12 big investment trends in 2023

Goldman Sachs published its 2024 US Economic Outlook report on November 12 and said that the “heaviest shock” from fiscal policy tightening is behind us. Goldman Sachs said US GDP growth in 2023 was surprising despite difficult circumstances. He believes the Fed’s 2% inflation target is now well in sight. In light of this, Goldman Sachs believes there is only a 15% chance of a recession in the next 12 months. Goldman Sachs thinks personal consumption expenditure inflation could fall to 2.4% by December 2024 as it expects sustained deflation throughout the year.

Goldman Sachs also outlined its expectations regarding rate cuts expected from the Fed next year:

“We expect the FOMC to conduct its first rate cut in 2024Q4 after core PCE inflation falls below 2.5%. We then expect 25bp cuts per quarter until 2026Q2, when the fed funds rate will reach 3.5-3.75%. While we view a rate cut next year as optional because it is not necessary to avoid a recession, we expect the FOMC to conclude that although the neutral 2.5% average may not be as low as the longer-term point, it is likely Not as high as 5.25. -5.5%, so some amount of normalization with the decline in inflation makes sense. We believe this argument is enough to warrant a cut to 3.5-3.75%, but probably not beyond that. Our forecast can be interpreted as a compromise between Fed officials who see little reason to keep the funds rate high once the inflation problem is resolved and who see little reason to stimulate an already strong economy. Let’s see the reason.

For this article we scoured online investment forums including Reddit’s investment communities, investment reports about stock market 2023 topics, read and watched expert interviews, and mainstream financial media to assess this year’s biggest investment trends. Surveyed.

12. Investing in emerging markets

Investing in emerging markets became popular in 2023 as investors seek to hedge against uncertainties in the US markets. Earlier this year, about 61% of the 234 money managers who participated in a Bloomberg survey said they planned to increase their exposure to emerging markets.

“Developing world economies are far more resilient today than they were 30 years ago, and EM central banks have been substantially more responsible in dealing with a rise in inflation than in the developed world,” said Justin Leverenz of Invesco Developing Markets. The fund, according to Bloomberg.

Many investors are looking beyond major U.S. stocks like Alphabet (GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta Platforms (META), Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA) and Tesla (TSLA) and emerging smaller Looking for companies. Market to invest.

11. Investing in areas that will benefit from growing population

BlackRock had highlighted the aging population as one of the most important trends in the world in its Mid-Year Outlook 2023 report. The aging population is having many impacts on the investment world and is also impacting the healthcare and consumer industries. BlackRock said the increase in aging populations in the US and UK could lead to permanently higher interest rates due to distortions in demand and supply dynamics.

10. Popularity of Instagram, Facebook and YouTube among retail investors

Instagram, Facebook and YouTube remain the top platforms used by retail investors for investment-related education and decision making, according to a report on 2023 investment trends from market research firm Mintel. The report said that while many people use Reddit’s investing-related subreddits, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube have overtaken Reddit.

It’s no secret that social media has become an easy place for retail investors to find out which stocks to buy or sell. The days of the pandemic highlighted the huge importance of social platforms, especially Reddit, in the world of investing. Major hedge funds had to bow to the power of social media investors, while companies like GameStop and AMC enjoyed massive stock surges driven by Reddit-based communities. Investors are using these platforms to find small-cap growth stocks as they look for companies like Alphabet (GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta Platform (META), Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA). Look beyond already mature stocks. and Tesla (TSLA).

9. Investing in defense stocks

Geopolitical tension is increasing in the world. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had already put the defense stockpile in the spotlight. But in October, amid the beginning of a brutal conflict between Israel and Hamas, defense stocks rose even more. The iShares US Aerospace & Defense ETF jumped 7% from Oct. 7 to Oct. 18. Analysts believe that the war in Ukraine and Israel’s intention to expand its war against Hamas, as well as the possible entry of Iran and Lebanon into the war, could lead to more consequences. Money for defense contractors.

Some of the top defense stocks that investors are currently tracking include AeroVironment, Kratos Defense, Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC), L3Harris (LHX), RTX (RTX), General Dynamics (GD) and BAE Systems ( BAESY).

