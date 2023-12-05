In this article, we’ll take a look at the 13 best Jim Cramer stocks to buy right now. To see more such companies, jump to 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Right Now,

Jim Cramer recently talked about the latest decline in the market and said that buyers are suffering from a “hangover”, buying “the worst stocks”. Cramer presented on the program a summary of this year’s major market events, from the banking crisis to fears of a major crisis at the beginning of the year. Cramer said investors abandoned banks and all companies that needed to borrow and gravitated toward major tech stocks, particularly those in the Magnificent Seven group, which includes Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platform and Major players like Tesla are included. Cramer said the market has been a “sober” evaluator of “goods” for most of the year.

Cramer has been active throughout 2023, during which time he has been recommending stocks and away from them. We reviewed their top stock picks and also assessed the performance of their recommendations. In this article we take a look at Jim Cramer’s top stock picks that are most popular among specific hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey.

For this article, we first created a list of all the stocks that Jim Cramer is bullish on this year and then picked the 13 stocks that have the highest numbers of hedge fund investors. We measured hedge fund sentiment using Insider Monkey’s database of 910 hedge funds. Some of the top names on the list include Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Meta Platform, Inc. (NASDAQ:META).

13. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Number of hedge fund holders: 89

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is one of the best Jim Cramer stocks to buy right now that is also popular among hedge funds. Last November, Jim Cramer was optimistic about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) and said that Bob Iger’s return would turn things around at the company. Last month, Jim Cramer praised The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) latest quarterly report. Cramer said that Disney “stole the show”. this quarter. Cramer also said Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) will deliver on its cost-cutting promises or at least “die trying.”

But lately, Jim Cramer seems to be disappointed with The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), based on his recent comments. Speaking about activist fund manager Nelson Peltz’s latest proxy fight against the company, Cramer said that like Boeing, The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) was a “mistake” on his part.

Insider Monkey’s database of 910 hedge funds shows that 89 funds had a stake in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) as of the end of the September quarter.

12. ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Number of hedge fund holders: 99

Software infrastructure and services company ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) ranks 12th on our list of the best Jim Cramer stocks to buy right now. Recently, ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CEO Bill McDermott gave a wide-ranging interview to Jim Cramer on CNBC.

In October, Jim Cramer created a list of stocks he believes investors should keep an eye on while the market is down amid the broader recession. Cramer believes that these stocks bounce back quickly and any selloff in the market is a buying opportunity on these stocks. ServiceNow was one of this list of stocks. Cramer said that ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) “is the real way to get to the cloud.”

Insider Monkey’s database of 910 hedge funds shows that 99 hedge funds have a short position on ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW). The fund’s largest stakeholder was Rajeev Jain’s GQG Partners, which owns ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) with a stake worth $831 million.

Barron’s Technology Fund reviewed ServiceNow, Inc. in its Q3 2023 investor letter. (NYSE:NOW) said:

“Despite widespread near-term uncertainty, it is important to recognize that we find ourselves in the early innings of both the AI ​​investment cycle and overall cloud penetration. We estimate cloud penetration to be between 25% and 30% over time, with potential reaching 70% to 75% levels, if not higher. The deployment of AI is literally just getting off the ground. The infrastructure and development platform for securely storing and curating data, training and fine-tuning large-language and other AI models, and developing and delivering AI applications. Beneficiaries include Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services. Integration of generative AI capabilities like AI agents and co-pilots directly into existing product offerings and customer workflows. Software vendors taking advantage of this opportunity include ServiceNow, Inc.,

11. Eli Lilly & Company (NYSE:LLY)

Number of hedge fund holders: 102

A few weeks ago Jim Cramer spoke about developments in the weight loss drug industry and praised Eli Lilly & Company’s (NYSE:LLY) drug and compared it to Novo Nordisk’s weight loss drug. Cramer said Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) is his trust’s stock pick and it has been one of the biggest winners.

Last month, a study published on medRxiv found that Eli Lilly & Co.’s (NYSE:LLY) anti-obesity drug tirazepate was 15% more likely to cause weight loss than Novo Nordisk A/S’s (NYSE:NVO). times more. )’s rival therapy, semaglutide.

