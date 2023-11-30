In this article, we’ll take a look at the 12 best pet stocks to buy right now. To skip our analysis of recent market trends and activity, you can go straight to 5 Best Pet Stocks to Buy Right Now,

The pet industry includes companies engaged in the provision of pet-related products and services ranging from pet food and treats to supplies, medication, veterinary care and boarding, grooming, insurance, training, pet sitting and walking and veterinary medicine. All services outside India are included. Care. According to the 2023-2024 APPA National Pet Owners Survey, 66% of US households, or 86.9 million households, own a pet, with cats and dogs being the most preferred choice by a significant margin.

According to research from the American Pet Products Association, total spending in the U.S. pet industry was approximately $136.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow 5% year-over-year to $143.6 billion in 2023. The market is dominated by spending on pet food, medicine and other health products, and veterinary care.

According to a report by Bloomberg Intelligence, the global pet industry is on a growth path and is expected to grow from $320 billion to approximately $500 billion by 2030. The United States pet industry is expected to maintain its leading position in the global industry with sales reaching approximately $200 billion by the end of the decade. As in other industries, there is a tendency to increase the role of technology in the overall industry. E-commerce platforms related to pet supplies are gaining popularity especially among the younger generation. Additionally, consumers are also becoming more conscious of the healthfulness and sustainability of pet products. Bloomberg Intelligence Consumer Staples analyst and report co-author Diana Rosero-Peña said:

“We are seeing huge growth in consumer spending on pets and expect this to continue through 2030. Consumers are willing to pay more for items for their pets, with the pet food market growing more than 50% from current level by the end of the decade.”

The ProShares Pet Care ETF, an ETF that tracks the FactSet Pet Care Index, consists of U.S. and international companies that benefit from the increased interest in pet ownership and the resources spent on them. The ETF, which had net assets of $79.45 million, returned 1.58% over the trailing twelve-month period.

On our list is Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS), IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX), and Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP).

Best Pet Stocks to Buy Right Now

Methodology

To compile our list of the best pet stocks to buy now, we first created a list of pet stocks with positive analyst ratings and positive upside potential. Our list only considered companies that generate a significant portion of their revenue from the provision of pet-related products and services. Then, the number of hedge funds that purchased its shares through September 2023 was determined through Insider Monkey’s database of 910 hedge funds. Of these, stocks with the highest number of hedge fund investors were selected. The stocks on our list are sorted in ascending order of hedge fund ownership.

12. PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Number of hedge fund holders: 18

Eagle, Idaho-based PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) is a leading pet medicine and wellness company providing convenient access to affordable veterinary products and services. It is connected to customers through more than 60,000 distribution points across retail and e-commerce channels with its branded distributed medicines. VIP PetCare, the company’s national service platform, operates in more than 2,600 retail partner locations in 41 states.

On November 7, PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) released its financial results for Q3 2023. Its total revenue rose 32% year-on-year to $277 million, while it reported a net income of $0.5 million compared to a net loss of $50 million. , It generated normalized EPS of $0.42 for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate by $0.40.

On October 2, Truist Securities analyst Bill Chappell said PetIQ, Inc. Raised the price target for PETQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) shares from $25 to $30 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating. The price target suggests a potential upside of 68.63% based on the share price on November 28.

As of Q3 2023, 18 of the 910 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owned PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ), worth a total of $53 million. Marshall Weiss LLP had the highest number of shares among hedge funds, with ownership of 0.5 million shares worth $10.4 million.

11. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP)

Number of hedge fund holders: 18

Trupanion, Inc., based in Seattle, Washington. (NYSE:TRUP) is a pet medical insurance company that offers medical plans for cats and dogs in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. As of September 30, 2023, the total number of enrolled pets is more than 1.7 million.

On November 2, Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) released its financial statements for the third quarter of 2023. Its total revenue rose 22% year-on-year to $286 million, while it reported a net loss of $4 million, compared to a net loss of $13 million. , It produced normalized EPS of $0.06 for the quarter, which topped the consensus estimate by $0.17.

Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) had $265.9 million in cash and short-term investments at the end of the third quarter of 2023. At the end of the period its long-term debt stood at $128 million.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX), Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN), and Zoetis Inc. Like other stocks like Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:ZTS), (NYSE:TRUP) shares are also one of them. The Best Pet Stocks to Buy Right Now.

10. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Number of hedge fund holders: 18

Lansing, Michigan-based Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) develops and markets products dedicated to food and animal safety. Its products include dehydrated culture media, diagnostic test kits, diagnostics, veterinary instruments, veterinary pharmaceuticals, nutritional supplements, disinfectants and rodenticides.

On September 1, 2022, Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) announced the completion of its merger with the food safety business of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). As part of the transaction, existing Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) shareholders retained 49.9% of the combined company and the remaining 50.1% was owned by 3M shareholders. 3M also received compensation worth $1.0 billion.

