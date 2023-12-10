12 Dow Stocks Billionaires Love Most

In this article, we’ll take a look at the 12 Dow stocks that billionaires love most. If you don’t want to learn more about the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), its history and recent performance, skip ahead. The 5 Dow Stocks Billionaires Love Most.

In its current form today, the Dow is made up of 30 companies. These firms are also called blue chip stocks, and the Dow expanded to include 30 companies at the time of one of the most important moments in American history. It happened in 1928 and the term was coined by a news reporter working for Dow Jones. In 1928, the stock market entered its eighth consecutive year of boom, and naturally, optimism (and money) was flowing all around. However, it was followed by the Great Recession, an economic disaster that caused 15 times more damage than the Great Recession that followed the housing bubble pop in 2008.

Since its founding, Dow has seen it all. Originally composed of 12 stocks before its expansion in 1928, the index has been rebalanced to ensure that it paints an accurate picture of the U.S. economy. In its century-long history, many companies have remained on the index for decades. For example, General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), one of America’s oldest companies, was part of the Dow’s original collection of 12 stocks and remained on the index continuously from 1907 until it was given the boot in 2018. General Electric Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA), and the pharmacy retailer has retained its position at the time of writing.

Yet, despite being one of the oldest stock indexes in the world, the Dow still has its limitations. For example, while the index is designed to be a broad representation of the US economy, the stock market landscape is dominated by the ‘Magnificent Seven’. This is Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Meta Platform, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), and Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). However, of these, only Apple and Microsoft are part of the Dow, a decision that includes personal computing but leaves ecommerce and social media off the list. Given that everyone spends all their time on social media and orders everything online, Dow’s boycott raises questions about its appropriateness because Economic Barometer. If you want to learn about more social media and ecommerce stocks, you can check out 10 Cheap Social Media Stocks to Buy and 10 Best Social Media Platforms for Ecommerce.

So, what’s the Dow doing these days? Well, November was a good month for the index as investors were bright-eyed about a potential rate cut from the Federal Reserve. As December 2023 began, the DJIA added 2.4% during the last week of November to post its fifth consecutive week of gains to beat its previous similar performance in 2021. This streak comes after July 2023, which saw the blue chip stock index post 13 consecutive lows. Profit days – a feat he had previously achieved in 1987. Like November’s rally, July’s record was also due to the Federal Reserve as investors jumped on the gun of optimism after the Fed signaled it was near the end of its interest. Rate hiking cycle.

The beginning of the second week of December 2023 also showed why the Dow is given more priority when it comes to investment safety. That’s because, after an important US jobs report that showed the economy added 190,000 jobs in November (economists were expecting 175,000), the S&P 500 and NASDAQ rose 10 basis points and 40 basis points, respectively. There was a decline of. The Dow, on the other hand, declined 0.1% and led both in the early stages of a reversal.

So, with the economic climate improving amid recession fears, we decided to take a look at which Dow stocks billionaires love. Some of the top picks are Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM), and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

To create our list of the most favorite Dow stocks among billionaires, we ranked the components of the Dow 30 index by the number of billionaire hedge funds that bought their shares during the third quarter of 2023.

Dow stocks are most loved by billionaires

12. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Number of billionaire investors in Q3 2023: 17

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is an American healthcare company that sells medicines for a variety of diseases. While others have struggled, the company appears to be doing well financially in 2023. That’s because its revenue rose 2.8% year-on-year to $19.87 in the year to September, and the company has also begun integrating AI into its drug discovery process.

During Q3 2023, 60 of the 910 hedge funds surveyed by Insider Monkey raised interest in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were bought and owned. Of these, the largest shareholder was Marshall Wace LLP of Paul Marshall and Ian Wace as it held a stake of $416 million.

11. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Number of billionaire investors in Q3 2023: 18

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is the world’s largest brick-and-mortar retailer. These days, the company is taking steps towards diversifying its business model and for this purpose it is offering breast cancer screening at its supercenter in Milford Delaware.

As of September 2023, 80 of the 910 hedge funds profiled by Insider Monkey owned a stake in the company. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)’s biggest hedge fund investor is Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management as it owns $1.4 billion worth of shares.

10. Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Number of billionaire investors in Q3 2023: 18

Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is a consumer products company that is the largest of its kind in the world. The company brought some bad news to investors in December 2023 when it shared that impairments and restructuring costs would remove $2.5 billion from its income statement over the next two years. As a result, the stock fell 2.5%.

Insider Monkey looked at 910 hedge funds for the September quarter of 2023 and found that 75 were investors in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG). Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management was the largest shareholder with its $1.4 billion stake.

9. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Number of billionaire investors in Q3 2023: 18

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is an American animal and human health pharmaceuticals company. It has been performing well on the financial front recently, beating analyst EPS estimates on all four of them. Its latest quarters. Shares are rated an average Strong Buy and the average share price target is $124.

As of the end of the third quarter this year, 85 of the 910 hedge funds surveyed by Insider Monkey had bought shares in the firm. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)’s biggest hedge fund investor is Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management as it owns 13.3 million shares worth $1.3 billion.

8. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Number of billionaire investors in Q3 2023: 19

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) is a large oil company headquartered in San Ramon, California. 2023 is a big year for the company, as it is acquiring another oil company for a whopping $53 billion. However, the deal did not go through, as the FTC announced its investigation in December 2023.

For the September quarter of 2023 shareholdings, 72 out of 910 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held a stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway had the largest stake, worth $18.5 billion.

7. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CSCO)

Number of billionaire investors in Q3 2023: 19

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CSCO) is a technology company that provides networking products to enterprise grade users. The company has recently expanded its enterprise grade networking security portfolio after announcing a new AI assistant for security.

As the September quarter of 2023 ended, 64 of the 910 hedge funds profiled by Insider Monkey were investors in the firm. Of these, Cisco Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CSCO)’s biggest investors were Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clark and John Campbell’s ArrowStreet Capital as it held $1.2 billion worth of shares.

6. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Number of billionaire investors in Q3 2023: 19

Apple Inc. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a personal computing company best known for the iPhone. Despite its weight, which often baffles investors, Barclays warned in December 2023 that its fundamentals do not look promising, especially as it has consistently lowered guidance.

Of the 910 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s Q3 2023 database, 134 backed Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway remains the top investor with its stake worth $156 billion.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) are some of the top billionaire Dow stock picks.