Hedge funds also like shares of Eli Lilly & Company (NYSE:LLY). Of the 910 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey, 102 hedge funds had stakes in the company. The largest stakeholder in Eli Lilly & Company (NYSE:LLY) was Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management, which has a $2.4 billion stake in the company.

10. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Number of hedge fund holders: 102

In July this year, Jim Cramer said that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) The decline in shares was temporary and the stock, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), has the potential to rally. Cramer said he was impressed by Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s ability to make money through its ad-tier plan. In February, Cramer told investors to buy Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) In April, Cramer said that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is a bargain. Despite growth concerns and increasing competition in the streaming industry, Netflix, Inc. Cramer’s confidence in (NASDAQ:NFLX) remains strong.

Insider Monkey’s database of 910 hedge funds shows that 102 funds have a stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). By the end of the September quarter, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s biggest stakeholder was Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management, which has a $1.5 billion stake in the company.

Riverpark Advisors in its Q3 2023 investor letter said Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) made the following comments:

,Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX): NFLX was one of the top critics due to weaker-than-expected reported and guided revenue in the quarter, despite 2Q customer growth well above expectations (+5.9 million vs. estimate of +2.1 million). The company’s subscriber growth accelerated again following the company’s crackdown on password sharing and the rollout of an ad-supported subscriber offering known as the Ad Tier, but average revenue per user remained below expectations and is expected to slow in the near term. Expected to stay. Duration. NFLX reiterated expectations for full-year 2023 operating margins of 18-20%, and guided for free cash flow to at least $5 billion, up from prior guidance of $3.5 billion. Despite the positive momentum in the company’s business, market participants commented to management at a recent conference call that revenue growth may be slower than expected in the coming years. This was not our interpretation of these comments. In fact, the recent re-acceleration in subscriber growth, as well as price increases on premium subscriptions and stabilization of content investments should position the company for low double-digit annual revenue growth over the next few years, while operating margins expand by 25%. There will be more improvement. % (Revenue grew 3% for 2Q23 and operating margin was 22.3%, up from 13% in 2019). We also believe that the stabilization of material expenses should allow the company to continue to grow its FCF.

9. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Number of hedge fund holders: 103

In September, Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) announced the separation of its Environmental and Applied Solutions segment through the spin-off of Veralto Corporation. Jim Cramer likes the move and is bullish on Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). In October Cramer said that the separation of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) and Veralto would create value for shareholders. Cramer called the separation a “true reset” during an appearance on CNBC.

8. UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH)

Number of hedge fund holders: 104

Jim Cramer UnitedHealth Group Inc. in October UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) sounded bullish on its third-quarter results, as he said the company is “back” and that UnitedHealth is “a major player in the health care world, and … there will be a lot of stocks that will benefit from it.” Will do good business.”

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) is also one of Jim Cramer’s best-of-breed stocks. He announced his appointment to UnitedHealth Group Inc. in December 2022 for 2023. (NYSE:UNH) was recommended. UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) shares are up about 5.5% since December 3.

Myers & Power Growth Fund made the following comments about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

“Healthcare is another sector that can benefit greatly from AI. In particular, we believe UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will be able to provide care more efficiently while improving patient outcomes by using AI. We added both positions in the quarter.

7. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Number of hedge fund holders: 110

Jim Cramer this year founded Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Last month Jim Cramer wrote on Twitter:

“I said look at AMD and I repeat that is what was said today.”

Earlier this year, Jim Cramer said at an event that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) has some “very, very” strong chips and the stock has upside potential amid the PC market downturn. But he said Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) turned out to be not as “fantastic” as the market first thought.

According to a January 2023 article from CNBC, the Cramer Charitable Trust owns AMD shares.

6. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Number of hedge fund holders: 134

Jim Cramer has repeatedly said that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a stock to buy and hold, not to trade. Cramer recently said that he believes Apple Inc. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a long-term investment while many analysts focus on the short-term picture when analyzing Apple’s business.

“They see how Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) looks stable with just incremental growth. I see it as an ecosystem of two billion active devices, all of which are candidates to upgrade to the latest and greatest models for all of the company’s offerings,” Cramer said.

Hedge fund Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) A total of 134 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held Apple Inc. as of the end of the September quarter. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), Apple is one of the most popular stocks among hedge funds.

