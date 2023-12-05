12 weirdest x-plane designs

Eight experimental aircraft tested by NASA (one of which made our list – can you guess which one?).

X-planes are a class of experimental aircraft designed to test and demonstrate new innovations in flight – some were built for NASA, others for DARPA or the US military. The first X-plane, the X-1, was flown by Chuck Yeager in the 1940s and was the first aircraft to fly faster than the speed of sound. For decades, these aircraft have pushed the boundaries of what humans can do in the air. Here are some of the more bizarre products of our taxpayer dollars that confound our typical understanding of what an aircraft looks like.

An earlier version of this story was published on January 21, 2022.

The Stiletto was the fledgling United States Aerospace Agency (then NACA)’s first attempt at an aircraft designed for sustained supersonic flights. NACA thus designed the craft to be highly aerodynamic with a long, thin nose and a narrow fuselage. The plane was named for the /shoe/dagger (thanks to commenter System Idle Process for pointing out that error), but it also looks a lot like the Plague Doctor mask. And you have to admit, the ‘X-3’ painted on its nose looks like a much pre-1954 font. NACA hoped that the X-3 would be able to reach the speed of Mach 2, or twice the speed of sound, although it never achieved that goal.

McDonnell Douglas X-36

X-36 in flight.

Tailless X-36 flying over California in 1997. Note the people illustrated in the cockpit.

It seems that this plane is inspired by a crouching frog. The X-36 was an unmanned aerial vehicle designed to demonstrate a type of tailless fighter jet that would be particularly maneuverable. Without the tail of such a sharp aircraft, from above the X-36 looks more like a chevron than a classic lowercase T. The X-Plane was built at quarter-scale, weighing 1,245 pounds – about the same as a grizzly bear. According to the National Museum of the United States Air Force, only two X-36s were built, and only one flew.

X-56A

X-56A

The Was done for. According to MUTT’s project page, “The project plans to use them to fly the X-56A with a thin, flexible wing, whose aspect ratio is much higher than that of currently commercial airliners.” The first flight tests of the system took place in 2013 and 2014.

In January 2023, NASA and Boeing announced their plans to develop test aircraft for a transonic trussed-braced wing design for passenger aircraft with longer, thinner wings than existing jetliners with the goal of improving fuel efficiency. Can pave the way.

X-57 Maxwell

Maxwell is NASA’s first all-electric aircraft design.

Concept art of the electric X-57 in flight (released in March 2020).

At first glance the design of this plane looks almost normal. It has two wings – as much as can be said about some of the other planes in this slideshow – and a cockpit for the pilot. Where the X-57 Maxwell splits depends on how it is operated. It is an all-electric aircraft, with two lithium batteries installed in the cabin, a first for NASA and a promising sign of future energy mobility in flight. The Maxwell also has 14 propellers, which is at least 10 more than you usually think of in an aircraft. An aerospace engineer working on electric aircraft told Gizmodo in 2021 that the X-57 “could be the tide that lifts all boats…or all planes.” With its first flight planned for 2022, we hope to learn more soon.

Bell X-5

Bell X-5 variable wing sweep in a composite image.

The X-5 can spread its wings.

The Bell This aircraft was the first aircraft that could change the rotation of its wings in mid-flight. In other words, the Bell X-5 is a transformer that transforms from a fast flying plane to a very fast flying plane. Designed in the mid-1950s, the X-5 paved the way for future aircraft with wing-sweep designs such as the F-111 and the Grumman F-14 Tomcat. In this way, the Bell X-5 did exactly what any successful experimental aircraft should do: demonstrate the utility of a new design or technology so well that it could be incorporated into future aircraft.

Grumman X-29

The Grumman X-29 is recognizable for its swept-wing configuration.

X-29 flying over California in 1990.

