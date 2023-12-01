12-Year-Old Black CEO of Tres Squeeze Lemonade Announces New Inspirational Book - Blavity

At nine years old, Fresh Squeezed Lemonade was created by Trey Glasper in Manhattan and has become a fan-favorite brand in Kansas City. It is the result of Tres Squeeze’s innovative partnership with one of the Midwest’s leading supermarket chains.

“I asked my mom if I could make a lemonade stand,” Trey said. “She said yes, so we went from there.”

Now at the age of 12, Trey is giving young readers an inspirational gift by releasing squeeze into your dreams, his first book, was published by Launch Crate Publishing, a black-owned publisher in Kansas. According to Black News, the inspiring story is that of Trey, who, despite the pandemic, founded Trey’s Squeeze with a dream and determination. It breaks down entrepreneurship and allows readers to enter a universe where dreams are limitless, and age doesn’t matter.

The finished illustrations were created by Xavier Geden, an artist famous for his work on the historic Brown V Board of Education mural in Kansas.

In January, Trey’s mother, Sheila Ellis-Gaspar, gave some insight into the workings of her son’s business, saying that the lemonade sells fast at the Manhattan grocery store Hy-Vee. Since the product has been stocked and sold in supermarkets for over a year, Trey sells about 100–150 bottles a weekend.

“The same thing happened in Kansas City, so we were a little surprised,” he said.

According to Start Land, Tres Squeeze sells about 100 bottles a day in Kansas City, which requires two to three hours for manufacturing and packaging.

“We have a lot of friends in Kansas City and people who have followed his journey on social media. So when we announced it was going to be sold there at the Liberty store, our intention was to leave at least 100 bottles there. We came prepared with 150 bottles, but they were sold out within an hour.”

Trey volunteered at the Manhattan Farmers Market to assist his uncle’s BBQ business and noticed a lack of beverage vendors at the local market. Inspired, he teamed up with his mother and father to create their own lemonade brand. His 5-year-old brother, Jeremiah, serves as the official taste tester and bottler in the family business.

According to his mother, the purple lemonade is a hit among Wildcats fans in Manhattan, Kansas City, and even K-State basketball players.

“They call it juice,” Sheila said. “He loves Trey’s juice. So Trey has been able to go up to the sports complex and deliver lemonade to the basketball team and coaches there.”

Trey’s father, Jermaine, quickly realized his son had a knack for entrepreneurship after choosing to sell his drinks at the farmers’ market instead of the corner. After two years, Trez Squeeze has become a well-known brand that proves the importance of pursuing your dreams.

“Their father said, ‘Well, can you go live at the end of the road?’” Sheila explained.

“‘Do we have to do a farmers market? It’s a process. We have to get a business license tax ID. It’s not just a lemonade stand,’” she continued. “And Trey said, ‘No, I I want to go to the farmers market because that’s where the people are. There are people (who) I know will buy my lemonade. If I’m at the end of the road, I won’t have as many people around me.”

In addition to appearing on Shark Tank, raising money for his Kickstarter campaign, and finding a co-packer, Trey is living up to his brand’s motto, “Squeeze your dreams.” They hope to raise $8,000 through Kickstarter to purchase a trailer that will transport the equipment and be used at events. About $1,500 of the increase remains until early January, Start Land News reports.

“It’s also brand awareness because we’ll be driving it around, and people can see it,” Sheila said. “And just for future events, it takes a lot of work to pull out tents and tables.”

Trey has been called a symbol of youth entrepreneurship. As a result of Trey’s contributions, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly named him Kansas Young Entrepreneur of the Year in 2023. In addition to winning statewide and regional pitch competitions, Trey won the HiVee Opportunity Pitch Competition and the Network Kansas Empower Minority Pitch Competition.

Throughout all this, Trey has maintained all As’s in school.

