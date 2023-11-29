In this article, we’ll take a look at the 12 best quality stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our analysis of stock quality and move on to the top five stocks on this list, take a look at these 5 Best Quality Stocks to Buy Right Now.

When it comes to analyzing stocks, there are a myriad of tools available to professional and retail investors. The two most popular approaches are value investing and growth investing. Both of these are widely used, and starting with value investing, it involves analyzing only those stocks that have the potential to appreciate in the future. The value of a stock is typically defined by several metrics such as its price-to-earnings ratio and its fair value. The first measures the premium that the market is paying on a firm’s ability to make profits and the second is a subjective analysis that uses future cash flows and business operations to speculate on the stock price. The higher the fair value, the safer the investment and the lower the margin of loss if a purchase decision is taken.

Growth stocks, on the other hand, tend to have higher P/E ratios. This is because investors expect their share price to rise significantly in the future based on market advantages and technical strength, among other factors. Therefore, they are willing to pay higher share prices now with the expectation that future earnings growth will also drive share prices higher.

One approach that receives less attention than growth or value investing is quality investing. While the first two have defined metrics that make for easy classification, quality stocks are much harder to define. Despite this, there are dozens of quality factor ETFs that are operated by different institutions. Some of the largest Quality Factor ETFs in terms of total assets are the iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL), the iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSE:IQLT), and the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSE:SPHQ). Each of these have different criteria for stock selection, and as you might have guessed, they also target different stock indexes.

So, it’s clear that we have to look elsewhere to see what the quality of the stock is. One place where we can find answers is academia. On this front, a 2017 research paper takes a look at several signals that investors use to gauge stock quality. Researchers associated with Research Affiliates, LLC used three primary criteria to measure quality. These include consideration of whether the quality factor has been discussed before in academia, persistence against changing definitions, and globally agnostic impact on stock performance. They also analyzed quality factor indices and narrowed down seven metrics that are commonly defined as quality indicators. These are profitability, earnings stability, capital structure, growth, accounting quality, shareholder payouts or stock dilution, and investment strategies. Then, the researchers examined which of these factors were actually leading to premium returns and found that profitability, accounting, payments, and investment strategies were what made the final cut.

Another Opinion That Really Makes a Stock quality The stock comes from Cliff Asness’s AQR Capital Management. AQR is one of the largest hedge funds in the world, and research from Insider Monkey shows that by the end of the third quarter of 2023, the firm’s investment portfolio was worth $8 billion. According to AQR, quality stocks generally have higher prices, and this suggests that an investment strategy called quality minus junk has the potential to deliver high returns both in the US and abroad. This approach leads an investor to use a long/short approach to go long on quality stocks and short others.

The QMJ strategy is part of a research paper written by Mr Asness himself, and it defines quality as conditional on a firm’s profitability, growth, security and shareholder payouts. According to its value, AQR’s top stock picks during the third quarter were Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Analyzing them in relation to Mr. Asness’ formula, all of these companies are profitable, are delivering growth despite bringing in billions in revenue, are safe due to strong balance sheets, and pay dividends regularly. For more information about AQR Capital Management, you can check out AQR Capital Management: AUM, Performance, Stock Picks.

12 Best Quality Stocks to Buy Right Now

Photo by Kai Wenzel on Unsplash

our methodology

To compile our list of the best quality stocks, we used the top 30 holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and ranked them by the number of hedge fund investors who bought shares during Q3 2023. Of these, those who owned it were hedge fund investors. Selected by the largest number of investors as the best quality stock.

Best Quality Stocks to Buy Now

12. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Number of hedge fund investors in Q3 2023: 85

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is one of the world’s largest and oldest healthcare companies. This marks a strong start to our list of the best quality stocks to buy as not only has the company beaten analyst EPS estimates in all four of its latest quarters, but shares are also rated a Strong Buy on average.

During this year’s September quarter, 85 of the 910 hedge funds profiled by Insider Monkey held the position of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). The largest stake was that of Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management, which was worth $1.3 billion.

11. Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Number of hedge fund investors in Q3 2023: 87

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is a semiconductor company that designs and sells products such as modems. November was an important month for the company as it finally managed to complete its $69 billion acquisition of cloud computing company VMWare.

Insider Monkey’s Q3 2023 survey covering 910 hedge funds found that 87 were investors in the firm. Broadcom Inc. in our database. (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s largest investor is Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management, with its $1.7 billion investment.

Broadcom Inc. Our list of the best quality stocks to buy includes Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO). (NASDAQ:META) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

10. Eli Lilly & Company (NYSE:LLY)

Number of hedge fund investors in Q3 2023: 102

Eli Lilly & Company (NYSE:LLY) is a global pharmaceutical giant. It scored a major victory in the big pharma battle for weight-loss drugs in November 2023 when a study conducted by a health data company showed that Eli Lilly & Co.’s (NYSE:LLY) Monzaro outperformed Novo Nordisk’s rival drug Vegovy. Defeated.

During Q3 2023, 102 of the 910 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database had investments in Eli Lilly & Company (NYSE:LLY). Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management was the largest shareholder as it owned 4.4 million shares worth $2.3 billion.

9. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Number of hedge fund investors in Q3 2023: 104

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is an American health care plan and coverage provider. This is another mega stock that has beaten analyst EPS estimates in all four of its latest quarters and is given a Strong Buy rating on average.

For shareholdings for the September quarter of 2023, 104 out of 910 hedge funds surveyed by Insider Monkey had a stake in the company. The largest hedge fund investor in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Rajeev Jain’s GQG Partners, with a $1.6 billion stake.

8. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Number of hedge fund investors in Q3 2023: 112

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is a software company that sells design and productivity products to professional and general users. The company cut its Black Friday sales data in November 2023 when it reported that sales could exceed $12 billion.

As of the end of the third quarter of this year, 112 of the 910 hedge funds covered by Insider Monkey’s research had a stake in Adobe Inc. Had bought shares of (NASDAQ:ADBE). The largest investor among these was Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management as it held $2.3 billion worth of shares.

7. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Number of hedge fund investors in Q3 2023: 134

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is the world’s largest personal computing and technology company. Over the years, the firm has built a multibillion-dollar services portfolio, and one of its services, Apple Pay, is facing increased regulatory scrutiny in Australia.

For shareholdings for the September quarter of 2023, 134 of the 910 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were investors in the firm. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s largest hedge fund shareholder is Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, as it has a whopping $156 billion invested in it.

6. MasterCard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Number of hedge fund investors in Q3 2023: 140

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is a financial products and services provider, best known for its digital payments platform. Shares are rated Strong Buy on average, but the average share price target suggests a slightly overvalued stock.

Of the 910 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey, 140 held a stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during Q3 2023. Charles Akre’s Akre Capital Management was the largest investor as it had a stake worth $2.3 billion.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are some of the top quality stocks that hedge funds are buying.

