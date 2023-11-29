12 Very High Yielding Dividend Stocks That Have Great Prospects

In this article, we discuss 12 very high yielding dividend stocks with bullish potential. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance in the past, and go straight to reading 5 Very High Yield Dividend Stocks with High Potential.

Many investors are attracted towards dividend investing for various reasons, but among them, dividend yield stands out as the top favourite. High-yield dividend stocks provide a reliable stream of income, making them attractive to investors seeking regular cash flow. Additionally, high dividend yields can indicate financial strength and stability in a company, as companies typically need consistent earnings to maintain such payouts. Historical analysis also shows that high-dividend stocks have shown stronger performance than the overall market. According to a report by Newton Investment Management, over the period 1940 to 2021, stocks displaying high dividend yields often displayed a tendency to outperform the broader market during periods of high inflation.

This year, dividend stocks have taken a back seat as technology stocks, driven by the expanding scope of artificial intelligence, have attracted investors’ attention. Bloomberg Intelligence recorded relatively small inflows into dividend ETFs of just $786 million, the smallest since 2006. Despite this, analysts remain optimistic about dividend growth stocks. These stocks generally provide investors with a steady and growing stream of income over time. The appeal lies in their ability to provide shareholders with a reliable source of growing dividends, making them an attractive option despite the recent surge in interest towards tech-related investments.

Kirsten Cabacungan, investment strategist at Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank, advises investors to consider both price gains and dividend income for their overall returns. Dividend-paying stocks hold additional benefits because their regular income can offset losses during market declines, providing balance to the portfolio. Additionally, in times of low interest rates, these stocks may provide higher income than Treasury bonds, CDs or corporate bonds. Here are some comments from the analyst:

“Companies that have consistently increased their dividends are more stable, higher quality businesses that have historically weathered recessions and are more likely to have the ability to pay dividends consistently.”

Cabacungan suggests that if your objective is to generate consistent income, it may be beneficial to focus on stocks with above average dividend yields over an extended period. However, for investors seeking growth without an immediate need for income, she recommends considering stocks that are known for consistently increasing their dividends along with growth in their cash flows and profits. This approach aligns with a more growth-oriented strategy, allowing investors to benefit from companies that demonstrate a track record of increasing dividends over time. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) are some of the best dividend stocks that offer a high dividend yield but have also steadily increased their payouts. Year. In this article, we’ll take a look at high-dividend stocks with potential for further growth.

Our Methodology:

For this list, we examined dividend stocks with a yield greater than 8% as of November 28. Then, we narrowed down the choices by finding stocks with an upside potential of more than 8% according to analyst forecasts. Finally, we selected the companies with the most hedge fund investors holding stakes, using Insider Monkey’s Q3 2023 database.

12. Nordic American Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:NAT)

Number of hedge fund holders: 15

Growth probability till November 28: 22.3%

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) is a company operating in the transportation sector, specifically in the transportation and shipping of crude oil. The company has been paying regular dividends to shareholders for the last 28 years and currently offers a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share. With a dividend yield of 10.93% as of November 28, NAT is one of the best dividend stocks on our list.

At the end of Q3 2023, 15 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey reported having a stake in Nordic American Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:NAT), compared to 16 in the previous quarter. The consolidated value of these stakes is more than $50.5 million.

11. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Number of hedge fund holders: 15

Growth probability till November 28: 11.09%

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) is a specialty finance company based in California. The company focuses on providing financing solutions to venture capital-backed companies at various stages of their development. In the third quarter of 2023, the company reported total investment income of $116.7 million, representing an increase of 38.5% from the same period last year. It ended the quarter with more than $4.1 billion in assets under management, up 19.4% from the year-ago period.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC), one of the best dividend stocks on our list, offers a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share. The company has been rewarding shareholders with growing dividends for the last five years. As of November 28, the stock’s dividend yield is 10.26%.

Hercules Capital, Inc. The number of hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey that own stakes in HTGC (NYSE:HTGC) rose to 15 in 3Q2023 from 12 last quarter. The consolidated value of these stakes is more than $47 million.

10. British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Number of hedge fund holders: 17

Growth probability till November 28: 9.84%

British American Tobacco plc (NYSE:BTI) is one of the world’s largest multinational tobacco companies, engaged in the manufacturing, distribution and sale of tobacco and nicotine products. The company has been paying uninterrupted dividends to shareholders for the last 25 years. It currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.7006 per share, as of November 28, for a dividend yield of 8.89%.

As of the end of the third quarter of 2023, 17 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database reported having a stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI), compared to 22 a quarter ago. The total value of these stakes is approximately $330 million. Orbis Investment Management owned more than 6.7 million BTI shares, becoming the company’s leading stakeholder in the third quarter.

9. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Number of hedge fund holders: 18

Growth probability till November 28: 39.21%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) is an American real estate investment trust company that focuses primarily on investing in and owning health care-related real estate. For Q3 2023, the company posted FFO of $0.38, which beat analysts’ consensus by $0.02. It ended the quarter with more than $340 million in cash and cash equivalents and had total assets of more than $19 billion for the period.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has been paying regular dividends to shareholders since 2005. The company currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and its dividend yield as of November 28 is 12.45%.

At the end of September 2023, 18 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held positions on Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW), down from 20% last quarter. The total value of the stake owned by these funds is approximately $150 million.

8. New Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Number of hedge fund holders: 19

Growth probability till November 28: 28.9%

New Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) operates as a global direct-selling company focused on personal care and wellness products. On November 1, the company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share, which was in line with its previous dividend. Overall, the company has a streak of 22 consecutive years of dividend increases, making NUS one of the best dividend stocks on our list. The stock’s dividend yield as of November 28 was 9.36%.

In the third quarter of 2023, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) remained committed to its shareholder returns as the company distributed nearly $19.5 million to investors via dividends. The company’s cash position also remained strong with more than $233.3 million in cash and cash equivalents.

As of the end of the September quarter of 2023, 19 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database owned New Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS), which was up from 18 in the last quarter. The total value of these stakes is more than $93.3 million. Among these hedge funds, Marshall Wace LLP was the company’s major stakeholder in the third quarter.

7. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Number of hedge fund holders: 19

Probability of growth till November 28: 72.4%

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) is a renewable energy company that is part of NextEra Energy, Inc., a leading U.S. clean energy company. Works as a subsidiary of. The company has a very strong dividend growth streak as it has increased its payout every quarter since 2015. It currently offers a quarterly dividend of $0.8675 per share and its dividend yield as of November 28 is 14.96%.

According to Insider Monkey’s database, NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) was a part of 19 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2023, compared to 23 the previous quarter. The total value of shares owned by these hedge funds is approximately $191 million.

6. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Number of hedge fund holders: 20

Growth probability till November 28: 14.69%

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) is a company specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of weight management and health products. For Q3 2023, the company posted EPS of $2.12, beating analysts’ estimates by $1.06. Its revenue for the quarter was $236 million and its net income was $23.1 million. During the quarter, it returned $18 million to shareholders via dividends, making MED one of the best dividend stocks on our list.

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has been increasing its dividend for eight consecutive years and currently offers a quarterly dividend of $1.65 per share. As of November 28, the stock’s dividend yield is 10.16%. In addition to MED, analysts at Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) are also paying attention.

According to Insider Monkey’s database, at the end of Q3 2023, 20 hedge funds owned Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) stake, which was up from 18 last quarter. Their collective stake is worth more than $56 million. Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group was the company’s largest stakeholder in the third quarter.

