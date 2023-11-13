13 Best Looks Celebrities Wore at the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala

Monica Schipper/Araya Doheny/Getty Images

The Baby2Baby Gala took place on Saturday in West Hollywood, California.

High-profile stars such as Salma Hayek, Kim Kardashian and Lori Harvey attended.

Kirsten Dunst wore a strapless gown decorated with blue and purple flowers.

Celebrities wore new outfits at the Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday.

The annual fundraiser in West Hollywood, California brought together entrepreneurs, philanthropists and stars to raise money for underprivileged children. Guests included Salma Hayek, Jessica Alba and Lori Harvey.

Take a look at this year’s best red carpet dresses.

Jessica Alba’s gown had a geometric silhouette.

Jessica Alba at the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala. Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Alba’s gold strapless gown with a striped pattern matched her stiletto heels. She wore minimal jewelery with the outfit.

Lori Harvey’s ash-colored gown included a dramatic train.

Lori Harvey at the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala.Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The strapless gown used semi-sheer fabric, featuring a mix of pink with ash grey. Harvey paired the gown with a silver necklace and matching earrings.

Kirsten Dunst brings a floral flair to the Baby2Baby Gala.

Kirsten Dunst at the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Dunst, who attended the event with her husband, fellow actor Jesse Plummons, wore a strapless gown embellished with blue and purple flowers.

Stylist Samantha McMillan wrote on Instagram that Dries Van Noten designed Dunst’s dress.

Zoe Saldana arrived in a white and black dress with a sweetheart neckline.

Zoe Saldana at the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala. Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Saldana paired the gown, which included a slight slit, with strappy black heels.

Normani’s silver floor-length gown sparkled at the star-studded event.

Normani at the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala. Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Normani completed the ensemble with a matching handbag and elegant black gloves.

Chrissy Teigen’s black gown included gold and white accents in fabric flowers.

Chrissy Teigen at the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala. Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Teigen’s strapless gown was paired with a gold clutch and black strappy stilettos. Teigen took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to reveal her gown’s zip broke during the event.

Christine Ko wore a waist-length green gown.

Christine at the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala. Stephanie Keenan/Getty Images

The gown featured a deep V-neck silhouette and ruffled semi-sheer fabric.

Heidi Klum wore a bold black gown with a train.

Heidi Klum at the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala. Stephanie Keenan/Getty Images

Klum arrived at the fundraiser in an all-black ensemble, which included a floor-length gown and matching stilettos.

Salma Hayek’s emerald gown matched the gala’s green carpet.

Salma Hayek at the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala. Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Hayek wore a halter dress with an embellished tie at the chest. The fabric of the floor-length gown sparkled, matching her silver jewellery.

Julie Bowen stepped out in a sparkling wine-colored strapless gown.

Julie Bowen at the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala. Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Bowen’s floor-length gown featured a knee-high slit and subtle patterns. She paired it with a black clutch and gold jewellery.

Katharine McPhee posed for photos in a red gown with a bustier.

Katharine McPhee at the Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday. Araya Doheny/Getty Images

McPhee complimented the strapless gown with a matching clutch, beige stiletto heels and a gold choker.

Savannah James arrived at the fundraiser wearing all black.

Savannah James at the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala. Stephanie Keenan/Getty Images

James wore a black floor-length gown with a square neckline. She paired the gown with transparent gloves, strappy stiletto heels, a black handbag and a silver necklace.

Kim Kardashian wore a sheer black gown with beige lining.

Kim Kardashian at the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala. Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Kardashian’s long-sleeved gown cinched in a bow at the waist and featured a black floral design. A small train was also included in this.

