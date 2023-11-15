12 of the largest dog breeds in the world

The Bernese Mountain Dog is strong and muscular, because it was bred to work. Xkunclova/Shutterstock

Originally bred for working, the Bernese Mountain Dog is strong and muscular. some of the The largest dog breeds in the world There are some great dogs too. Despite their intimidating size, they are easy-going, big-hearted and gentle giants.

Many are also extremely protective of their family, and can weigh up to 170 pounds (77 kg) when fully grown! So the question arises: which is the biggest dog in the world? And is there a difference between large dog breeds and giant dog breeds?

Large Dog Breeds vs. Giant Dog Breeds

Professional dog breeders created a standardized measurement system that defines a large dog breed as having a weight of at least 50 pounds (22.6 kg) and a minimum height of about 24 inches (61 cm).

Giant breeds weigh at least 100 pounds (45.3 kg), and as you can imagine, their proportions are even larger. Many giant breeds are working dogs, meaning they exist for a specific purpose such as herding, hunting, or protection. While some of them can be very difficult to handle, there are many gentle giants like the Great Pyrenees.

So, dog lovers, let’s take a look at some of the largest dog breeds in the world according to the American Kennel Club (AKC). Twelve are listed here by weight, with a few Guinness World Record holders thrown in for good measure.

When you think of large breed dogs, the Saint Bernard probably comes to mind. The dogs started doing rescue work. Robert Kirk/Getty Images

1. Saint Bernard

The Saint Bernard breed originated in the Swiss Alps, often depicted with a small wooden barrel around its neck. Despite being one of the largest dog breeds in the world – it can weigh up to 180 pounds (81.6 kg) – it is agile and adept at searching and rescuing people lost in the snow or buried in avalanches.

2. Great Dane

This large dog breed can weigh up to 175 pounds (79.4 kg). This working breed is beautiful, enthusiastic and friendly.

guinness world record holder

When it comes to Guinness World Record holders for tallest dogs, Great Danes lead the way – in fact, two are named Zeus. The current record holder is a 2-year-old Great Dane named Zeus who lives in Bedford, Texas. Zeus became the record holder for the tallest living dog at 3 feet, 5.18 inches (1.046 m) in March 2022.

But don’t confuse him with the tallest dog of all time, who was also a Great Dane named Zeus. This Zeus was from Otsego, Michigan, and was slightly taller at 3 feet 6.7 inches (1.12 m). He died in September 2014.

A large male Leonberger can weigh between 90 and 170 pounds (40.8 and 77.1 kg). Everydogghasastory/Shutterstock

3. Leonberger

Also adept at drafting, the Leonberger has a short, lion-like mane, hence the French name Leon. However, its origin is from Leonberg, Germany, where Heinrich Essig tried to create a breed that looked like a lion, which was part of the city’s crest.

Although it later became a working dog, it first served as a companion dog for European royalty.

Anatolian Shepherd dogs come from some of the oldest known domestic canine lineages. K.Brai/Shutterstock

4. Anatolian Shepherd

This smart and loyal working dog, with an average weight of 150 pounds (68 kg), protects livestock. Although their appearance may be intimidating, they are anything but.

These reserved dogs prefer to keep a threatening appearance rather than attack predators. Anatolian Shepherds are still popular today as guard dogs on farms.

5. Newfoundland

If you are fond of the water and are looking for a large dog, the Newfoundland is an excellent choice. This powerful working dog, which can weigh up to 150 pounds (68 kg), has webbed feet and a water-repellent outer coat.

This breed first worked with Canadian fishermen to pull fishing nets from icy waters and perform water rescues. In addition to its enormous size, the Newfoundland is a trainable gentle giant.

Originally bred as a guard dog in the 19th century, the giant Bullmastiff is a cross-breed of the English Mastiff and the extinct Old English Bulldog. Oleksandr Lysenko/Shutterstock

6. Bullmastiff

Many Mastiffs fall into the giant category. The group here is represented by the Bullmastiff, which can weigh up to 130 pounds (58.97 kg). Originally bred in the 19th century for private English game guarding and guarding country estates, they respond well to training but can be stubborn, so early socialization and training is essential.

