$12 Billion HR Startup Deal Transforms Global Hiring. Now it wants to change regulators’ minds

Alex Bouaziz’s HR company became the fastest-growing software startup in Silicon Valley history by promising to take the pain out of overseas recruiting. But in the rush to a $12 billion valuation, regulators are worried it is cutting the compliance corners it is supposedly maintaining.

It’s a sweltering September day in Washington, DC, and Deal CEO Alex Bouaziz has an urgent question for his employees, packed tightly into a simple language. grey palanquin driving Around Capitol Hill.

“What is the one thing I really need to know about American politics before I meet all these congressmen and congresswomen?” the 30-year-old Frenchman asks from the back seat. “I really don’t want to look too stupid.”

One executive is quick to offer this truism, a slight variation on “money is everything.” But Bouaziz already knows this. Deal, his San Francisco-based startup, has been challenging the reinvented world of international labor law compliance since launching in 2019, using its $500,000 to help other companies in more than 100 countries handle legal and HR operations. $675 million VC is spending piles of cash. In a land grab reminiscent of Uber and Lyft’s early city-to-city clash, Deal is struggling to grow as fast as possible — even if that means exploiting gray areas or forcing customers to bend a rule or two. To allow turning.

“We are pushing the boundaries in terms of global recruiting,” says Bouaziz. “It’s not something people are used to.”

His software became an instant hit. The deal’s revenue grew from $1.4 million in 2020 to $169 million last year, as the pandemic disrupted office work around the world. Sales should more than double this year, to about $350 million. In terms of annual recurring revenue, a popular metric in the software business, it was once the industry’s fastest growth ever. “It’s like a fairy tale,” says Jeffrey Katzenberg, an investor in the deal and former Disney studio chairman.

In 2021, Bouaziz was included in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list. He and his co-founder, Shuo Wang, 34, briefly became billionaires in 2022, thanks to a fundraising round that valued the deal at $12 billion. (In the secondary market, the deal’s valuation dropped to about $7 billion, Each co-founder is now worth about $850 million.)

But moving too fast has consequences, and Bouaziz has come to Capitol Hill to make good with regulators, who are concerned about claims that Deal misclassified its own full-time workforce as freelancers. Bouaziz insisted it was a misunderstanding and he scheduled two marathon days of meetings to clear things up. This includes meeting with Rep. Adam Schiff (D., Calif.), who along with five other House members wrote an open letter in July raising concerns over what Schiff described as “serious abuses” of labor laws. Was expressed. “If it is likely that Deal itself is unable to comply with employee classification laws, and they are in the business of helping their clients classify their employees, how accurate can their advice be?” lawmakers asked.

“The deal may have taken this shortcut, but we needed this shortcut. For me it is a public service.” Christophe Pasquier, CEO of Slight, a Deal customer

Misclassified employees weren’t the only government headache for Deal. Earlier in September, the deal was caught up in the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s investigation into one client, MyForexFunds, which was formally charged with fraud by US authorities. Bouaziz says Deal dropped it and more than a dozen similar forex trading firms as clients on the advice of its banking partners.

The deal was not directly implicated, but rival New York-based HR software startup Papaya Global took advantage of the opportunity to launch a marketing campaign questioning whether the deal was in compliance with its strategy of pursuing growth at all costs. I was taking “shortcuts”. ” A representative of Papaya said that since the scam, some companies have left the deal with Papaya. Forbes. Other clients, including Nike and Subway, were embarrassed by the situation and asked Deal to remove their logos from its website (both clients remain, Bouaziz says).

However, these speed constraints are unlikely to seriously reduce demand for Deal’s service. The workforce is becoming increasingly more remote and global. Bouaziz is the living embodiment of that change, spending his time in his home offices in Paris, London, Tel Aviv and Dubai.

After Bouaziz’s first startup (a video creation phone app called LifeSlice) failed, he reconnected with old MIT classmate Shuo Wang in 2018. Later that year at startup incubator Y Combinator, he spent two weeks building debt collection software before leaving it to get paid. Platform for companies with independent contractors abroad.

By the end of 2019, sales were growing a steady 20% – not annually, but every year month. “Holy cow,” Aaron Harris, one of his Y Combinator advisors, recalls saying upon hearing the numbers. “Do you realize how well this is going?”

