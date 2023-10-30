In this part, we will take a look at the 12 most important holidays in America. If you want to skip ahead to our analysis of the economic impact of the holidays, take a look. The 5 most important holidays in America.

Everyone loves holidays, and even though most people think that days when the stock market is closed are less productive and less productive, they also contribute to economic output if the circumstances are right. . However, it is impossible to tell with certainty whether holidays simply lead to either a reduction in economic output or an increase in spending. This is because when workers take a day off, there is naturally a loss in their economic output, but at the same time, if they choose to spend their discretionary income during this period, there is a loss in economic output. There is also benefit.

So naturally, some detailed research is needed to see which of these is true. A brief look at the days designated as official holidays in the US and the cultural trends associated with them suggests that both may be true. Americans like to relax during the fourth quarter of the year and spend time with friends and family during the Thanksgiving season and the year-end Christmas holidays. Both of these involve family members traveling some distance to meet their loved ones, and also spending extensively on gifts for the Christmas holidays. These are economic trends that have their own monetary value, and are often seen with massive annual holiday sales at every major retailer with high inventory levels.

In fact, one of the largest companies in the world and the US, Seattle Washington-based online retailer Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), sees one of its largest spending programs during the holiday season. Amazon’s holiday season is a highly anticipated event by both company management and its customers. This is because for management, it provides the right time to sell more products and increase revenue growth, while for customers, it provides an opportunity to make larger purchases to save money through discounts.

Taking a look at Amazon’s spending trends for the holiday season, this data is especially important given the current US economic climate. This is because the recent trends in the US economy are historical in nature and are part of an endless series of crises that have been occurring since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2019. One of the major drivers of inflation, especially when it comes to maintaining high price growth over the long term has been savings. Americans were awarded stimulus checks to keep afloat during the pandemic holiday, and the almost complete shutdown of the travel and hospitality sector during the pandemic also meant that most of the things people would normally buy from their discretionary income. Used to spend, they were unavailable.

However, increasing inflation is no easy task, despite valiant efforts by the Federal Reserve to reduce it, and especially cannot be achieved with more ‘modest’ amounts of money, such as a billion dollars, for example. . So, how much money does it actually take to ‘fight the Fed’ and ensure that prices keep rising even as the economy is hit by higher interest rates? Well, research from the San Francisco Fed shows that between 2020 and 2021, the US government invested $5 trillion to keep the economy running in an unprecedented era of nationwide shutdowns. This led to an increase in annual fiscal expenditure of approximately 35%, more than double the 2008 growth rate. In dollar terms, this led to an additional savings of $2.1 trillion in the economy, which was then gradually eroded in the form of inflation. gone up. By March 2023, these savings have dropped to $500 billion, suggesting that the year could end before all this money is spent and people can finally return to their regular spending habits to reduce inflation .

The excess savings of $500 billion as of March had fallen to at least $190 billion by mid-August 2023, indicating that as the job market became harder to navigate, people relied more on money that was saved to stay afloat. Had saved for. These consumer dynamics are important when we analyze sales data for the US holiday season and Amazon’s Prime Day, which occurs before the turkeys are shredded. The more extra money consumers have, the more they can spend and ensure the economy survives and avoids recession for at least most of the current high interest rate cycle.

2022 was a bumper year for Amazon and broader US retail spending as not only did consumers have ample amounts of money to spend, but inflation also led to higher prices and, by effect, higher revenues. Amazon’s data shows that small businesses operating on its platform generated more than $1 billion in sales during the 2022 holiday shopping weekend in the US and, The total amount exceeds the economies of some of the world’s largest countries. During the two months ending Dec. 31, shoppers spent more than $3 billion per day over a month or 38 days, and average daily spending during the holiday season topped $1 billion, according to data from Adobe Analytics. remained more. Cumulatively, a whopping $211 billion was spent, with electronic commerce benefiting from its newfound popularity following the pandemic and setting new spending records. For the Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday holidays, spending was $35.3 billion, a 4% year-over-year increase.

Adobe Analytics also predicts that the 2023 holiday season in the US will break last year’s record. Its forecast, shared in early October, highlights that online holiday sales could grow by 4.8% in 2023 to reach an incredible $221.8 billion. With the holiday season on our doorstep, we decided to take a look at the most important holidays in America, so head down to learn more!

our methodology

To compile our list of the most important holidays in the US, we created a list of all the holidays on which the NASDAQ, NYSE, or bond markets are closed in the US. The holidays are sorted in chronological order with holidays ranking lower. Occurring later during the year.

12 most important holidays in America

12. Christmas Day

Christmas is a major holiday in countries that have had a majority Christian population since their founding. The US, like most of the Western world, designates Christmas as a holiday, and the celebration is part of a week of festivities that begins in late December and continues through the first week of January as part of the New Year holidays. Let’s go. The Christmas holidays are marked by the traditional Christmas pine tree, shopping malls and family gatherings with Santa Claus and the giving of gifts all around.

11. Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is another American holiday that has a religious background. It has a central place in Christian faith and history, and the holiday also has its roots in the British monarchy. Thanksgiving is essentially a single holiday that marks a collection of dozens of church holidays in England during the 16th century. The holiday began when the Church of England separated from the Roman Catholic Church and replaced about 100 holidays a year when Christians in England were required to attend church. Thanksgiving weekend in the US also marks the holiday of Black Friday where retailers sell goods at deep discounts to help people shop during the holiday season.

10. Veterans Day

Veterans Day is a national holiday celebrated only in America. This is one of the youngest holidays on our list, and is less than a hundred years old. Veterans Day was declared a holiday by the U.S. Congress through an Act of Congress passed in 1938, which made November 11 a day dedicated to service members of the United States Armed Forces, and initially honored American service members. Who served during the first major world war in human history, World War I.

9. Columbus Day

Columbus Day, as the title suggests, marks the celebration of explorer Christopher Columbus who landed in the Bahamas and discovered the New World becoming the dominant economic and political power in the world a few centuries later. It is celebrated both in the United States and other countries in the Americas. Along with Veterans Day, it is marked as the only holiday in the bond market.

8. Labor Day

Labor has been essential to America’s rise as the world’s leading economy, and Labor Day celebrates the work done by thousands of workers in their jobs. It is usually celebrated during the first week of September.

7. Independence Day

Independence Day, or the Fourth of July, is the day of independence of the United States of America. The United States is a rare example of a former British colony that took up arms to gain independence from its conquerors. At that time, Britain was the America of the world, meaning it had the strongest and well-trained army. However, smart decisions and lady luck helped a group of American rebels drive out the British and sign the Declaration of Independence.

6. June 19th National Independence Day

Juneteenth National Independence Day is a day of celebration across the United States following the defeat of slavery during the brutal Civil War of the 1860s. On this day, the final enforcement of President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation freeing the slaves took place, and the holiday is typically celebrated on June 19.

