12-year-old boy develops innovative fire detection system after neighborhood restaurant catches fire

Fire protection systems are important devices in every home. A reliable system can prevent seriously destructive disasters from occurring. Recently, 12-year-old Shanya Gill won an astonishing $25,000 at a science fair for her highly innovative fire detection system. According to the Society for Science, the system has proven to be faster, more economical, and more reliable than traditional smoke detectors. The girl, who studies at Miller Middle School in San Jose, California, took the first place after tough competition from Kesavi Sekhra and Maya Gandhi, according to the outlet’s finalist list.

Image Source: Society for Science

Sekhada developed a smartphone app to detect different forms of cancer. Gandhiji came up with an experimental method of generating electricity from plant cells. The Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovator Challenge, which claims to be the nation’s “premier STEM” competition for young science enthusiasts, allows more than 65,000 middle school children to find inspiration and pursue higher studies in science-related fields . Gill’s inspiration for this project came from a fire that destroyed a restaurant located behind his home in 2022.

Image Source: Society for Science

His invention came from a simple method of connecting an affordable thermal camera to a computer. The girl set it up in such a way that the system could isolate people and other heat sources. People can be tracked as heat objects that move horizontally, while more dangerous sources of heat, such as the flame on a stove, remain stationary. If the system detects a stationary heat source without human presence for more than 10 minutes continuously, it will send a text message.

The system was able to detect human presence 98% of the time and heat sources 97% of the time. In an interview video on the SocietyForScience channel on YouTube, he revealed how the restaurant burned down due to the lack of smoke detectors. “This happened because they discovered the fire too late, so they had to wait for the smoke to go away,” Gill said. He described how his device would detect “unexpected fires” much faster.

To put the device into use on a larger scale, she explained how she was experimenting with placing a device similar to a smoke detector on a rooftop. This will allow the device to draw power from existing circuits and have a larger view of the room it is in. It seems that many youngsters are coming up with their own inventions to provide solutions to real world problems.

In another story where a teenager came up with an innovative solution, 17-year-old Aarav Anil created a smart spoon that will help Parkinson’s patients eat their food independently without any assistance, reports The Guardian. They worked with an institute in India to enhance their initial design to make improvements. Anil hopes that the invention will be approved by the relevant regulatory bodies and will be mass produced. After seeing how the condition affected his uncle’s daily life, he was inspired to create the device.

Speaking about his work, Anil said: “I am fine-tuning the design based on feedback from the college – that it should be waterproof so that it can be washed without damaging all the electronics inside; that it should be detachable. It should be so that it can be taken apart and cleaned and replaced with a fork; and the spoon should be deep enough to hold more food.” While there are many other devices in the market, Anil plans to make his product more affordable without any compromise in quality.

Source: scoop.upworthy.com