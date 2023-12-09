12 SBARC Ceredigion recruits set out on entrepreneurial journey – Herald.Wales

A farmer, a painter, a TV producer and a musician are among the twelve people selected for Mentor a Business’ SBARC Ceredigion training programme.

The brand-new venture, funded by the UK Government, driven by Leveling Up, and managed by leading economic development company Mentor a Business, offers a host of learning experiences including seminars, workshops and mentoring opportunities to 12 individuals.

“When I looked at SBARC Ceredigion, I thought it was a great opportunity to hear from business owners who have succeeded, and from leaders from different sectors,” says Steph Rees, musician at SBARC Ceredigion and team leader at Menter Iaith Ceredigion. , who has many potential business ideas up his sleeve.

They are also joined by Dyfi Dairy co-owner Sophia Morgan-Swinhoe and teaching assistant and sports lover Jack Ifan Davies. Starting out with just six acres of land and two goats, Sophia’s farm is now home to 60 goats and 13 cows, and she hopes SBARC Ceredigion will help her grow her business and audience. Jack’s business idea is already up and running; An interactive app to support children and adults learning Welsh through stories. “When I saw the SBARC program, I jumped at it – it’s a great opportunity!” This is according to the young entrepreneur who completed Europe’s GR20 Hike Challenge last year.

The successful applicants, who all vary in age, background and experience, will spend two residential weekends together in Ceredigion, and three days in Reykjavik, Iceland, to hear from industry professionals. The program will also provide participants with the opportunity to obtain a Postgraduate Level 7 Leading Change Certificate from Aberystwyth University.

The opportunity for personal development appealed to County Clare-born Rebekah Stuart. “The leadership course attracted me; It’s a good opportunity for personal growth and whatever happens in the future, it will be good for me.”

While working on the Arwen DGC project, and helping out on her partner’s family farm, Rebekah is also looking forward to ideas on diversification. “I’ve always been interested in setting up a business, and we want to diversify the farm, whether it’s glamping pods or something else.”

Lannon’s illustrator Ren Skalka saw the program as an opportunity to learn how to establish a new community space. “I really want to start my own queer space in Aberystwyth,” says Ren. “It’s somewhere between a café and a retail space, which also has a community aspect. A space that can provide support for the LGBTQIA+ community in Aberystwyth.”

Giving back to the community is what inspired Llinos Hallgarth to apply, too. “A group of us are in the process of purchasing Capel Bethel here in Capel Davie,” explains Llinos, who also runs a local business with her sister. “Whatever happens with the chapel will have to become a self-sustaining business. It’s very important to me that the community thrives.

Alav Rees and Sivan Mair Hughes have both recently returned home to Ceredigion after travelling, and have their hearts set on running their own business in their square mile.

“At the moment, I just want to develop my professional skills, meet new people, network and also find inspiration,” says Alaw, who also enjoys spending time with the animals on the family farm in Lanharth. Like nothing.

Sivan Mair Hughes, who currently manages marketing and communications at Bargoed Farm near Aberaeron, is also keen to learn: “I like the idea of ​​setting up my own business in the future, possibly marketing to local businesses, Promotion and content creation.”

It is the potential to create work for himself and others in his area that inspired TV and documentary-shooting producer Rhys Jones to apply for SBARC Ceredigion. “We all know running a business is hard, so I’m keen to hear from company owners about how they coped when things were tough,” says the father-of-two, from Aberystwyth. “I am looking for advice on leadership, flexibility and agility, these are important things in our industry as things are constantly changing.”

SBARC Ceredigion recruit and textile designer Sarah Leluku Griffith of Llangwyryfon is fast making a name for herself with her needlepunch fabric designs. “Each piece is unique,” ​​explains Sarah, who works at Aberystwyth University four days a week. “My work is inspired by the Welsh countryside, colors and patterns.” Sarah aspires to open her own shop in the area to sell and display her work.

The prospect of doing what she loves full time also inspires Cardigan makeup designer, Carys Jukes. Since returning home at the beginning of the pandemic, Carys has been working in a different line of work full-time, making time for her makeup career on weekends and evenings, but she would love to eventually open her own space, with A variety will be offered. Beauty Treatment.

“The dream is to work for myself,” says the Bristol University graduate. “Doing what I love most, full time.”

The face behind the ‘Twitio’ Instagram account, Sivan Richards is also ready to take his business to the next level and hopes SBARC Ceredigion can show him the way. “The aim is to develop a business to provide a service where I go into people’s homes to help, maybe declutter an area of ​​the house, the whole house, or maybe someone has moved house or lost a relative. And he needs some help sorting out the house.”

Irven Williams, director of rural and development at Mentor A Business, says there are high expectations for the first 12 recruits. “We have a great group of people taking part in the first phase of SBARC Ceredigion. They are from all walks of life and are eager to learn, not only from the business leaders they are meeting, but from each other. “We can’t wait to see what they achieve.”

A further group of 12 recruits will be selected for the second round of SBARC Ceredigion in 2024.

