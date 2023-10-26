October 27, 2023
12 communications services stocks advancing in Thursday’s pre-market session – Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE), Endeavor Grade Hldgs (NYSE:EDR), NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP), Sea (NYSE:SE)


October 26, 2023 9:06 am | read 1 minute

  • NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) stock rose 41.8% to $0.65 during Thursday’s pre-market session. The company’s market cap is $3.8 million.
  • Endeavor Group Hldgs (NYSE:EDR) stock rose 21.78% to $21.58. The company’s market cap is $6.5 billion.
  • enterprise in charge (NASDAQ:CRGE) stock rose 8.14% to $0.36. The market value of his outstanding shares is $77.3 million.
  • turksel eletisim (NYSE:TKC) shares rose 5.64% to $4.49. The company’s market cap is $3.9 billion.
  • mediaco holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) stock rose 5.08% to $0.53. The company’s market cap is $13.5 million.
  • NFT Gaming Company (NASDAQ:NFTG) stock rose 4.99% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is $5.0 million.

lost

  • blue hat interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) stock fell 16.6% to $2.42 during Thursday’s pre-market session. The market value of his outstanding shares is $137.4 million.
  • Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) stock declined 14.3% to $0.2. The market value of his outstanding shares is $2.9 million.
  • comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares declined 8.31% to $39.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is $161.7 billion. The company’s third quarter earnings were revealed today.
  • charter communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) stock decreased 5.61% to $400.0. The market cap of the company is $59.8 billion.
  • Sea (NYSE:SE) stock declined 5.37% to $41.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is $23.6 billion.
  livevan (NASDAQ:LVO) stock fell 4.77% to $0.99. The market value of his outstanding shares is $89.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Source: www.benzinga.com

