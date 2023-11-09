12 Bitcoin ETFs have 'short window' for SEC approval starting tomorrow

Starting tomorrow, a short window will begin during which the Securities and Exchange Commission can approve up to 12 pending Bitcoin ETF applications.

That approval could include the conversion of the BlackRock iShares Spot Bitcoin ETF and the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, according to Bloomberg analysts James Seifert and Eric Balchunas.

Their reasoning: When the SEC extended the deadline for pending ETF applications, it chose Wednesday, November 8 as the last day for rebuttal comments. It’s also possible that the SEC could approve several between now and November 17, but all funds would be required to begin trading on the same day.

“Delay orders were issued by the SEC for BlackRock, Bitwise, VanEck, WisdomTree, Invesco, Fidelity and Valkyrie,” Seifert wrote. on Twitter, “If the agency wants to allow all 12 filers to launch – as we believe – this is the first available window since Grayscale’s court victory was confirmed.”

A Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, or ETF, will allow investors to gain exposure to the world’s largest cryptocurrency without having to own the assets. Instead, they can buy shares that will be backed by the Bitcoin they purchased from the issuer.

Seifert pointed to another caveat: Even if the SEC approves a rule change that would allow ETFs to trade, that’s entirely different from approving the fund’s registration details. Both filings will need to be approved before any pending Bitcoin ETF can begin trading.

It may be several months before a Bitcoin ETF begins trading, but the recent price rally proves that investors are bullish about it. BTC surged more than 20% in October, boosted by optimism that the long-awaited approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF could finally materialize.

Earlier today, a person familiar with Grayscale’s efforts to convert GBTC into a Bitcoin ETF reported CoinDesk The company is actively discussing its application with the SEC.

But the potential spot Bitcoin ETF isn’t just about driving the price of BTC to the moon.

Analysts have suggested that spot Bitcoin ETFs could attract between $50 billion and $100 billion of investments over the next five years, leading to a significant change in the dynamics of the asset market. This could be good and bad news for Bitcoiners, some of whom pointed out decrypt They’ll be happy for the Wall Street titans not to be sitting on a big pile of their favorite assets.

Over the past six weeks, crypto funds have attracted deposits worth $767 million, according to crypto asset manager CoinShares.

