13 Best Black Friday Coffee Maker Deals

Techniworm Moccamaster

The MoccaMaster is BA editor Test Kitchen director Chris Moroccan’s favorite coffee machine, and it has consistently performed well in head-to-head product tests conducted by our colleagues at Epicurious. It’s incredibly simple to use (you literally just flip a switch) and it makes a great cup of coffee, but it’s also worth noting that the Moccamaster is stylish AF. It comes in so many colors that you’re almost guaranteed to be able to shade-match your cabinets.

Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV 10-Cup Coffee Maker

Café Specialty Drip Coffee Maker

Café Coffee Machines also performs very well in our product tests, and right now, you can get their Specialty Drip Coffee Maker at a good price. This carafe coffee maker is made to the Specialty Coffee Association’s gold standard, and comes in three smooth finishes: stainless steel, matte white, and matte black, all with rose gold hardware. If you have other café equipment, you will be able to get a suitable coffee maker. This is a great solution for those who love to drink coffee, but don’t have time for their busy morning routine.

Café Specialty Drip Coffee Maker

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee Maker

Nespresso machines have come a long way over the years, and the Nespresso Vertuo line is a beloved single-serve coffee maker for good reason. It’s a full-service caffeination station that can make hot coffee or iced coffee in six different sizes, as well as single and double espresso shots for those who can’t live without a morning cappuccino or latte.

Nespresso VertuoPlus

Mueller Stainless Steel French Press

Not everyone wants a high-tech coffee machine, and for those people, a French press is the way to go. Mueller’s stainless steel French press features a four-layer filter system, ensuring a smooth, grit-free cup of coffee. It’s also dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

Mueller Double Insulated French Press

OXO Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Do you love drinking iced coffee, even when the ground is covered in snow and you don’t already have a cold brew coffee maker, one of the best Black Friday deals is on this fan-favorite OXO Cold Brew Coffee Maker . It features a glass carafe that holds 24 ounces of coffee concentrate to keep you fueled throughout the holiday season and beyond.

OXO Brew Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker (Black)

Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System

Do you want a coffee maker that can do it all? Ninja’s DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System is as close as you can get. It makes hot coffee and iced coffee in four different strengths and in almost any quantity, but it doesn’t stop there. This coffee maker is also compatible with single-serve K-Cup pods, and creates a super rich, espresso-like concentrate that you can use to make lattes and other specialty coffee drinks. It also has a built-in milk frother.

Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System

Melitta Vision 12-Cup Lux Drip Coffee Maker

Melitta’s 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker is one of the most attractive options on the market. It has a borosilicate glass carafe and an LCD screen with touch controls that you can use to set your coffee machine so that there’s a pot of hot coffee waiting for you when you wake up.

Melita Vision 12-Cup Lux Drip Coffee Maker

companion clara french press

Another stylish French press option from a brand that specializes in products for making better French presses and pour over coffee, the Fellow Clara is designed with lots of useful extra details – like a built-in ratio maker and an agitation stick – that ensure To get you a perfect cup of coffee.

Fellow Clara French Press

Hamilton Beach Flex Brew

If you want a budget-friendly coffee machine that can handle single-serve K-Cup pods and serve as a 12-cup programmable coffee maker for those mornings when you need lots of hot coffee instantly , then this machine is for you. If you’re not convinced, this machine has over 23,000 perfect five-star ratings from buyers on Amazon who say it’s incredibly durable and easy to use.

Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Trio 2-Way Coffee Maker

Smeg Blue Retro-Style Drip Coffee Maker

Smeg’s retro-style appliances have a cult-like following, and if you’ve had your eye on their beautiful pastel drip coffee maker, you now have the chance to get one at a rare discount. This coffee machine doesn’t have a lot of bells and whistles, but it’s really pretty, and sometimes that’s enough.

Smeg Blue Retro-Style Drip Coffee Maker, 1.2 Liter

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine

The Nespresso Vertuo Next lets you customize the size and strength of your morning drink at the touch of a button, and it comes with a separate milk frother so you can make barista-worthy cappuccinos in it – or anything else you can make. Are – can make. Compact Coffee Center.

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi

delonghi la specialista arte

The Black Friday deal on this DeLonghi automatic espresso machine is one of the best we’ve seen all year, so if you want to make espresso drinks at home, but you don’t want to spend $800 on the machine, you now have it at a pretty steep discount. There is a chance to get it. It has a built-in coffee grinder as well as a milk frother wand, so you don’t need to buy any additional equipment to start making lattes right away.

De'Longhi La Specialista Arte Espresso Machine

OXO Brew 12-Cup Coffee Maker

The OXO Brew is both a 12-cup programmable coffee maker and a single-serving pod coffee maker, without including a single-use pod. Instead, it comes with two reusable filter baskets – one for single cups or half-carf coffees, and one for larger batch brews, which helps reduce waste. This also means you can use your favorite coffee beans to make a cup of coffee instead of relying on K-Cup pods.

Oxo Brew 12-Cup Coffee Maker with Podless Single-Serve Function

