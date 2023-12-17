12 High Potential Extreme Dividend Stocks

In this article, we will take a detailed look at 12 High Potential High Dividend Stocks, For a quick overview of such stocks, read our article 5 High Potential High Dividend Stocks,

Despite talk of a possible rate cut by the Federal Reserve next year, the macro environment remains highly volatile and many analysts say the US economy is not out of the woods yet. Wells Fargo said in its 2024 Market Outlook report that it expects an economic recession in the US in 2024. Wells Fargo expects annual growth to be only 0.7% in 2024, compared to its previous forecast of 2.2%.

Wells Fargo said economic headwinds increased in 2023 due to a worker strike, rising oil prices, resumption of student-loan repayments and an increase in the budget deficit.

However, Wells Fargo said falling interest rates could allow consumer spending to pick up again and things could return to normal by the end of 2024.

Our bias remains towards modest appreciation in the dollar in the first half of 2024, supported by the flight to quality during the global economic slowdown. We also expect the dollar to find support while US interest rates remain higher than those in the Eurozone and Japan. A global economic pivot to a recovery in late 2024 should reignite risk appetite and lead to a slightly weaker dollar as capital flows move away from the US. A moderate interest rate environment in emerging markets could provide a broad downside driver for emerging market currencies in 2024. Nevertheless, we believe the global economic recovery in the second half of 2024 could benefit emerging markets and help balance the interest rate environment to extend emerging market currency gains.

For this article we first used a stock screener to identify dividend stocks with dividend yields greater than 8%, Buy or Betterment ratings from Wall Street analysts and analyst price targets that are at least below their current trading prices. The lower 20% are higher. From the resulting dataset we selected the 12 dividend stocks with the highest number of hedge fund investors. These are extremely high yielding dividend stocks that have the potential for rising stock prices.

12. TXO Partners LP (NYSE: TXO ,

Number of hedge fund investors: 1

TXO Partners LP (NYSE: TXO) explores for oil and natural gas. In November, TXO Partners LP (NYSE:TXO) raised its dividend by 8.3%. As of December 16, the stock’s dividend yield is about 11.2%.

As of the end of the third quarter of 2023, only one hedge fund in Insider Monkey’s database had a stake in TXO Partners LP (NYSE:TXO).

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL), and PepsiCo, Inc. Unlike mature companies like TXO (NASDAQ:PEP), companies like TXO tend to fall out of favor in times of trouble.

11. Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (NASDAQ: iep ,

Number of hedge fund investors: 2

Carl Icahn’s Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (NASDAQ:IEP) has had a tough time in 2023. Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (NASDAQ:IEP) had to cut its dividend in half and billionaire Icahn continues to sell the stock. But the stock still has a high forward dividend yield (over 25%), while its price target for the next 12 months set by Wall Street analysts is $26.

As of the end of the third quarter of 2023, only two hedge funds had a stake in Icahn Enterprises LP common stock (NASDAQ:IEP).

The company talked about the state of its business during the Q3 earnings call:

Food packaging adjusted EBITDA improved by $3 million or 27% for Q3 ’23 compared to the prior year quarter primarily due to improved gross margin management and distribution cost reductions. Home Fashions adjusted EBITDA increased $8 million compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower material costs and pricing initiatives. Pharma segment’s adjusted EBITDA for Q3 ’23 improved by $8 million compared to the year-ago quarter, primarily due to margin improvement. Now we turn to our liquidity. We maintain liquidity in the holding company and each of our operating subsidiaries to take advantage of attractive opportunities. We ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents, our investments in investment funds and availability of revolvers of approximately $6.8 billion. Our subsidiaries have approximately $1.1 billion in cash and $329 million of undrawn credit facilities, which enable them to take advantage of attractive opportunities. In summary, we continue to focus on building asset value and maintaining liquidity to enable us to capitalize on opportunities within and outside our existing operating segments.

Instead of Icahn Enterprises, the analyst sees The Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG), Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE:CL), and PepsiCo, Inc. in 2023. (NASDAQ:PEP)

10. Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ: ptmn ,

Number of hedge fund investors: 6

Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) is a high dividend yield stock with upside potential.

As of the end of the third quarter of 2023, six hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owned a stake in Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN).