This X-plane, the 29th of its name, built on the swept-wing innovations of the X-5, but incorporated them into a 30 years more modern aircraft. First flown in 1984, the X-29 has forward-sloping wings that seem counter-intuitive. As it turns out, forward sweep and canards – small wings in front of the aircraft’s main wings – reduce rapid transit through the air. Unfortunately, this made the Oops! The aircraft also came with other breakthroughs, including a new digital flight-control system and carbon fiber wings, which gave the relatively light aircraft greater maneuverability.

North American X-15

The X-15 was a rocket powered aircraft. Here it is flying.

An undated NASA photo shows the X-15 speeding through the air.

In a list full of outstanding and record-breaking aircraft, many would argue that the X-15 beats them all. The plane is basically a rocket with a cockpit, because it can achieve beyond-hypersonic (Mach 5, more than five times the speed of sound) speeds and has to be jettisoned before it can land. Conceived in the 1950s and flown in the 1960s, the X-15 was designed to test the limits of flight; Its record altitude in flight was set at only 350,000 feet (67 mi) above the ground. The After that he fell down. The plane is proof that even a wacky design can be practical.

X-24

The X-24B had no wings. Here it is flying over California.

An X-24B flies over NASA’s Dryden Flight Research Center in 1975.

The X-24 had no wings. Yet it is flying at dizzying heights over California. It was one of the last “lifting bodies” designed by NASA to demonstrate how pilots could return such wingless vehicles to the ground from space. The original X-24 had a bulbous teardrop shape, but the X-24B (pictured above) changed to a compressed flatiron shape. The design was aerodynamically sound, and the aircraft would glide unpowered on the ground at speeds in excess of 1,000 mph. If you just said “hard” out loud, you’re right.

X-43

Jet-black Hyper-X in flight.

An artist’s concept of the X-43 “Hyper-X” in flight.

Hyper-X was so named because it flew at five times the speed of sound. The 43rd This allows the craft to travel at extremely high speeds, as demonstrated twice with the X-43; Now, the X-43’s engine only ran for 10 seconds once it launched in March 2004, so maintaining flight at that speed is another matter.

X-33

A visualization of the X-33 in space.

NASA concept of the X-33 from 1997.

The Lockheed Martin designed the wedge-shaped X-33 as a reusable launch vehicle, which also had commercial implications. (Sound familiar to any of the ideas you’ve heard lately?) Although it never got out of the conceptual stage (NASA tested its own thermal protection materials in 1998), the plan was for the It is an unmanned spacecraft that launches vertically and lands back to Earth horizontally. The program was canceled in the early 2000s because engineers could not resolve technical problems with the aircraft’s liquid hydrogen fuel tanks.

X-48

An X-48B flies over Rogers Dry Lake at Edwards Air Force Base in August 2007.

The X-48 was built in the late 2000s to test a new shape of aircraft that could be quieter and more environmentally friendly than existing designs. During its six years of testing, those involved with the project considered it a resounding success. The chevron-shaped (or manta ray, for the more aquatic leanings) X-48 featured a design called ‘hybrid wing body’, in which the wing and body of the aircraft are almost one. NASA found in its testing that the aircraft was able to fly with greater fuel efficiency and less noise than existing aircraft. While this doesn’t mean we’ll all be flying around in big metallic manta rays, it may mean that future airplanes may be a little different in shape than today’s.

Lockheed Martin X-59 QueSST

I want to fly in this thing so badly.

Concept art of the supersonic X-59.

Since initial metal cuts in 2018, production of the The X-59 is essentially what the X-3 Stiletto and Its nose alone is 30 feet long, and the sky in front of the cockpit is viewed on a 4K computer monitor that pulls the view from cameras mounted on either side of the nose. (If pilots were to go naked and look down the nose of the plane, they would not be able to see the sky in front of them.) Ground tests were scheduled to begin in Texas in early 2022, and NASA plans to fly the plane over communities in 2024. To see if the sonic boom could be heard on the ground. Even if supersonic flight never resumes – RIP Concorde – this thing is great.

