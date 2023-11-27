12-year-old Black CEO who started lemonade beverage company at age 9 releases new inspirational book

By black enterprise editor

Trey Glasper, the 12-year-old founder of Trey’s Squeeze, is now celebrating the release of his book ‘Squeeze Into Your Dreams’.

nationwide – Trey Glasper, the 12-year-old founder of Trey’s Squeeze, an all-natural lemonade beverage company he created when he was nine, is now celebrating the release of his new inspirational book. In the book, titled squeeze into your dreamsHe reveals how he built his company at such a young age and has been able to deliver his lemonade drinks to local grocery stores, restaurants, and food trucks.

Young Trey brings an inspirational gift to readers with the release of his first book, published by LaunchCrate Publishing, a Black woman-owned publisher based in Kansas.

squeeze into your dreams Describes the spirited journey of Trey, who founded Trey’s Squeeze amid the pandemic with a spark of vision and determination. Recognizing an untapped opportunity at his local farmer’s market, Trey unveiled a brand of lemonade that’s much more than just a delightful drink. It symbolizes dreams, aspirations and an unshakable spirit of entrepreneurship, highlighted by their motto: “Squeeze your dreams.”

While this book is deeply based on Trey’s adventure in the business sector with a lemonade stand, it also extends an open arm to dreamers all over the world, regardless of age. Through the captivating story of Trey’s entrepreneurial endeavor, readers are beautifully transported to a universe where dreams are limitless, and age is no barrier to realizing one’s ambitions.

Trey’s story is brought to life with stunning illustrations from renowned artist Xavier Geden, best known for his work on the historic Brown V Board of Education mural in Topeka, Kansas. Each page is a canvas where words and images dance in harmony, weaving a tapestry that is as inspiring as Trey’s journey.

This first act has not only allowed Trey to share his uplifting story, but also gained recognition, celebrating him as an icon of youth entrepreneurship. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly acknowledged Trey’s contributions by naming him Kansas Young Entrepreneur of the Year in 2023. Trey has won statewide and regional pitch competitions, including the Network Kansas Empower Minority Pitch Competition and the High Opportunity Pitch Competition. He has been featured on NPR, WIBW, and black enterprise, Trey has achieved all this while maintaining all A’s in school.

his book squeeze into your dreams Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

Also, learn more about Trey’s beverage company, Tres Squeeze, at TresSqueeze.com