Before the pandemic, international hiring was almost exclusively done by large enterprises. For small businesses, the associated costs were prohibitive. “The reality facing Deal was that it was honestly almost impossible to be fully compliant,” says Christophe Pasquier, co-founder of productivity software startup Slite and one of Deal’s early customers.

Ready! Fire! Purpose!: When the pandemic hit, Deal’s co-founder and chief revenue officer Shuo Wang saw an opportunity. She says it was “the right time” to create more products. “It’s in our genetics that we need to implement faster. Everything is time sensitive.”

When COVID-19 forced remote work into full gear, Bouaziz and Wang saw a make-or-break moment. Thanks to a $14 million Series A funding round from VC shop Andreessen Horowitz in May 2020, the deal established in-house offshore business entities. This way, for example, if a client wants to hire someone in Germany, that person will technically be employed through the German entity of the deal.

In the early days, five-man “Navy SEAL” teams were tasked with going from country to country to rapidly engage local business entities. Speed ​​was important. Establishing a country too late could cause it to lose its geographic market due to smaller deals, Wang says Competitors like Remote ($3 billion valuation) or Oyster ($1 billion).

The deal ultimately raised four funding rounds that brought its valuation to $225 million (September 2020), then $1.3 billion (April 2021), $5.5 billion (October 2021) and finally $12 billion (May 2022). Its investors include Spark Capital, Coatue and Laurene Powell Jobs’s Emerson Collective.

“The same way we are working today in DC, we want to do the same thing in Brussels.” Deal CEO Alex Bouaziz

Globally, the laws are not entirely clear for businesses that hire people on behalf of other companies. “Existing laws must be interpreted and applied to this business model. It’s just like Airbnb, where people didn’t rent out their homes. [traditional] The way people lived abroad, but it really made a lot of sense,” says Nicole Sahin, who helped pioneer the new recruitment concept a decade ago when she founded GP, another deal Was a rival.

Some in the industry say Deal is comfortable operating in a compliance gray area. For example, Slight’s Pasquier initially used Deal to hire people as contractors because Deal’s product for full-time employees was not ready yet. To be completely correct from a legal perspective, he believes, those people should have always been classified as employees. “It may be like this [Deel] They took this shortcut, but we needed this shortcut,” he says. “To me it’s a public service.”

Bouaziz, of course, emphasizes that Deal’s remarkable growth comes not from cutting corners but from outpacing its competitors at what he calls “deal speed.” “If we don’t move fast, our actions will have real consequences for people’s livelihoods,” he says.

With an eye on a 2025 IPO, Deal still has $550 million in the bank and remains profitable at about $5 million per month, Bouaziz says. Over the next 18 months, it plans to spend up to $200 million on acquisitions. Much of this will likely be deployed to build human resources firms in hot international markets, such as the deal that led to the nearly $80 million purchase of 400-person Australian outfit PayGroup. Last year.

Following his D.C. trip, Bouaziz is focused on getting ahead of inevitable confrontations with lawmakers both in the United States and abroad. (A spokesperson for Schiff says the September meeting helped clarify the issues raised in the open letter.) Upon returning from Washington, Bouaziz appointed a policy chief to step up lobbying efforts for the deal. Rather than react to the regulations, he is hoping to move forward and avoid the fate of Uber and Airbnb, both of which have experienced significant business hits after falling foul of regulators.

“Many companies are building their entire international expansion strategies on shaky foundations, completely unaware that they are at any risk,” says a certified public accounting executive who has worked in this field for 20 years. ” “Within the industry of international expansion, lawyers, CPAs, tax people, we’re all scratching our heads saying, ‘How is this legal?’ ,

“I think it will be like Domino’s,” says the founder of another company in the area. “when one [country] The pipes will open, a lot of countries will look and say, ‘Oh crap, are they doing that here too?’ “Already in Singapore,” investigation underway [Deel] are ongoing,” says a spokesperson for its manpower ministry. Forbes. Bouaziz says Deal is working with Singapore to resolve any issues and ignores the larger implications: “We operate as one company in 120 countries. “We check all countries all the time.”

He added, “We want to do the same thing in Brussels that we are doing today in DC.” “I think a lot [governments] Ideally would like to work with us rather than anything else.”

Mostly, Bouaziz says, lawmakers need a crash course in what the deal does and how it can help their voters. “We’re helping many small businesses access talent and helping many people in the U.S. move to work for great companies overseas,” he says. And, of course, his staffers were right: Money is everything in politics,Which may work in favor of the deal.