Other Mastiffs include:

Standard Mastiffs : These big droolers are deceptively sensitive and polite, yet courageous.

French Mastiffs : The powerful guard dog, the Dogue de Bordeaux or French Mastiff, has the largest head in proportion of any breed.

english mastiffs : The English Mastiff is the largest dog breed. They are officially the largest (height/weight) dog breed in the world. According to Guinness World Records, the tallest and heaviest dog in the world was Ikama Zorba, who weighed 343 pounds (156 kg) and stood 37 inches (94 cm) tall at the shoulder.

Neapolitan Mastiffs :The Neapolitan Mastiff is a powerful, wiry giant dog that protects its family.

tibetan mastiff: These ancient dogs originally guarded monasteries in Tibet.

7. Black Russian Terrier

Weighing approximately 130 pounds (58.97 kg), this massive terrier is imposing and intelligent. The Soviet government bred the Black Russian Terrier, aka Stalin’s Dog, in the 1930s as a powerful guard and police dog. To this day, they retain those protective qualities and are very loyal to their families.

Young Irish Wolfhounds are known to be one of the tallest and leanest dog breeds. Katherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images

8. Irish Wolfhound

The Irish Wolfhound can weigh around 120 pounds (54.4 kg). Although not the largest, it is the tallest dog breed, according to the AKC, and originally served as hunters of large game.

While their ancestors date back to ancient times, this giant breed first gained popularity by helping to control wolf populations in Ireland. In the 1700s, the wolves of Ireland faced near extinction, resulting in the larger dogs becoming endangered. They eventually bounced back and are loving, family-friendly companions today.

9. Bernese Mountain Dog

This gentle giant can weigh up to 115 pounds (52.2 kg) and is one of the most sought-after giant breeds. Bred in Switzerland as a working dog, the Bernese Mountain Dog thrives in cold climates.

They worked in the fields carting or drafting – basically pulling a cart or wagon. Due to their good-natured personalities, they make excellent family dogs and companions.

10. Scottish Deerhound

This large dog weighs 110 pounds (49.9 kg). Similar in appearance to the Irish Wolfhound, the Scottish Deerhound is the royal dog of Scotland and is one of the tallest dog breeds in the world, standing at 30 to 32 inches (76 to 81 cm) tall.

This deer hunter runs smartly. Sensitive and deeply attached to the family, it may suffer from separation anxiety, so this giant breed of dog may be best for domestic people.

11. Cane Corso

Cane Corsos can weigh over 100 pounds (45.4 kg). According to the American Kennel Club, they are “muscular and athletic [animals that move] With great ease and beauty. It has always been a watchdog of the estate and a hunter of tough game such as wild boar.”

Originally from Sicily, southern Italy, this Italian Mastiff became extremely popular in ancient Rome. Then, it almost disappeared during World War II.

After being rediscovered in a remote Italian village in the 1970s, a concerted effort by lovers of the breed revived them and were reintroduced to America in the 1980s. They are wary of strangers but protective of their own people.

The Great Pyrenees dog is a friendly and gentle breed, but it is highly protective and will fight to the death against predators. Perry Correll/Shutterstock

12. Great Pyrenees

Possibly second only to the polar bear, the Great Pyrenees is easily recognized by its fluffy white coat. Despite appearances, its thick double coat is easy to maintain as it is dirt and tangle resistant.

This majestic breed is impressive in size – it can weigh over 100 pounds (45.4 kg) – and originally worked with herders to guard livestock. Pyrenees are patient and independent, but will also fight off predators fearlessly.

now this is interesting Some accounts say that the iconic St. Bernard’s wooden barrel was a cask of brandy that was used to provide warmth to travelers who were crossing (or being rescued?) through the ice and their slow The humans were given time to reach their destination. Other views are that it was merely an artistic style.

