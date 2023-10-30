In this article, we discuss the 12 best performing dividend stocks in 2023. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance in the past, and go straight to reading 5 Best Performing Dividend Stocks in 2023.

Market sentiment is a dynamic and ever-changing phenomenon where the focus of investing often shifts from one type to another over time. While the technology-focused NASDAQ has gained 21.2% year-to-date, it has experienced a decline recently, with its value falling 3.81% in the past month. This reflects the ever-changing nature of the investment landscape. For this reason, investors prefer dividend-paying companies because these companies have a reputation for making consistent earnings, even when the economy is experiencing slow growth. Furthermore, companies that increase their dividends have historically shown better performance than the overall S&P 500 index, offering reliable earnings growth across a variety of market sizes and industry sectors. These qualities are always attractive but become especially valuable during turbulent market conditions.

Also read: Dividend yielding strategy: 10 high yielding stocks to buy in November

In one of his columns, Morningstar Index strategist Dan Lefkowitz talked about dividend stocks and their poor performance this year. Here are some comments from the analyst:

“Overall, the dividend performance this year has been weak. The best thing about dividend investing is that it has a very good track record. “Plus, investors get paid while they wait for performance to change.”

Dividends have generated about a third of market returns since 1960. However, it is important to note that not all dividend investing methods are the same, and there are significant differences between those that aim for high dividend yields and those that focus on dividend growth. In the past, stocks that consistently increase their dividends have proven to be strong performers in terms of providing reliable income, especially during periods of high market volatility. According to a report by ProShares, in 2008, the S&P 500 saw a significant loss of 37%, while the Dividend Aristocrats, companies known for consistently increasing their dividends, saw a comparatively smaller loss of 21.9%. This superior performance can be attributed to these companies’ competitive edge, cautious management and reliable dividend payout.

Given investors’ preference for dividend-paying stocks due to their ability to generate income, many companies around the world have opted to maintain their dividend payouts at a consistent level. About 88% of companies worldwide either increased or maintained their dividend payouts during the second quarter of 2023, according to data from fund manager Janus Henderson. This trend has contributed to a total of $568.1 billion in dividends distributed globally since the beginning of the year. The report also noted that in the US, 98% of tracked companies either increased their dividends or maintained them at current levels, surpassing the global average.

Despite the overall decline in performance of dividend stocks this year, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), and Eli Lilly & Company (NYSE:LLY) are among the best-performing dividend stocks this year. There are some. year, generating positive returns for shareholders. In this article, we will discuss some other best-performing dividend stocks in 2023.

12 Best Performing Dividend Stocks in 2023

Our Methodology:

For this list, we looked at the top-performing stocks of 2023 and focused on dividend-paying stocks that have seen a significant increase in their share prices this year. We started with a pool of fifty companies, narrowed it down by considering their share price growth, and ultimately selected the top 12 dividend stocks with the highest share price gains as of October 27, and arranged them in ascending order of performance. Did.

12. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Year-to-date return as of October 27: 19.92%

Number of hedge fund holders: 84

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) is a Texas-based multinational technology company known for providing a wide range of software and cloud-based services. On September 11, the company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, which was in line with its previous dividend. The company has been continuously increasing its dividend for the last eight years. The stock’s dividend yield as of October 27 was 1.59%. Since the beginning of 2023, ORCL has returned 19.92% to shareholders, making it one of the best performing stocks this year.

The number of hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey that own a stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rose to 84 in the second quarter of 2023, from 67 in the previous quarter. The total value of these stakes is more than $3.4 billion.

Harris Associates mentioned Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) in its Q3 2023 investor letter. Here’s what the firm has to say:

“Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) (US), a global software company, was the fund’s top contributor for the fiscal year, with its share price rising primarily after reporting its fiscal fourth quarter results. Just recently, Oracle announced fiscal first quarter results that were in line with consensus expectations. In our view, the core business drivers are performing well, and management expressed confidence that annual revenue growth will accelerate as planned based on the demand trajectory and its strong booking trends. For the quarter, total revenue in constant currency increased 8% (9% reported), and operating income increased 12% with margin improvement. Cloud and support revenue grew 11% in constant currency, driven by Fusion +20% and NetSuite +21%. The “strategic back office cloud” is now up to $6.9 billion in run-rate revenue. Infrastructure cloud and support revenue increased 14% in constant currency, driven by infrastructure cloud services +72% ex-legacy hosting services run-rate revenue to $5.6 billion. Momentum continues to build as Oracle signed multiple deals totaling more than $1 billion in total value for its cloud business during the quarter and booked an additional $1.5 billion in the first week of the second quarter. We believe Oracle is an attractive holding and is undervalued due to our belief of its intrinsic value.”

11. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Year-to-date return as of October 27: 26.8%

Number of hedge fund holders: 41

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) is a global industrial company specializing in motion and control technologies. The company offers a wide range of products and systems designed to control and manage motion and fluids in a variety of industries. It currently pays a quarterly dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.60%, as reported on October 27. The company is a dividend king with 66 consecutive years of dividend growth under its belt.

At the end of the second quarter of 2023, 41 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database reported having a stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH), compared to 49 in the previous quarter. The consolidated value of these stakes is more than $565.8 million. With more than 2.2 million shares, Harris Associates was the company’s leading stakeholder in the second quarter.

10. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Year-to-date return as of October 27: 28.3%

Number of hedge fund holders: 62

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) is next on our list of the best-performing dividend stocks in 2023. The stock is up 28.3% year-to-date as of October 27. The company also specializes in courier delivery services and logistics. Provides a wide range of transportation, e-commerce and business services to customers around the world.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) currently pays a quarterly dividend of $1.26 per share, a 10% increase from this year in April. The company has increased its dividend for three consecutive years. As of October 27, the stock’s dividend yield is 2.21%.

According to our database, FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) was a part of 62 hedge fund portfolios at the end of Q2 2023, up from 55 the previous quarter. The collective value of shares owned by these hedge funds is approximately $2.5 billion.

9. Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Year-to-date return as of October 27: 29.1%

Number of hedge fund holders: 33

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) is an American multinational company that specializes in providing water solutions and services. The company’s products and technologies are designed to help manage, filter and treat water in a variety of applications. The stock has given shareholders a 29.1% return so far this year.

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) has been growing its dividend consistently for the past 47 years and currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share. The stock’s dividend yield as of October 27 was 1.51%.

As of the end of the second quarter of 2023, 33 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database owned a stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR), compared to 34 a quarter ago. The consolidated value of these stakes is more than $1.55 billion. With about 11 million shares, Impax Asset Management was the company’s major stakeholder in the second quarter.

8. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Year-to-date return as of October 27: 33.4%

Number of hedge fund holders: 135

Apple Inc., an American multinational technology company. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has gained 33.4% year to date, becoming one of the best-performing stocks in 2023. The company has been rewarding shareholders with growing dividends for the past 11 years and pays a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share. The stock’s dividend yield as of October 24 is 0.58%.

Of the 910 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database at the end of the second quarter of 2023, 135 funds owned Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), which was up from 131% last quarter. The value of their collective stake is more than $194 billion. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway held the largest stake in the company in the second quarter.

7. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Year-to-date return as of October 27: 35.2%

Number of hedge fund holders: 72

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is an American company that operates in the semiconductor manufacturing and technology industry. The company offers a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share and its dividend yield as of October 27 is 0.98%. It has been rewarding shareholders with growing dividends for the last six years. With a year-to-date return of 35.2%, AMAT is one of the best-performing stocks on our list.

At the end of June 2023, 72 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owned shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), totaling more than $5.2 billion. The company’s largest stakeholder at the end of the quarter was Generation Investment Management.

6. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Year-to-date return as of October 27: 36.8%

Number of hedge fund holders: 300

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) ranks sixth on our list of the best-performing stocks in 2023. The stock is up 36.8% since the beginning of the year and has a trailing 12-month return of 44.6%. The company pays a dividend of $0.75 per share every quarter, a 10% increase in September this year. Through this increase, the company extended its dividend increase to 17 years. As of October 27, the stock’s dividend yield is 0.91%.

According to Insider Monkey’s Q2 2023 database, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the most popular stock among hedge funds, with 300 funds holding stakes in the company. The collective value of these stakes is approximately $70 billion.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 best performing dividend stocks in 2023.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure. nobody. 12 Best Performing Dividend Stocks in 2023 Originally published on Insider Monkey.

Source: finance.yahoo.com