-22 fighter aircraft developed by Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to Al-Udeid Air Base.

The base is also used by the US to help host country and strategic ally Qatar strengthen its defense. RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) was awarded a $78 million contract in 2020 to upgrade Qatar’s Air Operations Center. During the same year, a $657 million deal was signed by the US with Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to provide logistics and additional support to Qatar’s F-15 fighter aircraft. The work of both the contracts is being executed at this airbase.

The Americans also maintain a significant military presence in East Asia. US troops have been stationed in Japan since the end of World War II in 1945, and in South Korea since the Korean War in 1950. These two countries alone host more than half of all US troops deployed overseas. Camp Humphreys, near Seoul, is the United States’ largest overseas military base. The base is equipped with Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) THAAD anti-ballistic missile defense system to protect South Korea from regular missile threats issued by North Korea. This month at Camp Humphreys, Seoul successfully test-fired RTX Corporation’s (NYSE:RTX) ship-to-air missile for the first time over its territory, as part of a symbolic show of strength to Pyongyang.

Europe hosts eight US Army garrisons where more than 60,000 US troops are deployed. Ramstein Air Base in Germany is the most notable foreign military base operated by Washington, and is vital to U.S. Air Force European operations. In 2021, the U.S. Air Force deployed Boeing Company’s (NYSE:BA) E-8C JSTARS to the base to participate in training with other units based in Europe. Last year, NATO announced that the US was also sending a fleet of its F-35 fighter planes to Ramstein Air Base to support NATO air policing operations over member states.

Russia’s superpower ambitions

Russia’s military ambitions over the past decade have ensured that the country still seeks to compete with the United States and play a global role. Moscow has actively worked to further expand its influence in former Soviet territories, and is looking for opportunities in Asia and Africa to increase its military capability.

Russia already operates several bases in Central and West Asia, and now it wants to make inroads into Africa, a region where it is one of the top arms suppliers. This year Moscow and Khartoum reached an agreement to establish a logistics center for the Russian Navy in Sudan. The Central African Republic (CAR) subsequently expressed interest in Russia building a military base on its territory, large enough to host 10,000–15,000 troops.

13 countries with most foreign military bases

Joseph M. Arseneau/Shutterstock.com

Methodology

The countries with the most foreign military bases are listed in ascending order of their number of foreign military establishments. Since most countries do not make public all or any information related to their military bases, we obtained data from a number of independent and reliable news agencies and publications, including Brookings, Small Wars Journal, the BBC, and local media groups in those countries. Where these establishments are located. In cases where countries had the same number of foreign military bases, we ranked each other based on their strategic importance.

If you are interested you can also take a look 15 most important US military bases in the world,

Let’s look at the list now Countries with the most foreign military bases,

13. Japan

Foreign Military Bases: 1

Japan has a military base in Djibouti. The need for the installation developed following an increase in pirate attacks in the Gulf of Aden, which faces the Bab el-Mandeb strait through which most of the world’s oil flows. After 2008, the United Nations General Assembly passed several resolutions calling on member states to work together to stop piracy, following which many countries, including Japan, established military bases in the region. The base proved vital to the evacuation of Japanese citizens from Israel following a Hamas attack this October. Three of the SDF’s KC-767 aircraft, manufactured by Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA), flew to Djibouti to participate in the airlifting operation.

12. Italy

Foreign Military Bases: 1

Djibouti also hosts Italy’s only military bases outside its national borders. It houses about 300 Italian military personnel, including special forces and naval riflemen to protect merchant ships in the Indian Ocean. According to Small Wars Journal, Italian soldiers stationed in Djibouti also take part in counter-terrorism operations in Somalia and Yemen.

11. Israel

Foreign Military Bases: 1

According to a 2012 report by Stratfor Global IntelligenceIsrael, an American strategic consulting firm, maintains a military base in Eritrea to gather intelligence on Iran’s activities in the region and in the Red Sea. This base is located in the Dahlak Archipelago of Eritrea.

10. China

Foreign Military Bases: 1

China currently has only one overseas military base, located in Djibouti off the coast of the Horn of Africa. The base is located a few miles from America’s Camp Lemonnier, and provides China with access to Djibouti-Ambouli International Airport. According to defense analysts, Beijing plans to expand its military presence in Asia and Africa over the next five to ten years. Gwadar in Pakistan, Hambantota in Sri Lanka and Bata in Equatorial Guinea are possible locations for China’s next naval bases.

9. Australia

Foreign Military Bases: 2

Al Minhad Air Base, located 15 miles south of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, serves as the headquarters for the Australian Defense Forces’ Joint Task Force 633, and helps support Australia’s operations in the Middle East. The country’s second overseas military base is in Penang, Malaysia, called RMAF Butterworth Air Base. While it is actively used by the Malaysian Air Force, command authority rests with an Australian Air-Vice Marshal under Five Power Defense Arrangements (FPDA). Australia deployed its 75th squadron of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) F-35A Lightning II aircraft to Butterworth last year.

8. United Arab Emirates

Foreign Military Bases: 3

The UAE operates three overseas military bases in Libya, Somaliland and Yemen. While Somaliland lawmakers gave the UAE permission to establish a military base in the port of Berbera, its bases in the other two regions have been dogged by controversy and have drawn criticism from the central governments of these countries. Since 2018, the Yemeni island of Socotra has been under the de facto control of the United Arab Emirates under the separatist Southern Transitional Council, a participant in the civil war in Yemen. The Emirates operate a military base in Socotra, where hundreds of troops are deployed. The UAE also maintains a remote airbase near the airport at Marj in conflict-torn Libya.

7. India

Foreign Military Bases: 3

India is expanding its sphere of influence in the region to counter China’s presence in the Indian Ocean. According to Indian media group WION, the country’s Navy has set up a support base at Duqm Port in Oman for repair and maintenance of Indian ships. In October this year, India’s newly constructed military base in Mauritius, which also includes an airstrip, was declared ready for deployment. The country also maintains a military presence in Central Asia, where it has been operating Ayni Air Base in Dushanbe for the past two decades with host country Tajikistan.

6. Turkey

Foreign Military Bases: 3

According to the Center for Applied Turkish Studies (CATS), Ankara operates three foreign military bases. Its first foreign installation was established in Northern Cyprus in 1974, and housed 30–40 thousand Turkish soldiers. The Turks consider this base necessary to secure the “Anatolian Homeland”. In 2015, the country established its first military base in the Middle East in Qatar to enhance the defense capabilities of the host country. Turkiye’s first base in Africa became operational in Mogadishu, Somalia in 2017 and is aimed at building the capacity of the Somali armed forces. President Erdogan’s government has been an active player in the ongoing turmoil in the MENA region, and has also created approximately ’40 military points’ in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

Click to continue reading and view 5 countries with most foreign military bases,

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 13 countries with most foreign military bases Originally published on Insider Monkey.

Source