In its Q2 2023 Baron Growth Fund investor letter, Baron Funds, an investment management company, made the following comments about Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG):

“We expect Neogen to organically grow its revenues at a high single-digit rate. The company serves a market that has annual recurring revenues of more than $20 billion, or more than 20 times larger than its business. The food safety market is growing at a mid-single-year rate annually, driven by sustainable secular trends, including higher incidences of food contamination, rising incomes in emerging markets, more health-conscious consumers, rising food allergies and increased focus from regulators. Is. In addition to organic growth, the company has a multi-decade-long track record of making successful bolt-on acquisitions, which we expect to continue.

9. Petco Health & Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Number of hedge fund holders: 22

Founded in 1965 and based in San Diego, California, Petco Health & Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) is a pet health and welfare company. It operates more than 1,500 pet care centers throughout the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico, and offers merchandise, companion animals, grooming, training, and on-site veterinary hospitals and mobile veterinary clinics.

On August 24, Petco Health & Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) announced its financial results for the three months ended July 29, 2023. Its revenue rose 3% year over year to $1.5 billion, while it reported a net loss of $14.6 million. Compared to net income of $13.5 million. Normalized EPS and revenue were almost in line with consensus estimates.

By the third quarter of 2023, Petco Health & Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) shares were held by 22 hedge funds and the total value of shares held by them was $53 million.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX), Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN), and Zoetis Inc. Like other stocks like (NYSE:ZTS), Petco Health & Wellness Company, Inc. Shares of (NASDAQ: WOOF) are one of the best pet stocks to buy right now.

8. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Number of hedge fund holders: 23

Freshpet, Inc., based in Secaucus, New Jersey. (NASDAQ:FRPT) manufactures fresh and all-natural refrigerated dog and cat food in the U.S., and is the fastest-growing pet food brand with refrigerators in more than 22,000 stores.

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) in May became embroiled in a proxy fight with Jana Partners, an activist investor and the pet food maker’s largest shareholder with a 9.5% stake. Jana Partners was pushing for the appointment of new directors on the company’s board of directors because it believed there were operational inefficiencies and corporate governance issues.

After a public back-and-forth, the case concluded with the signing of a cooperation agreement between the two parties on August 21 that included the appointment of two directors, Timothy McLewish, former Kraft Foods CFO, and Joseph E. Scalzo, former Simply Good Foods CEO. Was involved. , Freshpet, Inc. To the Board of Directors of (NASDAQ:FRPT).

By the third quarter of 2023, Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) shares were held by 23 hedge funds, with the total value of shares held by these funds being $492 million.

7. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Number of hedge fund holders: 24

Based in St. Paul, Minnesota, Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) is a value-added specialty distributor serving the US and Canadian dental supply markets and the US, Canadian and UK animal health supply markets. It supplies other products and services including biologicals, pharmaceuticals, parasiticides, our own private label brands and devices.

On January 9, Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) announced the completion of the acquisition of Relief Services for Veterinary Practitioners and Animal Care Technologies. It provides innovative solutions to veterinary practices through data extraction and transformation, staffing, and video-based training services. Earlier, the company had acquired Dairy Tech, Inc. in December last year. Had acquired.

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has paid regular quarterly dividends for more than a decade. On September 12, the company’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26, representing a dividend yield of 3.39% based on the share price on November 28.

By the third quarter of 2023, Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) shares were held by 24 of the 910 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey, worth a total of $163 million. Its largest shareholder was Israel Engler’s Millennium Management, which owned 1.7 million shares worth $49 million.

6. Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Number of hedge fund holders: 28

Chevy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY), based in Plantation, Florida, is an online retailer of pet food and other pet-related products. It partners with approximately 3,500 brands in the pet industry to bring an offering of 110,000 products and services to its customers.

On August 30, Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) released its financial results for Q2 2023. Its revenue rose 14% year over year to $2.8 billion, while it reported net income of $19 million, which translated into normalized EPS of $0.15, $0.06. Above consensus.

On October 31, Wedbush analyst Seth Basham downgraded Chewy, Inc. with an unchanged price target of $31. (NYSE:CHWY) shares reiterated ‘outperform’ rating. The price target reflects a potential upside of 65.60%, which is one of the highest on our list of the 12 best pet stocks to buy right now.

As of Q3 2023, 28 of the 910 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owned Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY), worth $207 million. Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management was the largest shareholder with ownership of shares worth $60 million, followed by Jim Simmons’s Renaissance Technologies in second place with shares worth $56 million.

Click to continue reading and view The 5 Best Pet Stocks to Buy Right Now.

Suggested Articles:

12 Most Important Financial Ratios to Analyze a Company

16 Best Pickleball Paddles Under $50

20 Best Places to Retire in the World for US Citizens

Disclosure: None. 12 Best Pet Stocks to Buy Right Now Originally published on Insider Monkey.

Source