Answering a question about Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) dividend, CEO Ted Goldthorpe said:

“I would say we feel really good about our dividend. Even if the Fed cuts rates, we obviously don’t speculate on it because that’s not our thing. The dividend is largely safe due to the significant decline in short-term rates. So again, we assess every quarter — obviously, we’re comfortable earning our dividend in the period where we’re getting — so I think we feel good about where our dividend is. And I don’t — again, we’ll assess it at the end of the year and see if there’s — see where we are in terms of spillover income.

9. AFC Gamma Inc (NASDAQ: AFC Yes ,

Number of hedge fund investors: 7

A total of seven hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database of 910 hedge funds had a stake in AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG), which provides financial solutions to the cannabis industry.

Earlier this month, AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) declared a dividend of $0.48 per share. The stock’s dividend yield remained more than 15%.

8. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT ,

Number of hedge fund investors: 9

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) ranks 8th on our list of high dividend stocks with upside potential. While New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) recently cut its dividend by about 33%, its forward dividend yield is still higher at about 8%.

As of the end of the third quarter of 2023, 9 hedge funds out of 910 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey had a stake in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT).

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) talked about important business updates during its Q3 earnings call:

We are selective about where we invest and stick to asset management. In the quarter, we significantly increased asset acquisitions, purchasing $1.1 billion of assets, of which $946 million was concentrated in agency MBS. This activity exceeded last year’s acquisition peak in the second quarter of 2022, before we slowed down our investment pipeline. Away from agencies, our BPL bridge volume also grew from $100 million last quarter to $179 million this quarter. The total investment portfolio has now increased from $4 billion to $4.7 billion at the end of the third quarter. The conservative position we adopted in 2022 preserved liquidity and allowed capital returns through portfolio pay-down. This has provided us with the ability to significantly increase investment activity, with wider yields and spreads now available in the market. We will continue to support agency RMBS with historically wide spreads due to technical constraints. We are also focusing on expanding our investment in BPL Bridge given its high yield and short tenure. Delving head first into agency RMBS.

7. Cool Company Limited (NYSE:CLCO)

Number of hedge fund investors: 9

LNG company Cool Company Limited (NYSE:CLCO) ranks 7th on our list of high dividend stocks with upside potential.

Cool Company Limited (NYSE:CLCO) stock’s dividend yield as of December 16 is about 13%.

6. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE: KRP ,

Number of hedge fund investors: 12

Texas-based Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) is a high-yield dividend stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) made the move earlier this year with the acquisition of mineral rights assets in the Permian.

In October, Raymond James gave the stock a Strong Buy rating.

As of the end of the third quarter of 2023, 12 hedge funds out of 910 funds tracked by Insider Monkey owned a stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE: KRP). The largest stakeholder of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE: KRP) was Thomas E. Lynch’s Mill Road Capital Management, which has a $26 million stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE: KRP).

Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL), and PepsiCo, Inc. Unlike KRP (NASDAQ:PEP), KRP is a high dividend yield stock whose dividend growth record isn’t very impressive.

The company talked about some important business updates during the Q3 earnings call:

On the expense side, general and administrative expenses for Kimbell were $10.4 million, of which $7 million was cash G&A expense. Excluding the impact of approximately $1.5 million in transaction-related expenses associated with the acquired production and including the full quarterly impact of the acquired production, cash G&A per BOE was $2.55, a new record low for the Company. Third quarter net income was approximately $18.5 million and net income attributable to common units was approximately $13.6 million, compared to $17.8 million and $13.5 million, respectively, in the prior quarter. Total Q3, 2023 consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $55.8 million, up from $45 million last quarter Including production acquired from the June 1, 2023 effective date, through September 30, 2023, Q3, 2023 consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $71.6 million . You will find a breakdown of both consolidated adjusted EBITDA and cash available for distribution at the end of our news release. Today, we announced a cash distribution of $0.51 per common unit for the third quarter. This represents a cash distribution payment to common unitholders equal to 75% of the cash available for distribution and the remaining 25% will be used to repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under Kimbell’s secured revolving credit facility. We expect that approximately 55% of our third quarter 2023 distribution will not constitute dividends for U.S. federal income tax purposes, but instead will be a non-taxable deduction based on each distribution recipient’s ownership interest in Kimbell common units. Have an estimate.

