12 Monthly Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 5%

During periods of financial instability, investors often focus on stocks that generate consistent income to stabilize their earnings. Dividend stocks have a history of performing well because they provide a reliable source of income. Several studies have underlined the importance of dividend stocks. By examining Bloomberg data over the past two decades, it was observed that when dividend-paying stocks outperformed the Russell 1000 Value Index, stocks without dividends performed worse, and vice versa, about 56% of the time. Sterling Capital’s report highlights that, over a twenty-year period, dividend-paying stocks outperformed stocks on a quarterly basis, as opposed to stocks with no dividends.

After distributing record dividends last year, US companies have continued to demonstrate resilience this year. According to a recent quarterly report from UK-based fund manager Janus Henderson, which analyzes the world’s top 1,200 publicly traded companies by market value, it found that 98% of US companies surveyed increased their dividends. Did not decrease. This figure is in contrast to the global trend, where 89% of companies worldwide did not cut their dividends. The report also noted that dividend growth in the US has slowed for eight consecutive quarters, reflecting concerns about the economy after the Federal Reserve aims to control inflation through higher interest rates. Despite this slowdown, the US is on track to achieve record payments for 2023, with $146.6 billion to be distributed in the third quarter.

Ben Lofthouse, head of global equity income at Janus Henderson, has a positive outlook on dividend stocks this year, despite weakness in global dividends. Here’s what he said:

“It is quite normal and well understood by investors that commodity dividends will rise and fall with the cycle, so this weakness does not indicate widespread malaise.”

The frequency at which dividends are paid, whether monthly or quarterly, can affect an investor’s cash flow and financial planning. For those seeking regular income, more frequent dividend payments can provide a steady flow of money. Notably, quarterly dividends are common in many companies. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), and Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) are some of the best dividend stocks that pay quarterly dividends to shareholders. However, we will discuss dividend stocks that pay monthly dividends and have yields greater than 5%.

Our Methodology:

We looked at a list of companies paying monthly dividends and picked the ones with a yield above 5% as of November 15. Although analysts don’t usually recommend stocks with extremely high dividend yields because they could indicate financial issues, we picked a consistent company. History of stable dividends despite high yields. The stocks are sorted in ascending order of their dividend yields as of November 15.

12. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC)

Dividend yield as of Nov 15: 5.11%

Agri Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) is an American real estate investment trust company that focuses primarily on the development and acquisition of retail properties. On November 9, the company declared a monthly dividend of $0.247 per share, an increase of 2.9% from October this year. This marks the company’s 13th consecutive year of dividend growth, making ADC one of the best dividend stocks on our list. The stock’s dividend yield as of November 15 is 5.11%.

At the end of the second quarter of 2023, 29 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owned a stake in Agri Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC), up from 22 in the previous quarter. The consolidated value of these stakes is more than $418.7 million. Among these hedge funds, Millennium Management was the company’s major stakeholder in the second quarter.

11. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Dividend yield as of Nov 15: 5.74%

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc., an American real estate investment trust company. (NYSE:APLE) focuses on the acquisition and ownership of hotel properties. The company invests in upscale, select service hotels and owns a diverse portfolio of hotels across the country. In the third quarter of 2023, the company reported revenues of $385.2 million, representing a 13% increase from the same period last year. It ended the quarter with more than $35.3 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE), one of the best dividend stocks on our list, currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.08 per share. The stock’s dividend yield as of November 15 was 5.74%.

As of the end of the second quarter of 2023, 17 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database owned Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE), compared to 18 in the previous quarter. The collective value of these stakes is more than $62.6 million.

10. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Dividend yield as of Nov 15: 5.89%

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) is a California-based REIT specializing in commercial real estate, particularly the retail and commercial sectors. The company’s portfolio includes a diverse range of tenants spanning a variety of industries, including convenience stores, drugstores, supermarkets and other retail and commercial enterprises.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) offers a monthly dividend of $0.256 per share and its dividend yield as of November 15 is 5.89%. In 2023, the company extended its dividend growth period to 29 years, making O one of these. The best dividend stocks on our list.

As of the end of June 2023, 24 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owned a stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), up from 22 in the previous quarter. The total value of these stakes is more than $243.6 million. Marshall Wace LLP was the company’s largest stakeholder in the second quarter.

9. LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Dividend yield as of Nov 15: 6.89%

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) focuses on investments in senior housing and health care properties. The company typically enters into long-term lease agreements with health care operators, and these operators are responsible for the day-to-day management and operation of the facilities.

In the third quarter of 2023, LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) posted revenue of more than $49.3 million, up 13.3% from the same period last year. At quarter end, the company had more than $11.3 million available in cash and cash equivalents.

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) has a 31-run streak of paying regular dividends to shareholders. The company offers a monthly dividend of $0.19 per share and its dividend yield as of November 15 is 6.89%.

The Insider Monkey database for Q2 2023 showed that 8 hedge funds owned LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) stake, which is down from 10 in the last quarter. The collective value of these stakes is more than $7.4 million.

8. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN)

Dividend yield as of Nov 15: 6.92%

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) is a business development company that provides capital and financial solutions to lower- to mid-market and middle-market companies. On November 1, the company announced increasing its monthly dividend by 2.1% to $0.24 per share. This was the company’s third consecutive monthly dividend increase, making MAIN one of the best dividend stocks on our list. The stock’s dividend yield as of November 15 is 6.92%.

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) reported total investment income of $123.2 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 25.3% compared to the same period last year. As of September 30, the company had more than $77 million available in cash and cash equivalents.

The number of hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey that own a stake in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) rose to 12 in 2Q2023 from 9 last quarter. The collective value of these stakes is more than $51.3 million.

7. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Dividend yield as of Nov 15: 9.34%

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) is a real estate investment trust company that focuses primarily on the acquisition, ownership, management, and development of commercial real estate properties, particularly office buildings. On October 20, the company declared a monthly dividend of $0.2708 per share, which was in line with its previous dividend. The company has a 25-year track record of paying regular dividends to shareholders. The stock’s dividend yield as of November 15 was 9.34%.

According to the Insider Monkey database for Q2 2023, 22 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database own a stake in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE: SLG), an increase from 21 in the previous quarter. The total value of these stakes is approximately $154 million. With more than 2 million shares, Alyeska Investment Group was the company’s major stakeholder in the second quarter.

6. Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Dividend yield as of Nov 15: 9.76%

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust company focused on providing debt and equity financing to small and medium-sized businesses in the US. It currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.0825 per share, which was increased by 3.1% in July. With a dividend yield of 9.76% as of November 15, GLAD is one of the best dividend stocks on our list.

At the end of the second quarter of 2023, the 5 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database owned a stake in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD), which was unchanged from the previous quarter. The total value of these stakes is approximately $11 million.

