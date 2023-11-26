Investors representing trillions of dollars of assets have published a new roadmap for fund tokenization approved by the UK government.

In a new report, The Investment Association – a working group with more than $11 trillion in assets under its management – ​​presents its plan to implement tokenized funds or funds with digitized shares traded on the blockchain.

,[Tokenized funds] Issue tokenized shares or units to represent investors’ interests and are typically traded and recorded on a distributed ledger rather than a traditional system of record…

Ultimately, tokenized funds aim to provide a way to interact with increasingly digitized capital markets, where traditional and potentially new types of asset classes are issued and traded using DLT (distributed ledger technology). Is.

According to the investment association, fund tokenization is clearly different from other digital assets, such as crypto tokens and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

“While some of these developments are still in flight, and tokenization is dependent on further work in other areas (such as equities and other investable assets), now is the ideal time for the fund industry and UK authorities to take advantage of UK funds.” An opportunity to establish a fund tokenization infrastructure for the market.

Discussion of DLT and tokenization is sometimes confused or conflated with cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), as they have their origins in digital asset technology. Examining the use of cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and other non-backed crypto assets within investment portfolios is beyond the scope of this report.

With few exceptions, the investment management sector has taken a cautious approach to the adoption of non-backed crypto assets as an investment class given the perception of risk and volatility, and several recent well-publicized events have caused widespread market panic. The integrity of has been questioned.

Tokenization at the fund level only seeks to leverage the benefits of the underlying technology and does not automatically provide such exposure (unless the fund itself invests in non-backed crypto assets). The use of technology and the concept of tokenization are therefore different from exposure to unrestricted crypto assets.

In a statement, Sarah Pritchard, executive director of the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), says the government welcomes the report.

“We welcome this report on fund tokenisation from the Technology Working Group under the Asset Management Taskforce, of which the FCA is the observer and has supported, and which is the first of a pioneering workstream to identify and articulate the benefits of innovation in the technology Creates the stage for investors and the broader asset management industry.”

