11 ways to improve your wardrobe without breaking the bank

You don’t have to be obsessed with fashion to improve your wardrobe. Your clothes say a lot about you, and it’s important to look your best, but how can you look your best without going broke?

We’ve collected the following ways to improve your wardrobe without breaking the bank.

The first step to having the wardrobe of your dreams may seem counterintuitive, but it starts with your current lineup, and that’s decluttering. Tap into your inner Marie Kondo and take everything out of your closet. As you put items back in your closet, inspect everything to make sure it’s something that not only fits but is something you want to wear. We often have aspirational clothes that we wear in case we want to lose weight or go to these special places. Instead, it just sits there and collects dust. Now is the time to let go of those items so you can bring in items to improve your wardrobe. You can donate your items, give them to friends, sell them or throw them away if they are no longer in wearable condition.

Make a list of the items you want and need

Next, write a list of the items you want and the items you need. For example, you may need a winter jacket, but you may not need that trendy blazer you saw on that magazine cover. Let’s say you want that blazer. Put it on your wish list. It’s about balancing items that are timeless with things that are currently in style.

Set a budget before setting foot in any store. If you don’t know how much you need to spend on your new wardrobe, it’s easy to pay more than you bargained for. Clothes can add up, so it’s important to know how much you have to spend. Some people set aside money every month for clothing, while others make it a category item when the time comes.

Shopping on sale is a great way to stretch your money when you’re trying to improve your wardrobe without breaking the bank. Many major retailers like Target will have different items on sale at other times of the year. They might get 30% off outerwear like sweaters and jackets, and then the next week, they might get half off jeans. This is a great way to add your favorite items slowly and at a discount.

If you’re ready for the variety of items you can buy, try saving. You might find exactly what you’re looking for – or something close to the style you had in mind. Being thrifty, most items are affordable and retain their quality despite being used. Some clothing in thrift stores still has the original tags attached. Always look at the price tag because thrift stores pay attention to what brand is being donated and they mark their items accordingly.

There’s a subscription box for everything, and that includes clothes. Companies like Stitch Fix will send you clothing items based on your style that you can try on before you buy. For items you decide to keep, the company will credit your membership fee toward your purchase, and any items you don’t want you can send back at no charge.

Another way to get items is to look at other subscription boxes. For example, a subscription box focused on clean and ethical sourcing might offer leather bags for a fraction of the price they typically would. Subscription boxes purchase items in bulk for a discount, which enables them to pass the discount on to you as a consumer.

If you don’t need an item immediately, consider purchasing out of season. Retailers usually have inventory for the next season before our current season ends and they move clothing “out of season.” Check out the clearance rack to see what items you need or want and which you can incorporate into your wardrobe. Clearance items are usually 10%-50% off their original price.

One way to look impeccable without spending too much is to create a capsule wardrobe. A capsule wardrobe usually contains about 30 items of clothing that you can mix and match to create different looks. A lot of capsule wardrobes focus on just a few colors. That’s why a capsule wardrobe can help you achieve a polished and uniform look, no matter how many pieces you own or own. Many successful people use capsule wardrobe because it helps reduce decision-making fatigue. The theory behind decision fatigue is that the fewer choices you have to make throughout the day, the more energized your brain will be for the important things ahead.

Another way to improve your wardrobe is to invest in accessories. You can change the entire look of an outfit with a stunning necklace or bracelet. You can also update your outfit with a new pair of shoes or a new bag. Updating your accessories allows you to modify your look for that season without buying extra clothes. Depending on where you get your items, they can also be significantly cheaper than buying new clothing items.

One way to stay within a clothing budget is to sell items you no longer need. If the items are still in perfect condition, consider reselling them. Of course, some brands will make you more money or give you more store credit than others, but it’s still a way to recycle clothes right there.

A final tip to help you improve your wardrobe without breaking the bank is to take note of the items you already have. That means paying special attention to those cute purses, making time to hem pants that may be too long, and washing and drying your clothes on the proper setting. One way to make your items last longer is to wash clothes in cold water and hang them to dry.

You can have an excellent wardrobe without putting too much effort into improving it. You can stretch your clothing budget by shopping wisely and without feeling stressed.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 11 Ways to Improve Your Wardrobe Without Breaking the Bank