In its Q3 earnings call, Lockheed Martin’s management talked about its future expectations with a particular focus on orders it receives from Israel, Taiwan, Ukraine, among other customers:

“Given the current status of the 2024 U.S. defense budget, global geopolitical tensions, and the macroeconomic environment, we will provide our expectations for our 2024 fiscal outlook during our full-year 2023 earnings call in January. On the U.S. Budget , Although the specific trajectory of the future U.S. defense budget is still in process between the Administration and Congress, the global threat landscape is rapidly evolving. Our strong backlog reflects the relevance and importance of the Lockheed Martin portfolio to the United States and its allies. Reflects the growing deterrence to great power conflict associated with the U.S. and the solid position of our business to serve our domestic and international customers. From a process and government perspective, the current Continuing Resolution or CR is in place until November 17. At that time, one of the following may occur. The FY24 Appropriations Bill will be enacted, Congress will enact another partial or full CR, or there could be a partial or full government shutdown. In any of these scenarios, there would also be the option of supplemental requests related to support from Ukraine, Israel, and potentially Taiwan. As Congress continues to work through FY24 appropriations bills, we are optimistic that there will be continued support for funding for the National Defense Strategy and its priorities. In the meantime, we will continue to work with our customers and suppliers to minimize any potential disruption caused by the process.

Read the entire earnings call transcript here.

8. Crypto

Crypto was a major investment trend in 2023 as digital currencies rose from their ashes despite major obstacles and setbacks. Crypto jumped alongside growth and tech stocks like Alphabet (GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta Platforms (META), Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA) and Tesla (TSLA). In June 2023, Bitcoin reached its highest level since June 2022. Bitcoin was up nearly 90% since the beginning of 2023.

As a result of these positive trends, crypto companies saw strong performance in the third quarter. For example, Coinbase’s revenue rose 14% to $674 million in the third quarter, well above the Street’s forecast of $654.7 million.

During its Q3 earnings call, Coinbase talked about the growing popularity of crypto along with some data and its future plans. The company said:

“The visibility of American crypto holders is outstanding and their voter base is growing rapidly. There are 52 million crypto holders in the United States. To put this in context, that is more than the owners of electric vehicles and all the collective members of American unions combined.” Americans are adopting crypto as more Americans are unhappy with the traditional financial system. Only 9% of those surveyed say they are satisfied with the current US financial system, and only 22% think it is better than any other. That’s better than in other countries, and almost two in five youth, 38%, say crypto and blockchain can expand economic opportunities for them in a way traditional finance can’t. The mission of driving crypto regulation. To help in this, Coinbase is a proud supporter of an independent movement known as Stand With Crypto, which now has over 100,000 supporters and is standing with the American people to bring clarity to America while While struggling to keep pace, the rest of the world has made great strides in adopting crypto and onchain technology. With clear legislation. We are seeing global efforts to bring crypto into the regulatory fold as 83% of G20 countries are adopting crypto regulations. Recently, we have seen this in Europe with the MiCA legislation, and it is incredibly encouraging to see that 27 countries are now standing together with a unified set of rules for crypto, which is what the US so desperately needs. In response to this unprecedented regulation, Coinbase moved quickly and recently announced that… [read the full earnings call transcript here],

7. Big Tech Stocks

The rise of the “Magnificent Seven” – Alphabet (GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta Platform (META), Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA) and Tesla (TSLA) – was one of the most 2023 Notable trends in the investment world. Most of the S&P 500’s gains this year came from these companies. A Bloomberg report in October said Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), AAmazon (AMZN) and Nvidia (NVDA) account for nearly a quarter of the S&P 500’s market cap. Many bearers and skeptics say this concentration of profits is not a healthy investing trend and shows that the broader market remains weak. For example, as of the end of October, the S&P 500 was up 10.69% in 2023. But remove the gains posted by the Magnificent Seven group and you’re left with just a 0.03% gain for the S&P 500 index over the same period. Most of the gains reported by these major tech companies were due to an AI-driven rally, which many are calling a bubble.

6. Fiscal Bill

Investing in T-bills was one of the biggest investment trends in 2023 due to uncertainty and rising interest rates. Investors bought $1 trillion of new notes in just the three months through Sept. 10, according to Bloomberg data.

