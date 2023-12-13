12 things to know before playing God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla

god of war ragnarokNew, free DLC valhalla is out now, and it’s an awesome battle showcase that has the added benefit of giving Kratos some much-needed therapy. But if you’re unfamiliar with the punishing, repetitive nature of the roguelike genre or haven’t yet booted up ragnarok Lately, it may be hitting your waistline. Don’t worry, because we’re here to give you some general tips to help you face your demons. So grab your axe, blade and spear, and let’s go to Valhalla together.

God of War Ragnarok DLC: Spend 19 minutes in Valhalla

brush on old God of war Knowledge

How familiar are you with the story of Kratos? No, I don’t just mean the Norse mythology that started in the 2018 reboot, but the whole deal that started in the original 2005 game? Well, if you came to the series later than others, maybe check out a summary or YouTube recap of the entire history of the series. valhalla Kratos unlocks a lot of the same stuff as the original game from nearly 20 years ago, and it’s not just in passing dialogues. So if you want to understand everything the DLC is talking about, take a minute to reacquaint yourself with it God of war Story.

Take Kratos to the test before going into DLC

If you’re like me, you may not have played ragnarok In more than a year. valhalla It’s so challenging that it can smack you right in the face if you’re still trying to figure out the controls in the middle of a fight. Don’t be afraid to go back to your old saves and feel things out again. Losing can be a teaching moment for an evil person, but losing because your muscle memory is still mapped final fantasy xvi Has no lesson been learned; You just look stupid.

Prioritize health and safety in your construction

Kratos is a beast that packs a punch as he enters the race, but you can boost his stats to create a custom build every time he enters the arena. However, based on my time battling her manifest monsters, prioritizing vitality and defense is a smart move. Yes, doing more damage can be satisfying, but survival should be your biggest concern every time. Being able to take hits is more important than finishing them off because if you die, you start over at the beginning.

New weapon is powerful, but lacks survivability

Speaking of survival, valhalla Introduces a new weapon and it’s pretty bad. We won’t spoil it because this reveal is great, but it’s not like the rest of Kratos’ arsenal that you can change at will. This mysterious weapon is connected to the Spartan Rage, a limited-use, superpowered state Kratos can enter. This thing is powerful and has the most damage of anything you have, but it’s not as useful for keeping Kratos alive as the other options.

Before each race, you can choose which of the four Spartan Rage abilities you take with you into Valhalla. Rage and Valor have built-in healing, so they’re a great way to get a second wind if a race isn’t going in your favor. This fourth weapon also has healing, but it deals exclusively with charged attacks and is far riskier than the other options. So while it’s fun to play with a new toy, if you’re worried about keeping Kratos alive, this isn’t the best use of Spartan Rage.

Do not join any construction

That being said, each loop resets Kratos’ perks and runic attacks. So yes, be strategic in the upgrades you buy and the runes you choose between them, but don’t think too much about whether you’ll keep this setup long term. valhalla Encourages you to experiment, and it’s unlikely you’ll get the same runic loadout twice in a row.

You can suspend the race, but only in certain places

If you’ve had all the fun and want to take a break, valhalla Instead of forcing you to lose all your progress, it lets you suspend your run and close the game. However, you can only do this in specific locations. In between the battlefields, you will find safe rooms before proceeding further. In these locations, you’ll find Endeavor’s tablets where you can purchase temporary benefits like healing, but you can also suspend your race by pressing the square button. This will take you back to the main menu, so you can either play the base game or close it, but you won’t have to start at the beginning of the run the next time you boot up. valhalla,

Search every room before leaving

After a tough battle, you may be ready to run out of the arena to find the Endeavor Tablet to heal yourself before the next battle. But if you’ve killed all the enemies, there’s no harm in poking around before leaving. Once you leave the battle zone, you will not be able to return. So always be sure to look for hidden healing items, treasure chests, and pots you can break that may have some goodies inside. You can find some invaluable things just by spending an extra minute exploring the place.

clothes are just for show

while base ragnarok Did you craft and purchase new armor sets for Kratos and Atreus with different features, valhalla It is structured so that your base stats and resources are at a set level until you purchase a universal upgrade. Thus, you will not be bringing your equipment from the base game into Valhalla’s challenges. However, after your first run, you will get the option to customize Kratos’ armor and other cosmetics, but this is purely for show. So choose what you want her to wear in all your photo mode shots.

You can’t reach those obstacles until later, you’re not missing anything yet

As you start walking through Valhalla, you will see magical obstacles that will prevent you from reaching the treasures that contain perks for your race. Don’t bang your head against the wall looking for a way to get around these or open them. You won’t be able to play it in the future, so leave them as is until you unlock the Sanctuary Barrier Keys in the Tablet Store.

know currencies

Between purchasing permanent allowances, temporary allowances and exchanging them during their tenure, valhalla There are different currencies for different transactions. Here’s what they are and what they’re for:

Mastery Seals – used to purchase permanent upgrades that will stay with you for the rest of your runs.

Spirit Seals – used to purchase temporary upgrades that are specific to the run during which they are purchased

Fleeting Echoes – Unlike the other two, these are a currency that you will lose at the end of a race, so there is no point in accumulating these. Use them if you got them during the race on the Endeavor tablet.

Burdens are good challenges, but maybe hold them off until you see the credits

Continuous valhalla, you’ll find icy pillars that offer you a “burden” or some sort of debacle in exchange for a reward. These can range from status effects to lower stats, and while the challenge can be fun, you might want to hold off on these until you’ve seen valhallaConclusion of. This is the kind of mode you have to play through again, but if you’re just trying to see the end of Kratos’s therapy session, hold off messing with these until you’ve made it to the end. .

Don’t rush into the first door you find in an arena without thinking.

Each door that leads to a battle in Valhalla and each treasure chest is marked with a specific symbol that matches the reward. This can range from small changes like stat boosts to more far-reaching changes like unlocking new runic attacks. As you progress through the DLC, you’ll often encounter passing through one door or another, so always keep in mind what you hope to accomplish by choosing a specific path. If you’re unsure what a specific symbol means, you can find full details in the Codex menu under the Valhalla Symbols subcategory of lessons.

