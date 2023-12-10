In this part, we’ll take a look at the 12 best EV stocks to buy in 2024. If you want to skip ahead to our introduction into the electric vehicle industry and how recent trends have shaken investor confidence, you can take a look at this. 5 Best EV Stocks to Buy in 2024.

The electric vehicle industry is currently one of the few sectors that most people believe will yield massive dividends in the future. This is because the field is relatively new compared to many other industries. For example, the personal computing market is more than three decades old, and the real growth here has come in the last decade as advances in the Internet and processing power have created demand and reduced the cost of products. Similarly, the EV sector’s biggest rival, the internal combustion automotive industry, is a century old, with its first roots established by Rolls-Royce and Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) in the early 20th century.

Don’t Miss: The Best EV Stocks to Buy Under $50

Like personal computing, electric vehicles must overcome manufacturing hurdles to ensure they can be produced in sufficient quantities to reduce fixed costs per unit and generate enough revenue to fund future development. Could. At the center of today’s electric vehicle race is Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), whose manufacturing problems in the late 2010s helped establish the foundation for mass production. Now, dozens of other companies also make and sell pure electric vehicles or hybrids. These also include big-ticket traditional carmakers like Ford and General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM).

The difference between the market capitalizations of GM and Ford compared to Tesla is the biggest indicator of how investors view EVs and traditional cars differently. For example, consider the market caps of the first two. Combined, the pair are currently worth $88.1 billion – a huge figure that makes them one of the most valuable companies in the world. Their price-earnings ratios range from 4 to 7, indicating that they are viewed as stable companies with some potential explosive growth catalysts in the future.

On the other hand, Tesla’s latest market value is $738 billion, which is almost nine times the value of the two traditional car companies. Joint, This is a feat that many would have considered impossible when Tesla first attempted to build the car in the early 2000s. At the heart of Tesla’s progress is its vehicle production and well-built factories that are among the leading of their kind in the world. Making more cars allows Tesla to lower its prices and capture more of the market One of the basic assumptions about its business model is that, unlike other companies, it has to generate demand for its products. There is already a substantial demand for electric vehicles.

Still, despite the good outlook for the electric vehicle industry, 2023 looks set to be quite a tough one for the industry. This year has been marked by high inflation and high interest rates, both of which are not great for high-growth industries. High interest rates make it difficult to run everyday business operations and raise enough capital for any expansion plans, while high inflation not only makes electric vehicles more expensive but also reduces demand in a double whammy reinforcement cycle. Taxes increase because manufacturers are also forced to increase prices. Time to protect their margins.

These difficulties manifested themselves in late 2023. One such development came in October 2023 as GM and Honda withdrew their $5 billion plan to jointly develop electric vehicles. Their partnership was announced a few months ago in April. This is quite important for the electric vehicle industry as their goal was to develop low-cost EVs. These are essential to break the world’s dependence on internal combustion vehicles as price is one of the biggest limiting factors behind companies like Tesla being unable to sell more cars.

Just as carmakers are suffering from the tough economy, demand for electric vehicles is also slowing. Data from Cox Automotive shows that between January and the beginning of October, the average days of inventory for electric vehicles increased from 52 to a peak of 111 days in July and decreased slightly to 97 days in October. That means dealerships are taking longer to sell electric vehicles, a significant development that underscores the need to build cheaper EVs as inventory days for IC cars have remained stagnant this year.

So, with these details in mind, let’s take a look at some of the top EV stocks to buy in 2024. The top three stocks are General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), and Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

12 Best EV Stocks to Buy in 2024

our methodology

To create our list of the best EV stocks to buy in 2024, we created a list of 42 companies that are directly engaged in manufacturing EVs or designing them. Then, those with the highest number of hedge fund investors during Q3 2023 were selected.

Best EV Stocks to Buy in 2024

12. XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Number of hedge fund investors in Q3 2023: 13

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) is a Chinese EV company that manufactures and sells SUVs, sports sedans, and family sedans. While EV companies in the US struggle, XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) November deliveries are up 245% year over year as it continues to unlock demand.

For shareholdings as of the September quarter of 2023, 13 of the 910 hedge funds surveyed by Insider Monkey had a stake in the company. Of these, XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s largest shareholder is DE Shaw’s DE Shaw as it owns shares worth $83.7 million.

XPeng Inc. Tesla, Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) joins Tesla, Inc. on our list of the best EV stocks to buy in 2024. (NASDAQ:TSLA), joining General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) and Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F).

11.Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Number of hedge fund investors in Q3 2023: 14

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) is an American electric vehicle company headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California. Like other EV companies, the company has also been struggling in a tough economy, having cut production for December to ensure that cash flow remains healthy.

As of the end of Q3 2023, 14 of the 910 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database held a stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR).

10. REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Number of hedge fund investors in Q3 2023: 15

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) is an American first responder vehicle provider that is also moving into the EV sector. Its e-One truck is the first fully electrified electric truck in North America, produced by REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) a significant advantage in the heavy duty EV sector.

Insider Monkey’s Q3 2023 survey covering 910 hedge funds reported that 15 were firm shareholders. REV GROUP, INC. in our database. (NYSE:REVG)’s largest investor was Richard S. Pajena’s business is Pajena Investment Management.

9. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM)

Number of hedge fund investors in Q3 2023: 15

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) is one of the world’s largest car companies. Its EV plans suffered a setback in 2023 when the company ended its partnership with GM to make low-cost vehicles.

After examining 910 hedge funds for their September quarter 2023 shareholdings, Insider Monkey found that 15 bought and owned shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM). Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management was the largest shareholder as it held $1 billion worth of shares.

8. Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Number of hedge fund investors in Q3 2023: 18

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) is a premium electric vehicle company that manufactures and sells high-end luxury cars. Its shares were under stress in late November, when Needham downgraded it from Buy to Hold due to slowing demand for its products.

As of September 2023, 18 of the 910 hedge funds profiled by Insider Monkey held Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID).

7. NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)

Number of hedge fund investors in Q3 2023: 18

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is one of China’s largest electric vehicle companies. In its third quarter financial results, the company saw its vehicle deliveries grow by 75% year-on-year, underscoring its stable position in China’s EV industry.

After sifting through 910 hedge funds for their third quarter 2023 shareholdings, Insider Monkey found 18 NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) shareholders. Of these, the largest hedge fund investor in our database is Jim Simmons’ Renaissance Technologies, with a $37.9 million stake.

6. Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Number of hedge fund investors in Q3 2023: 21

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) is an American company focusing on developing electric buses. This is a top-rated stock, as shares have been given an average Strong Buy rating and analysts have set an average share price target of $27.58.

Of the 910 hedge funds profiled by Insider Monkey, 21 were shareholders of the firm in Q3 2023. The biggest investors in Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) are Michael Brenner, Daniel Friedberg and Anil Srivastava’s 325 Capital as it has $25.2 million. Value of shares.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), and Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) are some of the top hedge fund EV stock picks.

CClick here to continue reading and see the 5 best EV stocks to buy in 2024.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 12 Best EV Stocks to Buy in 2024 Originally published on Insider Monkey.

Source: finance.yahoo.com