KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — More than 120 suspected victims of a job scam trapped in fighting between the military and armed ethnic groups in northern Myanmar have been rescued, the Malaysian government said.

Foreign Minister Zambri Abd Kadir told local media late on Monday before boarding a flight to New York that the number of Malaysians rescued in the past few days had risen to 127 from an initial 26.

He said that they are in a safe place and the government is hopeful that they will be sent home by Thursday. The Foreign Ministry had earlier said the group was holed up in Laoqing, a city known as a notorious hub for online scams, gambling and other major organized crimes.

Fighting continues in northern Myanmar after a coalition of armed ethnic minority groups launched a surprise attack last month. They have taken over many of the borders leading to China, causing major disruption to trade.

Zambry said the ministry had been asked to help evacuate an Indonesian and a Hong Kong national from the area. He said that both of them would be taken out along with the Malaysians. He thanked Chinese and Myanmar officials for their help in the operation but did not provide further details.

A government official who declined to be named because he is not authorized to speak to the media said on Tuesday that based on preliminary information, 127 Malaysians were lured with fraudulent job offers. He said due to the sensitivity of the matter and the various parties involved, details of the rescue operation and their evacuation could not be released yet.

Earlier this month, 266 Thai victims of human traffickers, several Filipinos and one Singaporean were also rescued from Laukking and flown to the Chinese city of Kunming, where they boarded chartered flights to Bangkok. Another group of 41 Thai people were also reportedly sent back across the land border.

Unrest along the border with Myanmar remains a continuing irritant for China, despite its support for the country’s military rulers who seized power in 2021.

Beijing called for a ceasefire in Myanmar earlier this week but said it would continue live-firing exercises along its border to deal with any emergencies. Chinese police have reportedly used tear gas to disperse people taking shelter near the border fence.

China is extremely wary of conflicts along the border, which is already rife with drug smuggling and people smuggling. Cybercrime targeting Chinese victims has become a major concern and China has worked hard to dismantle groups based in Myanmar and other countries and send criminals back to China for prosecution.

