1. Good evening. It is my pleasure to join you at the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Singapore Awards ceremony.

2. Tonight, we celebrate the hard work and dedication of the four winners of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 Singapore awards. They have contributed to the vibrancy and resilience of the entrepreneurial landscape in Singapore, building on the efforts of many of you here.

Entrepreneurs play an important role in promoting innovation

3. Entrepreneurship is an important component of Singapore’s economy. It fosters innovation, creates jobs and promotes economic growth. Through the efforts of our entrepreneurs, stakeholders and supporters, the startup ecosystem in Singapore has continued to grow from strength to strength.

a) For example, this year Startup Genome ranked Singapore as having the 8th best startup ecosystem among cities worldwide. This is an improvement of 10 places from exactly one year ago i.e. 2022.

b) As of last year, we have 31 unicorns headquartered in Singapore, more than half of which have set up base here in the last 2 years alone.

4. Entrepreneurs are at the forefront of developing new technologies and business models, and you play a key role in shaping the future of work. Mr Liew Nam Soon talked about technology and purpose being the two key elements in the “art of entrepreneurship”. Truly, this is a topic that is very close to my heart.

5. Like many of you tonight, I started my life hearing the call of entrepreneurship and launched my first startup at the age of twenty. It seems like a few lifetimes ago, but now that I have some benefit of hindsight, I hope you’ll bear with me and allow me to share some key lessons from my experience.

a) First, as Mr. Lew just shared, entrepreneurs must have a clear vision and purpose. I hope you have that “Eureka!” moment, that “Aha!” That moment where you see what most other people don’t see, but that inspires you to dive in, bootstrap yourself and pursue a cause wholeheartedly. And you have to be able to take the hits and the knocks because often, when you set that objective and mission, the result is multiple curveballs, and you may end up at a completely different endpoint. But that is the art of entrepreneurship.

b) Second, entrepreneurs must build broad global networks and develop authentic relationships. I am always advised by many of my friends who are businessmen, who say that you need not only knowledge and “know-how”, but more importantly, you need to have “who-knows”. And this is very important when you work abroad. Now, I’m not suggesting that people should only do private deals between friends and colleagues. But what I am suggesting is that all our Singapore entrepreneurs should set their sights high and always strive to compete with and learn from the best in their class, and not be restricted to just one market.

c) Third, entrepreneurs take many risks upon themselves. Yet the risks need to be calculated and sustainable and the well-being of their people, your only resource, which is human talent, needs to be kept uppermost in their minds.

d) And finally, to be successful, our entrepreneurs have to learn very quickly how to manage the multitude of grants, solutions and support schemes provided by the government.

Government support for businesses

6. For those of you who haven’t navigated yet, please take a moment to share some of the help I have available. As a business leader, you know that a strong team is vital to success. When it comes to attracting, recruiting and retaining talent, you can’t play defense. HR should be an aggressive strategy, and companies should actively help their people upskill and adapt to the evolving nature of work. Successful entrepreneurs are not just chief talent officers. CEO means “Chief Engagement Officer”, “Chief Entertaining Officer” because you have to keep your staff engaged and entertained, only then you can retain them. To that end, MOM introduced a five-year Human Resources Industry Transformation Plan. I urge all of you, if you have not heard of it, to use it to strengthen your human capital capabilities and transform your HR practices.

7. At the same time, we want to empower Singaporeans to take ownership of their “career health”. This means that each of your talents should stay up to date on the latest industry trends and take proactive steps to improve and boost their career prospects. For example, some of this might include going on skills upgrading courses or looking for closer in skills training to move into more productive roles. As an employer, it is in your best interest to work with us to improve the careers of your employees, because then, it not only maximizes but also optimizes the potential of your available human capital.

8. Again, there is support available for businesses to adopt the practices of progressive people.

A) The new Job Redesign Center of Excellence will serve as a one-stop touchpoint for enterprises looking to create better and more productive roles in their respective organizations.

b) We are also developing digital tools to guide employers and workers through more personalized recommendations on career and skills pathways.

9. What I have just mentioned only scratches the surface of the abundance of resources, initiatives and support measures available. I strongly encourage you all to find out more and tap into them to grow your business, drive your business transformation and unlock the potential of your people.

conclusion

10. As entrepreneurs, you all must appreciate and understand the need to work hard to sow the seeds of your business and grow it. The government will try its best to provide a thriving ecosystem and we will help you build a strong team that can work with you to grow your crop.

11. Once again, my heartiest congratulations to the four deserving award recipients this evening. Your dedication and innovative thinking have contributed significantly to the entrepreneurship landscape in Singapore. One of you will later be highlighted as Singapore’s representative for the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year award. We cheer you on as you represent Singapore on the global stage. Entrepreneurship is really about combining different ingredients of success – whether it’s seeing the white space, the blue sky, whether it’s thinking about concepts that other people haven’t thought about, or working out the math, building relationships. Finally, I would like to conclude by quoting what Mr. Lew said: “There is a certain sense of beauty and artistry in the whole journey. And I hope that the artworks you create will last for many, many, many decades to come. Thank you.

Source: www.mom.gov.sg